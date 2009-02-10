All-Star Weekend H-O-R-S-E Field Announced

If you were going to pick three guys in the League to compete in the ultimate trick-shot competition, who would you choose?
It turns out that Joe Johnson, Kevin Durant and O.J. Mayo are the three guys going to compete in the inaugural H-O-R-S-E competition during All-Star weekend (TNT, Saturday 5-7 PM).
I could see Durant doing damage in this. I’m basing that mostly on the 61-point performance that he notched this summer in DC’s Goodman League, in which he was pulling up and netting jumpers from 30-plus feet. Maybe he could win this by sinking shots from beyond O.J.’s and J.J.’s range.
Pete Maravich, George Gervin and some other stars during the ’70’s competed in H-O-R-S-E, and Maravich was definitely the most impressive then.
Who do you think is the favorite now?
Source: AJC
I think they should of had K Love in this one, dude can hit from full court with accuracy
that truck is ridiculous, who’d drive it?
Who knows.At least they got some ballers for it though.I thought we was gonna see Kevin Ollie and Becky Hammon or some bullshit like that.
K Love for sure. He’ll smoke all three of those dudes without even using his hands. I’ve seen him kick it in from half court.
That should be pretty good because all those guys can shoot from deep and throw down. I was expecting a really lame line up for this, but that will actually be fun to watch. I dont know why this event is taking some of the crap that it is, should be fun.
Three guys right now I would have to go Kobe, LeBron, and Carmelo. That would be a hell of a horse game! All time Id love to see Magic, MJ, and Bird. Those 3 would kill it, I cant think of anyone better. I just want Bron to do the dunk contest so bad! Dude needs to stop being scared and do it one year at least.
Have to go with my boy Mayo to win this.
Pretty good lineup imo.
I was hoping for Wade, I mean the shots he makes sometimes are out of this world. He lacks range tho. Pretty sure Steve Nash could do some damage with his soccer/heading skills.
Good line up. Should be interesting. Are they still going to be spelling G-E-I-C-O instead of HORSE? Sooooo lame.
Co-sign #6. This is not going to be a straight jump shot competition. These dudes are gonna try and do some fun stuff, exactly why Nash and Love would better choices
as long as this isn’t all set jumpers and more trick shots this shoudl be fun
I played George Gervin in H-O-R-S-E when i was 10 at Spurs camp and he was ridiculous. Even at his age he was droppin crazy shots all over the place. Finished me off with his signature Finger Roll behind the backboard. Something I will never forget!
And what about that free-throw contest starring Shaq, Big Ben, and… Chuck Hayes!
It’d be really fun to see those millionaires embarrassing themselves on national TV!
i like the first two but oj? i dunno about that one yet… it should be cool to watch tho no matter what. its on saturday night, right?
damn..never mind…just saw it.
remember that video of rasheed doing some trick shots in the training facility? i remember him making two 3’s at once, one with each hand. need4sheed had that i think.
honestly #11 is a great idea. Shaq should set it up for charity. It could be like those Easter seals fundraisers you did in middle school and they could donate x amount for every made shot.
i should dump my girlfriend so i can stay home and watch all star weekend. instead we’re going away for the valentime’s weekend.
actually don’t care about the ASG, i just like the other stuff (even shooting stars). rookie/soph game sucks.
Just tivo it.
I think those names are wack, why couldn’t they at least have some players people wanted to see?
Sheed should get a spot cause dude hits crazy trick shots in warmups on the regular. He probably just wants to chill with his fam over the All Star break though.
i’m so freaking exsited about this,but i hoped to see k-love or sheed
Solid lineup, I’ll go with JJ.
Durant gots this!!!
Wade makes crazy shots but you can’t expect the superstars to come out for something like this.
The field is alright. I heard sheed was working on some trick shots. Too bad he and k love didn’t get a nod. It better be entertaining with some trick shots and not just a bunch of jumpers.
@2, someone that works on the same street as me has that truck but its blue. Its insane, you need a ladder just to climb in
I was hoping Nash and Sheed would’ve been in…
and Sheed would’ve killed it….
[www.youtube.com]
I think Kevin Durant is going to set an Sophomore scoring record..
Bet.. im thinking KD puts up at least 50..
You think the NBA is going to have Rasheed Wallace anywhere near the court?? too many close mic’s.. i bet we would hear “awwwww f$#k!” at least 3-4 times..
Sheed would be motivated on 1 shot and lame out through the rest lol.
I think Durant gets it too.
Not a bad field. The “big” stars (Kobe, Lebron, Wade) would have little incentive to compete, but the 3 they chose are all from lesser exposed teams. Durant has some commercial exposure, but Joe and OJ not so much. I’m thinking OJ will have the most to prove and take the prize.
I agree that Sheed would have been excellent, but I’m guessing they were only pulling from the all-star and rookie/sophomore challenge rosters to minimize costs.
Off topic, but they’d better have these kids mic’ed for this event.
They should have chosen 3 elite athletes who would do crazy circus shots, not 3 good shooters. They will just bomb from 40 feet and whoever happens to be making their shots will win. Boring
i’m ok with these picks.
they are all balanced players that can do a little of everything. it should be interesting.
if they steve nash was selected, they’d have to implement a “no dunking” rule.
I’d rather see the BIG stars in this to kick off the event and bring in the most fans but other that — I can’t complain. I think it’ll be a great event to watch and I’m picking Joe Jeezy FTW!
dang!
i just read that there is a NO DUNKING rule!
man… Kevin Love, Gilbert Arenas, and Rasheed Wallace. who wouldn’t wanna watch that???
It’s like they don’t know about youtube !!!
[www.youtube.com]
Or after his rookie game snub, K Love got snubbed again.
yeah, sheed (and love) would smoke these guys. so far a lot of these selections have been wack . . . like rudy fernandez over jr smith, ariza or ronnie brewer? just dumb . . .
The 1st thing i notice was the size of that truck…It’s massive!
this is silly, one of ’em is bound to do a dunk that no one can duplicate.
h-o-r-s-e should be played by the tricksters like nash, kidd, ridnour, get the retired white chocolate jason williams in there (he’d win for sure) then throw in rajon rondo (nifty bfake behind the back pass then layup move) and lamar odom (he got handles) just for the african-american relationships.
and no, chris paul and d will arent tricksters with the ball.
good – no dunking rule. still, you got jj, kd and oj. guys who dont really have to jump so high to even touch the rim.
Will everyone STOP talking about dunking.
You cannot dunk in a game of horse.
Its like when that no name beat LBJ at venice beach and everyone was all up in arms shoutin ‘oh if Lebron was even trying he cudda just done some sick dunk’
YOU CANNOT DUNK IN HORSE.
Rasheed and Kevlar should be in it. Both have told reporters that NO ONE can beat them in HORSE.
K Love can kick 3s in and Sheed can hit a 3 with two balls simultaneously. Not that Sheed would even show up.
why don’t they get that no name guy for shits and giggles, he’d kill the field.