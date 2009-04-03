Breaking news: Allen Iverson done for the season

This is convenient. A couple days after Allen Iverson complained about coming off the bench and Antonio McDyess hinted at problems with the Pistons’ overall psyche, Iverson has been shut down for the reason of the season and the playoffs.

Iverson (17.4 ppg, 4.9 apg with Detroit) had just come back from missing about a month with a back injury, during which time the Pistons played as good as they ever have post-Iverson/Billups trade. Iverson’s role had been limited since returning to the lineup, and A.I. wasn’t shy about voicing his frustration.

Today, Joe Dumars announced A.I. is done for the year, citing medical reasons:

“After talking with Allen and our medical staff, we feel that resting Allen for the remainder of the season is the best course of action at this time,” Dumars said in statement. “While he has played in our last three games, he is still feeling some discomfort and getting him physically ready to compete at the level he is accustomed to playing this late in the season does not seem possible at this point.”

Whatever. Even though Iverson’s agent, Leon Rose, told the Associated Press, “There’s nothing else going on,” behind the shut-down, I’m not buying it. I think it’s completely a locker-room/personality issue, but that’s just me.

It’s just about a foregone conclusion that the Pistons won’t try to re-sign A.I. this summer, so where do you think he’ll play his next game?