All Star Watch: Deron Williams’ Streak Of Being Snubbed Could Continue

Deron Williams is easily one of the top guards in the NBA right now. Some would argue that he’s in the top three, maybe even higher. If that’s the case, then why is D-Will getting the Rod Strickland treatment every year by the coaches and fans when it comes down to getting the All-Star nod?

Is it because he plays in a guard heavy conference? Or is it because he plays in a small market city? Could it just be that fans don’t find him as likeable as the NBA’s other stars (he’s eighth in voting for Western Conference guards)? Or is it simply, he hasn’t been having good enough seasons to warrant an All-Star selection? Whatever the reason, the bottom line is he hasn’t made yet. But this year is a new year. I took a look at Williams’ resume this season and determined whether he’s worthy of getting to play in the All-Star Game, which is in his hometown of Dallas.

Why He’s In: It’s hard to argue with Williams’ numbers. This season he’s putting up 19.5 points, 9.8 assists (third in the NBA), 4 rebounds, 1 steals per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three. Only Steve Nash and Chris Paul are hovering around the 20 points and 10 assists club. The Jazz’s success almost solely depends on his production. In 11 out of the 15 games the Jazz lost when he was in the lineup, Williams failed to score at least 20 points. Williams is also one of the most respected players around the league with his peers. He’s a big guard that can do everything on the court and is basically unguardable. And if anything, the coaches should vote him in purely out of respect. If a ref misses a call against a team or player, then they’ll likely give them a make up call on the next possession. The same should hold true for Williams, who has rightfully deserved to be an All-Star in past seasons.

Why He’s Not: If Deron doesn’t make it, it will be because of the same reason he’s always left off: there are too many good guards in the Western Conference. Once again, there are several guards that are having strong seasons – Nash, Paul, Brandon Roy, Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd and Aaron Brooks. While he obviously won’t be voted in by the fans, his fate will lie in the hands of the coaches. In the NBA it’s all about politics and we’ve seen that the politics game hasn’t been in Deron’s favor in the past. It doesn’t help Williams’ cause that the Jazz have been inconsistent. They have been struggling as of late, losing six of their last 10 and have a fairly disappointing 19-16 record (tied for 8th in the West). Plus, if T-Mac somehow manages to get voted in then it would compromise his spot because I don’t see the coaches voting Williams in over Paul, Roy or Nash.

Final Verdict: It all depends on whether T-Mac is voted in and is shameless enough to actually play. If that’s the case, Williams will likely be odd man out again. But if T-Mac isn’t in the picture, Williams will get his homecoming.

Does Deron Williams deserve to be an All-Star this season?