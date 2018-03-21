Allen Iverson Thinks Ben Simmons Is Playing ‘Well Beyond His Age’

Getty Image

Hopes are high in Philadelphia for a 76ers team that looks to be a lock for the postseason as the NBA season enters its stretch run. The Sixers are currently sixth in the East, but more important, they’re seven games up on a Detroit team sitting in ninth place.

Much of the excitement in Philadelphia is that this is just the start of what this team could be. Joel Embiid is approaching his first full season of action, Markelle Fultz hasn’t even really been on the floor, and presumptive Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons is, well, a rookie.

But Allen Iverson says Simmons is playing much more like a seasoned NBA player than a rookie. The Answer was a guest on the Zoo’s Views podcast in Philadelphia and raved about a Sixers team primed to make its first postseason appearance since 2012.