All-Star Thursday Night

The ’09 NBA All-Star reserves will be announced tonight at 7 p.m. EST, leading up to TNT’s doubleheader coverage (Cleveland @ Orlando, San Antonio @ Phoenix). During and after the picks, come back to DimeMag.com for our own analysis on who got picked, who got snubbed, and predictions on what will happen All-Star Weekend, as the Dime crew will be live-blogging the whole announcement special. Post your own opinions on the All-Star picks in the comments section…
I hope Melo doesn’t make it…not that he could play anyways. Guy is being a bitch sitting out with an injury a REAL man would play through. Nuggets are better without em anyways.
yes, what a bitch sitting out with a broken hand and not playing through it and making it even worse for the stretch run. how dumb is he…
all-star reserves announced:
Yahoo! Sports obtained the rosters, and the West reserves also include the Los Angeles Lakers’ Pau Gasol, New Orleans Hornets’ David West, Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki, San Antonio Spurs’ Tony Parker, Denver Nuggets’ Chauncey Billups and Portland Trail Blazers’ Brandon Roy.***
The East reserves include two Orlando Magic, Jameer Nelson and Rashard Lewis. East coaches also chose the Boston Celtics’ Paul Pierce, Atlanta Hawks’ Joe Johnson, Toronto Raptors’ Chris Bosh, New Jersey Nets’ Devin Harris and Indiana Pacers’ Danny Granger.
***Shaq made the team as well
Rashard Lewis is not deserving of this spot
@ Dime what’s up with Drew Bynum, I heard he’s not getting suspended.
It’s too bad Desmond Mason got injured – he was a for sure in for the all-star game.
thats so funny rico…NOT!!!
Mason could have gone; somebody had to be Russell Westbrook’s alley-oop partner had he gotten into the dunk contest.
(Is there any doubt Sergio will be Rudy’s alley-oop partner? I’m assuming Lowry or Conley goes for Rudy Gay, Jameer goes for Dwight, and Duhon goes for Nate.)
Anyone watching the TNT broadcast? Is it just me or is LeBron’s hairline creeping back a little faster than it should?
WEST reserves — Dirk, Gasol, Parker, B-Roy, Shaq, Chauncey, David West.
The only one I have a problem with is D-West; I would have taken Durant or Jefferson.
d west shouldnt have been there maybe chris paul had something to do with it. wtf is pau and chauncey there and i hope that jameer nelson aint true cuz i will boycott the allstar game if i see iverson being taken out of the game for jameer nelson. fuck that
id rather have rajon rondo, jose calderon, DEVIN Harris , hell id even take tj ford over jameer nelson
I like how Kenny Smith tried to bait Chauncey into saying he’s Denver’s best player, but he didn’t bite and gave that crown to Carmelo. Good look to keep your scorers happy, CB.
anyone watching the stats!!! did u see that pau west jefferson comparison!!!!! why are west and pau there! yall complain about the voting but some selections have been messed up.
Wow, DWest shouldn’t be there. And Rashard shouldn’t be there. Mos def. Looks like the coaches just voted for the old stand bys and didn’t really look at who’s been playing this season.
I will say this: From a pure standpoint of who would make the All-Star Game itself more entertaining, West is a better pick (chemistry with CP & more of an athlete). But it’s a status thing. Yeah, Jefferson would probably go to the ASG and not making much of a mark, but being recognized as one of the best players in the League is the important thing.
Harshest snub was Jefferson. Durant a very close second. It don’t matter how your playing on the team as long as the team is winning your an Allstar, it seems.
Jefferson should have been in over West…
damnn tnt just played a cruel joke on the knicks fans, putting david lee highlights at the beginning
lol west over jefferson is a joke
and paul over durant is debatable
C-Webb calling Reggie Miller a male escort almost made me spit out my Sprite.
LOL the magic get 3????
EAST reserves — Pierce, Bosh, Joe Johnson, Granger, Devin, Rashard, Jameer
No Love in the Rookie Challenge. No Jefferson in ASG. No Mike Miller in the 3 point contest. Fans, NBA officials, and coaches are bad at voting/picking.
I like Rashard, but I don’t think Orlando deserved THREE All-Stars. There aren’t too many other forwards you could make a good case for. Maybe Caron, Jamison, Tayshaun.
jameer has no business being there, ray allen is better, josecalderon is better, hedo turkeglu is better. Jameer isnt even the 4rth best player in his team!
what about vince, he can play sf
DAVID LEE HAHAHAHAHA
Not much controversy with the East squad. I can see why Rashard went over one of the Wizards forwards and Tayshaun. I would have liked to see Mo Williams and/or Ray Allen make the team, but it’s already guard-heavy. The problem is that Iverson is taking somebody’s spot.
Watch Jameer score 5 points on 2-15 shooting tonight. Mo Williams will show him who the real all-star should be. haha.
I just blogged this, because I knew it would happen, that immediately people slam D West as the guy who shouldn’t be there.
But the numbers say that West (20/7), Gasol (17/9), and Shaq (18/9 but he doesn’t play back to backs? gimme a break) are realistically ALL bigs that could have been tossed for Jefferson, who averages 23/10.
Q: “Rashard, how does it feel to be an Allstar by default???”
A: “About as good as my bloated contract. Life is gooood.”
@ticktock6 — I see what you mean, but no one’s gonna argue against Gasol because he plays for the best team in the West and has good enough numbers. The Lakers should have more than one All-Star, and after Kobe, Gasol’s the only realistic option. As far as Shaq, he might have gotten a nod because he’s been better than Amare, and Amare is going. (Plus Shaq has only played one fewer game than D-West.)
shaq deserves the spot he is a legit center, dwest is a byproduct of chris paul, the same as shawn marion was a byproduct of steve nash. shaq isnt a byproduct of anyone @ austin look at these stats
Jameer Nelson: 16.9 5.4 1.2
Allen Iverson: 17.7 5.5 1.5
Jameer nelson is having his best year, allen iverson is having an off year and he is playing better than jameer. would u seriously pick jameer over allen iverson?
quest
non of them have to be in
allen and vince should get those spots even mo is more deserving
@Quest — I’m also looking at Orlando being 9 games ahead of Detroit, how the Pistons got worse since A.I. came aboard, and how Jameer’s shooting percentages across the board are way better than Iverson’s.
austin u know quests fav player is iverson but jameer is having the better allaround season imo
sorry quest
@ Austin: I dunno, across the board there weren’t many guys who made it from subpar teams. The way it is now, the top 3 teams in the West have 2 guys each. It seems all right. Denver is #4 and might have had Melo, but he’s hurt anyway.
Maybe it’s just the MASSIVE CHIP on my shoulder because I watch a guy for 82 games a year and always have to read people writing misinformed hate about his game. That said, no, I didn’t think West would make it. His rebounds are down. Maybe everyone watched the Hornets/Lakers game??
@ Austin Orlando is way better coached than detroit, i honestly believe that the reason the pistons are losing is because michael curry does not know how to manage the talents of his players, Like i said before, if they did a run and gun style type of play they would be way more succesful and they have the talent and defensive minded players. Mike D’antoni should have gone to detroit.
Good point by Kenny Smith … Mo Williams is gonna go at Jameer HARD tonight. I’ll bet right now Mo takes at least 20 shots.
Jameer Nelson just got PAID.
Did you think maybe we are all wrong and Nelson is becoming a great poing guard?
nah
I think Mo should have made it. He is proving himself where others like Larry Hughes have failed.
How could they take Rashard over David lee? the knicks are in playoff contention so u cant use the losing team argument!! and jammer over mo???? i hope he lights him up tonight! and gasol doesnt deserve to be in at all- i dont care who he plays for- jefferson should be on that team!!
Lovin Reggie sayin the Eastern coaches should be shot for not havin Mo in the gym…I’m just glad Vince didn’t get in, but Pierce stole Ray Allen’s spot
OH MY GODDDDDDD…..REST IN PEACE RIM…LEBRON JUST MURDERED IT
That flop by Varejao cracked everybody up…Seriously, dude. D up
Sorry guys. Just got home off. Long subway ride. That LeBron dunk was NASTY!
Maybe Mo Williams will crack the Three-Point Shootout field…
How did melo not make it? DAVID WEST!??And for everyone saying melo wouldn’t play in the all-star game cause he is injured must not of seen he is gonna play tomorrow against Charlotte. Hope he plays with a chip on his shoulder now. Plus his elbow has had time to heal. Watch out western conference!
Both Rashard and Jameer? That’s crazy.
A Duhon-Nate connect like last night!