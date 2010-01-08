All Star Watch: Deron Williams’ Streak Of Being Snubbed Could Continue

Deron Williams is easily one of the top guards in the NBA right now. Some would argue that he’s in the top three, maybe even higher. If that’s the case, then why is D-Will getting the Rod Strickland treatment every year by the coaches and fans when it comes down to getting the All-Star nod?
Is it because he plays in a guard heavy conference? Or is it because he plays in a small market city? Could it just be that fans don’t find him as likeable as the NBA’s other stars (he’s eighth in voting for Western Conference guards)? Or is it simply, he hasn’t been having good enough seasons to warrant an All-Star selection? Whatever the reason, the bottom line is he hasn’t made yet. But this year is a new year. I took a look at Williams’ resume this season and determined whether he’s worthy of getting to play in the All-Star Game, which is in his hometown of Dallas.
Why He’s In: It’s hard to argue with Williams’ numbers. This season he’s putting up 19.5 points, 9.8 assists (third in the NBA), 4 rebounds, 1 steals per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three. Only Steve Nash and Chris Paul are hovering around the 20 points and 10 assists club. The Jazz’s success almost solely depends on his production. In 11 out of the 15 games the Jazz lost when he was in the lineup, Williams failed to score at least 20 points. Williams is also one of the most respected players around the league with his peers. He’s a big guard that can do everything on the court and is basically unguardable. And if anything, the coaches should vote him in purely out of respect. If a ref misses a call against a team or player, then they’ll likely give them a make up call on the next possession. The same should hold true for Williams, who has rightfully deserved to be an All-Star in past seasons.
Why He’s Not: If Deron doesn’t make it, it will be because of the same reason he’s always left off: there are too many good guards in the Western Conference. Once again, there are several guards that are having strong seasons – Nash, Paul, Brandon Roy, Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd and Aaron Brooks. While he obviously won’t be voted in by the fans, his fate will lie in the hands of the coaches. In the NBA it’s all about politics and we’ve seen that the politics game hasn’t been in Deron’s favor in the past. It doesn’t help Williams’ cause that the Jazz have been inconsistent. They have been struggling as of late, losing six of their last 10 and have a fairly disappointing 19-16 record (tied for 8th in the West). Plus, if T-Mac somehow manages to get voted in then it would compromise his spot because I don’t see the coaches voting Williams in over Paul, Roy or Nash.
Final Verdict: It all depends on whether T-Mac is voted in and is shameless enough to actually play. If that’s the case, Williams will likely be odd man out again. But if T-Mac isn’t in the picture, Williams will get his homecoming.
Does Deron Williams deserve to be an All-Star this season?
uhm he plays in utah? and well the west is loaded with great guards and forwards and the east so let him keep playing with a chip on his shoulder or demand a trade to a contender.
Why does Chris Paul get the nod before DWill? The Hornets have a worse record, he’s missed a bunch of games, and their numbers are about the same. To be honest, the Jazz have been disappointing, but only three losses separate them from the Suns who are in 3rd place right now.
Um no cause Rod Strickland wasnt an all-star, as much as all you New Yorkers want to claim he was. He was soild.
Deron is top 3 pG in the League he should go hands down.
Wow. This is a joke. Deron Williams is the best pg in the league. I think Nash is amazing, but I think even Baron Davis would have the same amount of assists as Nash, if he played in that system.. Don’t get me wrong, Nash deserves a spot as well.. But Deron Williams is an absolute beast.
If Chinese fans weren’t allowed to vote this wouldn’t be an issue… AARON BROOKS? seriously? What a joke.
D WILL IS AN ALL STAR.
Deron Williams would easily be the best point guard in the East right now. He just happens to be stuck in a conference with a lot of deserving guards. Plus, he’s not necessarily a really likeable character or have a defining trait that makes him stand out. It’s too bad, because he’s a helluva player.
This is pure BS why this guy is getting snubbed! Coming outta college I didnt think Deron would be a great pro, but boy has he proved me and alot of others wrong.. He’s got a complete floor game is sooo smart with the rock!
Get him in for Fock sakes!
I think he will be in this year. Willaims, Nash and Roy will be the guard reserves. Billups and Parker will probably be snubbed.
Williams deserves to be on this team, anything less is ridiculous. If T-Mac was a man, he’d step down and give his spot to someone deserving…
Frankly the two teams that really matter for him to be on are;
Olympic team
All NBA team
the All-Star selection process is a joke, and hopefully Deron gets shutout again but asked to come defend the skills title and gets really pissed and then decides to lead his team as opposed to bitching about it under his breath all the time and forcing things more than he should. He should average 12 assists a game, until then he isn’t playing at an All Star level. All NBA and Olympic level, yes, all-star level no (of course the All Star team doesn’t matter).
he was on the olympic squad… and his numbers weren’t as good then as they are now…
I’d say it’s the guard-heavy conference. That’s all. I don’t think it’s politics and I agree it’s high time he got the “make-up call” from the coaches.
If you want easy shine, come to the East baby!!! haha, everyone makes the playoffs AND the All-Star Team. its a big joke how bad the East is compared to the West
Rod Strickland was an All-Star caliber point.
I think this would be a travesty. I am not even sure he is the 3rd rated pg in the league. If I was starting an NBA team right now he would be my pg. He is a big, can do everything pg and is deceptively athletic. He is good defender and a very good shooter. He is as clutch as they come. Keep in mind that head to head puts a hurting on CP3 and Nash. He doesn’t have a hole in his game. Maybe he is oft-injured but once he steps on the floor he is phenomenal.
It would be a shame if he gets slighted. If T-Mac gets voted in and plays…I will lose any respect I have for him. Don’t take a spot from a deserving player just because he plays on the team with Yao.
I like the earlier argument made about CP3 -vs- DWILL. Both have had some injury problems this year, both have similar stats, but the Jazz have a better regular season record and better playoff history. CP3 is great…but I think his all NBA status is partially due to his big smile and “nice guy” attitude.
TMAC getting into the ALLSTAR game is a tragedy…why is he even on the ballot?
@JH- I hate to break it to you but All-Star selections happen annually and they don’t go by “history”. No one gets picked based on what they did ‘last year’ or what they did historically. Unless we’re talking about T-Mac who still seems to be voted on based on his name and his history. And right now the Jazz are only 2 games ahead of the Hornets so it’s not like they are all that better right now. All-Star starter selections are based on who the FANS want to see. It’s not Paul’s fault the fans would prefer to see him in the starting lineup. I like how deronforallstar up there is claiming the Jazz are only 3 games away from the Suns but fail to mention how the Hornets are only 2 games away from the Jazz. Wow.
For the record though, I do think Deron should be an All-Star. Also, T-Mac has already said he won’t participate.
And further more, ya’ll bustas know ya’ll enjoyed seeing CP3 starting alongside Kobe in last years ASG.
Perhaps Dime should’ve helped Deron by putting him on one of their recent past covers. Has he even ever been on a Dime cover? If not, ask yourselves why not.
Which leads me to ask. Dime, does certain players on the cover sell better than others? I mean I know players like Lebron and Kobe are always gonna sell well but which other players sell well on your covers? K-G? Wade? Please do a piece on that for us curious minds.
T-Mac is messing things up right now. The only point guards I put ahead of Deron are Steve Nash and Chauncy Billops- all of them happen to be in the West. There’s enough room for all three if Nash starts ahead of McGrady like he should.
In other related news, T-Mac tried to step up and reliquish his All-Star spot, but pulled a hamstring and is out for six weeks.
I think Williams will make it in this year due to the following reason: the NBA won’t allow T-Mac to be voted in. He only has a ~2000 or so vote lead on Nash, so how hard would it be for Nash to suddenly make up that rather insignificant ground in the hands of the NBA bigwigs? They did it two years ago when T-Mac lost to Iverson despite leading all through to the last two weeks. HOWEVER, if T-Mac somehow does make it in, then Williams will not make it in for the following reasons:
1. Chris Paul is better than him. Yes, I said it. And it’s true. Chris Paul, while lacking as much playoff success, has led an extremely average roster to heights far beyond anything they realistically should be reaching. While they have started off slowly this year (and Paul has been banged up), CP3 put up some absolutely sick numbers to start the year. Williams has more talent around him (Boozer (when healthy) > West, Okur, Brewer (really solid defender), AK47 (a game changer when he clicks), Millsap, Miles, and even Wesley Mathews has been a nice find for them this year) and one of the all time great basketball minds in Jerry Sloan to coach him.
2. Nash is a top ten PG of all time and is putting up stats incredibly reminiscent of his MVP campaigns in a season where no one thought the Suns would be doing this good. Is it Amare leading the Suns to victories? Is it Jason Richardson? Is it the rebirth of Channing Frye? No (although they’ve all contributed). It’s Steve Nash. Sure, you could take Baron Davis or some other point guard and they’d also put up some gaudy stats in Phoenix, but would they win as much? Nope. Steve Nash makes everyone he plays with better, and really–have you guys actually seen Nash play this year? Have you seen how steely his eyes get at the end of close games and how he just makes clutch play after clutch play? This man is one of the best players in the NBA at simply leading by action his team to victories.
3. Brandon Roy is playing like an MVP. His stats aren’t as eye-popping as Kobe or Lebron’s, but he is quietly leading an extremely undermanned Trailblazers team to a plethora of big wins this year. In tonight’s win over the Lakers, Roy finished with 32 points on ELEVEN shots. That is All-Star efficiency, and this man has been doing it all year. Kobe, on the other hand, scored the same amount but took THIRTY-SEVEN shots to do it. That’s twenty-six more shots than Roy. Roy is just too deserving to miss the All-Star game this year.
Small market and the Jazz are not a dominating force in the NBA as seen by their record and recent loses. Winning produces all stars, so does being statistical whore in a highly marketed city which Williams is neither.
Maybe Williams keeps getting snubbed because he is soft. He is currently sitting out games because of a bruised wrist while many other guys are playing injured.
dave
he cares doesnt matter if he says it doesnt put players care.
GOD I HATE T-WACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m a Jazz fan because of D-Will. I’ve watched him take CP3 to the cleaners 9 out 10 games. The only two point guards I would take over him in a draft are Magic and Gary Payton. He NEVER makes the same mistake twice because he seldom makes mistakes. Coach Sloan gives D-Will more freedom to run the offense than he ever gave John Stockton. That should speak volumes right there.
So please fans do NOT vote for D-Will. I LOVE watching him play when he has a chip on his shoulder. A snub this year would put a Sequoia tree on his shoulder.
(That’s a joke….PLEASE vote for him. He truly deserves it.)
I hope D-Will makes it, not just because I feel he deserves it, but also because he would be electric in an all-star game. Point guards make the all-star game entertaining and I guarantee if he makes it, we’ll be regretting the fact that Okur made it in over him a couple years ago.
It’s pretty hard to argue Deron Williams is having a better season than Chauncey Billups or Steve Nash, but he’s certainly better than Jason Kidd or Chris Paul who, while great players, always seem to benefit from a certain amount of hype from the adoring media.
im a lifelong jazz fan, and i do think williams should be in the all-star game; he should have been there a couple times by now. i totally agree with the comment that chris paul gets more attention because of the smiley, nice-guy image. but having followed deron all his career, i know he has a killer personality and is a great guy, the media just doesn’t pick up on it. the all-star game is way too political (like everything else in life it seems) and the t-mac situation proves that. so really i think its the politics and the amount of good guards in the west that have kept him out. the small market here in slc isn’t a good reason, and i only need to say two words to prove that: john stockon. d-will for the all-star team!!!
daron williams is the most talented guard in the west . But cris paul is up there too. sure kobe is good and parker is good . but d. williams is the best. And paul the 2nd best. but with so many great talents in the n.b.a. now it is something that no one can even stand next to king james . the 5 best players in today n.b.a.in order are king james /. cris bosh /daron williams /rondo/ kobe . and kobe only gets a nod over cris paul as paul missed a lot of games already this season . and the same can be said for k.garnett missed too many games to be on the list.
Nash is the most overrated player in league history…. No way should he have ever won two MVPs. COMpare his “best three” seasons with Stockton’s and you will see what I mean. D-WILL is clutch and is easily in the top 3 for PG in the league. MAKE HIM AN ALL STAR!!