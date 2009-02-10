All-Star Weekend H-O-R-S-E Field Announced

02.10.09
Joe Johnson

If you were going to pick three guys in the League to compete in the ultimate trick-shot competition, who would you choose?

It turns out that Joe Johnson, Kevin Durant and O.J. Mayo are the three guys going to compete in the inaugural H-O-R-S-E competition during All-Star weekend (TNT, Saturday 5-7 PM).

I could see Durant doing damage in this. I’m basing that mostly on the 61-point performance that he notched this summer in DC’s Goodman League, in which he was pulling up and netting jumpers from 30-plus feet. Maybe he could win this by sinking shots from beyond O.J.’s and J.J.’s range.

Pete Maravich, George Gervin and some other stars during the ’70’s competed in H-O-R-S-E, and Maravich was definitely the most impressive then.

Who do you think is the favorite now?

Source: AJC

