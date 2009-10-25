All systems go for Celtics/Cavs; Portland picks its point guard

With no more preseason games and just a few days until the NBA regular season starts, all that’s left to do is iron out some position battles and figure out who among the banged-up is healthy enough to suit up for Opening Night. There was an outside chance that Shaq, among others, would be suspended for the Cavs/Celtics opener after he left the bench during Mo Williams and Shelden Williams‘ altercation a few nights ago. But the NBA ruled that since the scrap happened technically at halftime, guys who left the bench won’t be punished … Ray Allen probably won’t miss the Cavs/Celts game, but he might only see half of it. Ray caught an elbow above the eye from Kendrick Perkins in practice on Saturday and had to be stitched up … So apparently there’s been a little snag in that whole plan to make Anthony Randolph into the next KG and hand him the Warriors’ franchise: For starters, Randolph has knee and back issues that have bothered him throughout the preseason. And then Nellie says that even if he was healthy, Randolph would start the regular season coming off the bench behind Corey Maggette — yes, Corey Maggette — at power forward. “When [Randolph] does the things that we need him to do and plays at a high level, he’s going to be getting playing time,” Nelson said. “It’s hard to keep him off (the court). But he’s going to have to be evaluated by his number of rebounds as probably the main thing.” … In another surprise move, Andre Miller will come off the bench behind Steve Blake when the Blazers open the season against Denver. It really shouldn’t be a surprise since Nate McMillan said from Day One that Blake would be the starter; we just assumed Miller’s talent would eventually win him the job. Others have predicted from Day One that this Miller-to-Portland thing was a mistake that will throw off the Blazers’ chemistry, and now all the pieces are in place for exactly that to happen … Al Thornton and Rasual Butler haven’t settled their fight for the starting small forward spot on the Clippers. Even though Eric Gordon will start at the two, we’d go with Butler to have another shooter on the floor, and let Thornton be the lead scorer on the second unit … The Bucks haven’t named a starting power forward: the competition is between Hakim Warrick, Kurt Thomas and Ersan Ilyasova. Honestly, that sounds more interesting as a reality show than a NBA storyline. The young cat from Philly, the might-be-crazy old guy from Texas, and the kid from Turkey. Stick them in a house in Milwaukee and see what happens. Working title: “What The Hell Did You Just Say?” … Kwame Brown is dealing with a hand injury that he’s going to try to play through when Detroit opens the season against Memphis. Kwame couldn’t catch the ball with two healthy hands; if he’s working at half-strength, he might as well put “17” and “B. Edwards” on the back of his jersey … We’re out like replacement refs …