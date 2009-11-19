Allen Iverson Could Sign With The Knicks Today

A source tells Dime Magazine that Allen Iverson might sign with the Knicks today. According to the source who works for a New York media outlet, a Knicks press conference is scheduled at the Garden at noon today. We assume this is reguarding Allen Iverson. Newsday also confirms that the Knicks are on the verge of signing the former NBA MVP. Iverson doesn’t clear waivers until 6 pm tonight, so any team can claim him with his current salary with Memphis. But if nobody claims him off waivers, Iverson is free to sign with anybody. We’ll keep you posted.
If the Knicks sign AI, they better start him. They can’t get much worse, and AI can still ball. Win-Win if they understand the consequences of not starting him.
AI in the big apple? Match made in heaven. Now this is going to be fun to watch. He is about to murder in the starting five! And @SJ believe me, he’s starting. Duhon is playing like the Douche that he is.
Thats it the Knicks are going to win atleast 3 more games this year. All the A.I lovers notice that he didnt go to a condender, because he isnt willing to play 2nd, so a true hall of famer to you really cares more about his personal shine, insted of winning chips? This dude is really a shit bird, he could have went to a game team and been jason terry, insted hes goning to be Starburry 2.0, get the vasoline.
Douchehon will be benched, AI will start and the Knicks will win 25 games instead of 20.
Only in New York
All this does is make me wonder how the younger AI would be if Mike D was his coach… imagine the possibilities. And people thought AI shot too much back then… he’d easily be having 50 shots a night under D’Antoni’s system.
@ “ADVANCEDMIND”…… Not even Jason Terry wants to be Jason Terry….He was never on AI’s level so why should AI try to be like him? Dude is still faster still quicker than 90% of guys in the L…A skill set combined with his heart will never be seen again in the NBA..stop hating and appreciate…like any other sport guys go to new teams and don’t look as good because not every team runs the SAME SYSTEM…God! A guy hits 33-34yrs old and all of a sudden he can’t play anymore? Media Hype….Shit! Its easy to get blacklisted in a League controlled mega rich owners who’ve never been through the shit AI has…Give your head a shake, you were on his jock at one time too!
ai, harrington, nate, and hughes and they think there is enough ball to go around!?! yeah right! i give this a month and a half before trades are demanded and frustration sinks in.
post #3 got it right it’s starbury 2.0.
all my ai respect has gone out the window. the dude is just another basketball ego-maniac.
good luck ai and don’t let the door of respect hit you in the ass.
is this the same source that told you that iverson was going to sign with the bobcats back in the summer? lol
yall dime MoFos gonna believe a source for a ny media outlet?
who? peter vecsey? ian oconnor? hahaha. all these lames make up their own foolish stories and rumors. is this the same source in ny media that was trying to sell football fans a giants/jets super bowl after only week 3 in the nfl?
as for the discussion, i dont see how adding iverson helps the knicks. seriously, are they gonna win more games? are they gonna make the playoffs? is this move gonna attract a summer FA when iverson aint even gonna be on the team anymore? is this an upgrade over marbury last season? the knicks already sell tickets between fans and corporate sponsorship, so how does this move really help?
like i’ve been saying to all yall knick fans, until they fire mike d’antoni, the knicks are gonna suck. end of story. when you have the worst coach in the league on the sidelines, what do you expect?!!?
Word he is rather ass at coaching, plus if your STARTING point guard is Chris Doo doo, then your talent level is also ass.
@AdvancedMind
HOW RETARDED ARE U?
Note to Dime: I understand that AI and NY seem like a perfect match, it practically is, but the NY stinkin Knicks will not make a quality rostor move until 2010, when they’ll be lucky to sign a top tier free agent. As a matter of fact, NY will not be making any changes to their roster that could benefit them in anyway until then. Their current plan is to be the worst team in the association even tho they don’t have next year’s draft pick. Donnie Walsh deserves respect for what he’s done in the past, not what he’s done w/ the knicks, so please stop w/ all the knicks rumors b/c they ain’t doin nothin but suckin!
every freakin day there’s another BS knick rumor coming from your website; please save yourself some credibility by not posting every single one of them..the knicks are trash, they’re not getting lebron or wade, and they’re going to suck for years to come by drafting ppl like galinari over eric gordon and jordan hill over young money
I don’t see how the Knicks could have called a press conference for noon today, which didn’t happen BTW. He didn’t even clear waivers until a few hours ago.
I feel kinda disappointed to see alot of AI Haters in this post… Men, if you guys have nothing good to say please shut your effin mouth.. Stop typin like you know alot about the situation
Yeah Dime! You Douchebags! Stop reporting on news and rumors from around the league before they happen like Mack Brownee says! Who the f**k do you think you are, some sort of BASKETBALL NEWS MAGAZINE AND WEBSITE?
I come to your sight expecting hear about stuff that has already happened 2 weeks ago, and your reporting on NEWS? Maaaan you really piss me off sometimes.
I can’t belive they didn’t sign AI!!! As a Knicks fan I’m more than dissapointed. Enjoy the lottery pick Utah.
no, make brownee didn’t say don’t report on rumors and news, he said stop including the knicks in any rumor that would make sense for them…that team is run by a bunch of idiots and they’re not doing anything to benefit the team in the short or long run period
The knicks are just wasting their money on Ai if i were the knicks i’d look somewhere else.