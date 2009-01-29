All-Star Thursday Night

The ’09 NBA All-Star reserves will be announced tonight at 7 p.m. EST, leading up to TNT’s doubleheader coverage (Cleveland @ Orlando, San Antonio @ Phoenix). During and after the picks, come back to DimeMag.com for our own analysis on who got picked, who got snubbed, and predictions on what will happen All-Star Weekend, as the Dime crew will be live-blogging the whole announcement special. Post your own opinions on the All-Star picks in the comments section…

* Aron Phillips’ All-Star picks
* Austin Burton’s All-Star picks
* NBA announces All-Star starters

