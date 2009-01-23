All-Star Starters Announced

The votes are in…

EASTERN CONFERENCE

G – Allen Iverson

G – Dwyane Wade

F – LeBron James

F – Kevin Garnett

C – Dwight Howard

WESTERN CONFERENCE

G – Kobe Bryant

G – Chris Paul

F – Tim Duncan

F – Amare Stoudemire

C – Yao Ming

* Dwight was the overall leading vote-getter, tallying more than three million votes. LeBron finished second at just over 2.9 million, and Kobe (2.8M), D-Wade (2.7M) and Duncan (2.5M) rounded out the top five. All of them topped the previous all-time high number of votes, a record previously held by Yao from the 2005 season.

* Bruce Bowen (1.3M) finished third among West forwards, ahead of Ron Artest, Carmelo Anthony and Dirk Nowitzki. I love Bowen, but even I have to admit that’s ridiculous. This is by far his worst season as a Spur and he’s clearly closing in on the end of his career. He must have siphoned off Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker and had a strong showing in the South American and European voting regions. But then how does that explain Luis Scola getting fewer votes than LaMarcus Aldridge?

* T-Mac had been in the top two for West guards throughout the early returns, but CP ultimately edged him out for the starting spot. Sure he did. This looks an awful lot like last year, when T-Mac had previously said he wasn’t sure about going down to New Orleans for All-Star, then conveniently lost out at the last minute to Steve Nash in the fan voting. The NBA never wants a situation where a voted-in starter bails on them, and T-Mac once again provided that threat since he’s been injured so much this year. So CP getting the starting spot works out for everybody. (Just so we’re clear, I am not in any way arguing that McGrady should be an All-Star this year.)

* Jamal Crawford finished ahead of Brandon Roy and Chauncey Billups in the voting. So did Rafer Alston, but we’ve all been over the Yao Effect in regards to his Houston teammates.

* Shaq‘s 1.8 million votes had him as the only West center within striking distance of Yao’s 2.5 million. Andrew Bynum finished third with just under 550,000. Greg Oden finished fifth, ahead of Al Jefferson.

* KG clocked 2.0 million votes, finishing ahead of third-place East forward Yi Jianlian (1.8M). Shawn Marion got more votes than Danny Granger.

* After D-Wade, A.I., Vince Carter and Devin Harris, your fifth-place East guard? Luke Ridnour. Not quite sure how that one happened. Ridnour didn’t play for the Bucks last year, so he’s probably not piggy-backing Yi Jianlian’s fans in China, unless the Bucks are still somewhat popular overseas. Can’t blame Australia: Ridnour’s 1.0 million votes far surpassed Andrew Bogut‘s 350,000-plus. And Luke’s hometown of Blaine, Wash., is home to about 14 people. So you may just have to applaud the Milwaukee Bucks’ PR team for this one, getting their own fans to stuff the ballot for Rid.

* No one even came close to Dwight in the East centers. Kendrick Perkins finished second with just over 620,000 votes, and Rasheed was third with 400,000-plus. And somehow, Brendan Haywood got more votes than Zydrunas Ilgauskas.