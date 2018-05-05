Allen Iverson Called Ben Simmons To Offer Encouragement After Game 2

Sixers rookie Ben Simmons had a rather brutal outing in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Celtics on Thursday, which ended in a 108-103 loss to go down 2-0 on the series after Boston was able to erase a 22-point deficit.

Simmons finished with just one point off a made free throw after going 0-of-4 from the field. He added seven assists and five rebounds but generally failed to make an impact on the game as the Celtics swarming defense was able to take the ball out of his hands and neutralize his effectiveness as a playmaker.

There’s been a lot of hand-wringing about his brutal performance in the last 24 hours, with some critics wondering whether the basketball media has perhaps been too hasty in anointing him a superstar. For a young and inexperienced player, it can be difficult to tune out all the noise, and that’s why Sixers legend Allen Iverson reportedly reached out to him to offer some words of encouragement as he tried to bounce back in Game 3.

