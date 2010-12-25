All We Want For Christmas: 5 NBA Teams’ Wish Lists for Santa Claus

Even the richest man in the world wants something else. And when an opportunity like Christmas pops up on the calendar, that rich man isn’t shy about asking. And if that rich man has an influential role in running an NBA franchise, now is the time to turn those requests into results.

As the season reaches the two-month mark, the haves are distancing themselves from the have-nots, and yet all of them need something. Here are five NBA teams whose wish lists to Santa Claus have been revealed:

New York Knicks — Anthony Randolph-Man action figure (replacement)

Clearly the one Donnie Walsh had shipped express from Oakland is defective. The instructions said you’re supposed to give Randolph-Man a fresh start and watch him dominate, but so far this shiny new toy has been a bust (2.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 8.0 mpg). But that’s why you’re supposed to keep the receipt. So I’m sure as soon as the Knicks get their replacement model, the Stretch Armstrong look-alike with springs in his legs and special fly-swatting hand action will be the Shawn Marion of this ’06-07 Phoenix Suns formula New York is trying to put together.

Detroit Pistons — George Blaha “Measures and Makes” Chemistry Set

While the Pistons have depth, coach John Kuester doesn’t seem to have any idea how to use it effectively, and the players aren’t doing him any favors with their resistance to buy into a team concept. Five Pistons — Rodney Stuckey, Rip Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Charlie Villanueva, Ben Gordon — are averaging double figures in scoring, and just as many Pistons (if not more) are the victims of inconsistent playing time and uncertainty about their roles. The team has talent, but if they don’t get it together, it’s going to be another Lottery season.

Los Angeles Lakers — 2 tickets, Gary Payton Basketball Camp

Not for any of the Lakers’ players, but for GM Mitch Kupchak and coach Phil Jackson. Maybe they can scour the camp’s roster of Gloves-in-training and find somebody capable of defending a point guard.

Cleveland Cavaliers — Winning Lottery ticket

I’m pretty sure the Cavs aren’t trying to tank this season, if only because (1) owner Dan Gilbert is still under the delusion he can hand LeBron James his comeuppance, and (2) there isn’t a future superstar on LeBron’s level waiting for them in the 2011 NBA Draft. That said, the Cavs wouldn’t mind if some L’s now translate to Duke’s Kyrie Irving, UNC’s Harrison Barnes or Baylor’s Perry Jones later. Maybe even hometown hero Jared Sullinger of Ohio State. But maybe we don’t wanna go down that road again.

Oklahoma City Thunder — Roy Hibbert

As much as you have to admire GM Sam Presti‘s patient approach to building a contender, at some point you have to strike while the iron is hot and capitalize on the prime years of your superstars. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are each only 22 years old, but don’t assume they have 10 years of bright future ahead: Once upon a time Shaq and Penny Hardaway were each only 23 years old, and the Orlando Magic are still looking for that championship they were supposed to win together. OKC has almost all the pieces for a legit title run, most notable missing a center who can score, defend the paint and go head-up with guys like Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard and Tim Duncan and not get embarrassed. I usually don’t advocate trades that hurt my favorite team, but Roy Hibbert just seems like a perfect fit for OKC. Would the Pacers ever go for a trade with any of the pieces OKC has to offer? Hell no. But what is Christmas about if not asking for things you’re probably not going to get?

What does your favorite team need from Santa Claus?