Allen Iverson Could Sign With The Knicks Today

#New York Knicks
11.19.09 9 years ago 20 Comments

A source tells Dime Magazine that Allen Iverson might sign with the Knicks today. According to the source who works for a New York media outlet, a Knicks press conference is scheduled at the Garden at noon today. We assume this is reguarding Allen Iverson. Newsday also confirms that the Knicks are on the verge of signing the former NBA MVP. Iverson doesn’t clear waivers until 6 pm tonight, so any team can claim him with his current salary with Memphis. But if nobody claims him off waivers, Iverson is free to sign with anybody. We’ll keep you posted.

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSALLEN IVERSONDimeMagLatest NewsNEW YORK KNICKSReal Stories

