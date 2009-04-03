Breaking news: Allen Iverson done for the season

This is convenient. A couple days after Allen Iverson complained about coming off the bench and Antonio McDyess hinted at problems with the Pistons’ overall psyche, Iverson has been shut down for the reason of the season and the playoffs.
Iverson (17.4 ppg, 4.9 apg with Detroit) had just come back from missing about a month with a back injury, during which time the Pistons played as good as they ever have post-Iverson/Billups trade. Iverson’s role had been limited since returning to the lineup, and A.I. wasn’t shy about voicing his frustration.
Today, Joe Dumars announced A.I. is done for the year, citing medical reasons:
“After talking with Allen and our medical staff, we feel that resting Allen for the remainder of the season is the best course of action at this time,” Dumars said in statement. “While he has played in our last three games, he is still feeling some discomfort and getting him physically ready to compete at the level he is accustomed to playing this late in the season does not seem possible at this point.”
Whatever. Even though Iverson’s agent, Leon Rose, told the Associated Press, “There’s nothing else going on,” behind the shut-down, I’m not buying it. I think it’s completely a locker-room/personality issue, but that’s just me.
It’s just about a foregone conclusion that the Pistons won’t try to re-sign A.I. this summer, so where do you think he’ll play his next game?
Wow… could of seen that one coming… Iverson will now go to a contender and finally win the ring that he deserves… However, with the nonsense he pulled in Detroit, he better smarten up…
But then again, if Marbury can find a home.. anyone can…
Whoever still tries to defend this cat is delusional.He needs to go sit in a fucking corner somewhere.Dont nobody want that motherfucker on they team.
iverson should go to dallas. they need a shot in the arm. or maybe toronto, god knows chris bosh needs help
PHILLY
I think charlotte or toronto wud be a good for iverson both need franchise players
It’s a foregone conclusion that the pistons are blowing up their core, but it isn’t a conclusion that they won’t sign iverson. They have some really old guys on that team; Rasheed, McDyess are both 37, i don’t think they’ll be re-signed. But their young bigs are not that good, if they can get AI to sign at 3 or 4 mil, they’ll sign him and see if they can shop either Prince or Stuckey for a legit young big before the free-agent year. It’s not just value of the players anymore, it’s value/dollar and they will sign Iverson if the dollar is right. Iverson is a unique player, he draws tickets and they need all the help, it’s Detroit the capitol of unemployment afterall. I think the lakers will try to get him since they’ve got Phillip the master-manipulator and talk him into the 2nd unit in place of Odom (odom’s contract is up), but that’s just me.
Thanks for shitting on my team, AI. I hope you REALLY get injured.
…thus ends an era in my fanhood…
And it’s NOW when people notice that he’s a self-centered ballhog? Great player and all, but it’s all about him.
#1 you think a contender is going to sign someone who just shit on his current team?? maybe Cleveland because he and LBJ are friends and Lebron is the mayor of Cleveland.. but he doesnt DESERVE to win a ring.. quitting on a game is one thing but quitting on a season while your team has stated they need you for the playoff push is completely dipshitical..
Toronto is the only team i see taking a chance on him for PLAYOFF purposes.. the other teams will be bottom feeders who will want him for ticket sales..
Fuck no he aint coming to LA!!!
Toronto already has a franchise player, meet Chris Bosh, and despite all the hoopala about him leaving a lot of Canadians are holding hope that he’ll stick around! Especially with how they are playing now, things are finally coming together for them and I think it says something that they aren’t giving up and want to end the season on a high-note. Optimism is a powerful thing.
And EW, there is no way Colangelo would sign Iverson, that guy is a cancer to a team and BC is big on character guys, which actually doesn’t bode well for our record. We may have a losing record, but we probably have the nicest team in the NBA. UGH.
But back to Iverson, he is a whiny, self-righteous thug – I can remember seeing him play last year and the whole time he had this cheeky grin on his face and I really wanted to slap him. Of course he is a great player and has been a great asset to the league over the years, but if he keeps this up he won’t be remembered for his skills but his spoiled rotten antics.
Now where are all the cats defending this bitch ass???
Yall calling us haters?
Why the fuck wouldn’t you hate on a selfish prick who just quit on his team? Ya heard me? HE FUCKING QUIT ON HIS TEAM, and this time it IS official.
FUCK ALLEN IVERSON.
pleaseeeeeeeeee i dont think his back injury was that serious that he had to sit out. Dumars is just using it as an excuse to take him out of the season. I dont think iverson went to dumars and was like put me out, my back is hurting too much to go on. A.I. expressing his annoyance with hisminutes and being a bench player obviously wern’t listened to and detroit decided to take him out using his injury as an excuse was the best option. i dont think he quit juts like that he fully said in his statment he’s willing to work n find a way to be effective but he cant do this again in his career
today has officially been the austin burton show. lol
its gotta be your bday, AB! you put some good stuff up today my man…good work.
I understand that there are two sides to the story, but I’m looking forward to the day his skills really go and this comes back to bite him in the ass.
Joe D better do some (more) solid drafting to make up for Milicic and this…
look at all these haters. If i was AI i would quit on the team too. A future HOFER, perennial all star, a MVP, and an Olympian, playing 17 min a game behind guys like RIP, Suckey, and Bynum. AI at 50% is still light years better than these guys are and ever will be.
I am pretty damn sure if that was happening to Kobe, LBJ, Wade, or any other players that has his resume would be pissed off too.
Watch the Pistons still suck it up even after AI is gone since the team is made up of overrated players who thinks they are shiznit.
And quit with the bullshit that Chauncey is the reason the Denver is good. Nene, K-mart, and Birdman have been the reason they are successful with the improvement of JR SMITH.
the answer to beantown for r rondo ^^
Marbury & Iverson on the same team would be interestin…
@ kevin k
Detroit’s system was gettin better results then iverson’s play.
king koopa, I agree.
Watching the Cavs/Magic game, when Tiger Woods comes on screen. The sideline reporter says something like, “Tiger is watching Lebron, because that’s what two champions at the top of their game do – learn from one another.” Even if you agree with that sentence, are ESPN’s reporters already conceding this year’s championship to Lebron and the Cavs?! I watched every minute of the Wizards/Cavs game last night, and while I know it’s a fluke (I watched in person a Muresan-era D.C. squad beat the Jordan Bulls), I still don’t know if I have as much confidence in the Cavs as I would in the Lakers…
Not sure if I made it clear in the post, but I think this was Dumars’ move, not Iverson’s. I don’t think A.I. would ever quit on his team.
Over the last decade,Iverson was arguably the toughest player in the league.I loved watching him in his prime when he was dropping 30 a night, even though he was shooting at around a 40% clip. Realistically there won’t be any teams willing to let him jack up 25 shots a night and him only making 10. I would like to see him retire before we see his skills deteriorate on the court. No matter if you love or hate him, you got to respect him.
If I blame anyone I blame Dumars. He knew what he was getting into trading for Iverson. He needs his minutes, and if you are going to make him a reserve you better talk to him, or find a half way decent coach, i.e. not shitty Curry, to explain to him that this is for the betterment of the team. I don’t think the locker room problem is all Iverson’s fault either.
I’ve always liked AI, and I’ve been a die-hard Pistons fan for my entire life, but the experiment just didn’t work out. I’ve got no ill-will toward AI, and I’m sure he can go back to being AI somewhere else, but it definitely isn’t going to be in the D.
this wasnt iverson, plus u cant blame iverson for detroits downfall, detroit sucked without iverson even more. i dont get all of the hate, if yall were in the same position yall be crying like the little bitches that u are.
Hope he goes to Charlotte and reunite with Larry Brown. Seriously.
Detroit killed AI’s soul! Free Iverson!
iverson to charlotte would be interesting. They’re so close right now, he could take them over the top. The question is if Iverson wants to go to a contender, which team is going to let him do his thing? I mean the Denver Melo and Iverson dueling shooters experiment didn’t really work out either. He should be careful, this is his legacy
Damn, what happen to AI’s career! He’s a joke now.
He should have stay at Philly and ended his career as a legend, instead of asking for a trade.
Why don’t these NBA superstars realise the grass isn’t greener on the other side.
Just imagine if Kobe got what he wanted and was traded to Chicago!
It’s a message to Lebron, stay with the Cavs!
Oh btw, is Austin getting paid per articles? Or are the other Dime guys to lazy to write anything…lol
The Nuggets had almost the same record WITH AI last year…they just matched up with the Lakers who went to the Finals) and Melo was out getting DUIs, AI was not the problem in Denver and honestly that team was missing coaching and that will be evident again because Karl sucks. Chauncey and Prince the only players worth a damn in Detroit, Chauncey is good but so was AI there. RIP and Sheed suck and RIP was pouting since Chauncey left and when he came off bench. Rest of Pistons are scrubs. And they bring in a future HOF in AI and insult him. THEY TRADED FOR HIM & are STUPID they had no plan in place. They are working on NEXT YEAR right now. AI IS THE SCAPEGOAT, NOT THE PROBLEM!!! I hope AI goes to Cleveland, TO, NY, or even back to Philly…I liked the AI and Melo combo and still mad that got broken up so quick when emotionless Karl should have been fired.
@ kevin k – i agree.
building on that denver crap, how come nobody’s attributing denver’s defensive improvement to the absence of marcus camby? ai wasn’t the only one to leave town! hahaha hella funny all these haters just hatin for the sake of hatin
AI in Denver with Melo was a 50-win squad. Can’t really say it didn’t work. Shaq in Phoenix, Stuckey as a starter, those moves are certified busts. But AI and Melo going shot-for-shot won 50 games. There are bigger glaring failures in the L than that.
AI in Charlotte with Coach brown would be like the 2001 Sixers. Same star, same coach, same team make-up: a defensive team with but one gunner built to withstand bad shooting nights from said gunner. Okafor will have to be the 01 Mutombo, Felton and Augustin will be Eric Snow, Raja will be Raja. Then you got a do-it-all fearless flier in Crash and a do-it-all and finesse it guy in Diaw to fill in the roles of Jumaine Jones and Aaron Mckie. The Cats could even draft Psycho T from Carolina just to complete the cast with a Matt Geiger-type white boy enforcer.
Brown and Iverson are older now; as big as their egos are, they know they are each others’ best chance at winning. Nobody challenges Brown’s coaching prowess like AI; no other coach makes Iverson so irritated like Brown. Consequently, they know how to push each other’s buttons, make each other better, keep each other on edge. Then you got his Airness MJ the GOAT to keep everyone in line.
A cast of role-playing, hard-defending rejects with Larry Brown at the helm and MJ as the big boss? Are you kidding me! Even if that doesn’t work out I see it earning money as a reality show. I certainly see it drumming up interest in Charlotte.
It will be one last chance for both brown and AI to go out as winners and be remembered.
Start the movement! Free Bubba Chuck and send him to the Cats!
fuck the detroit basketball. they didn’t even try to change their lineup. there something about that stuckey that they love him so much. at any given they any coaches would choose a.i. even at 30 over stuckey who was so overrated after a single great performance in a playoff. know they all blame a.i. for their failure. have u all notice that the lone winning streak these season of the detroit is allen iverson is starting without hamilton and wallace.
i hate the title of the article. all these years we all know that iverson is a warrior. he has a bad reputation as a player just being a ballhog, selfish, imature, a thug or anything all of you want to say. but for real for the past 13 years every teammate iverson have been. you wouldn’t hear they say that. you would only hear that he is a great teammate. but why does iverson didn’t try to give a chance to be the 6 man. why did the coaches in detroit didn’t even think of stuckey being 6 man. why does hamilton as a six man still average a starter minute even though he came from an injury and iverson average 18 min. fuck detroit season as for the team perspective and iverson season.
personal note:
i hate their coaching staff. it’s all about knowing your personel. knowing each role of their player and their capabilities. start from rasheed letting him take to many 3 even though knowing that he is a great post up player, why is kwame brown is starting? that role should be mcdyess after all the wait it is his turn then kwame came? stuckey giving to much confidence in this guy. not even letting him work hard for it. he would be a great player but let him earn it but don’t hand it down to him that quick. and iverson. as what dumars say at the press conference they are looking for a superstar player that they are missing for the past post season. but as soon as iverson play in detroit he give up that role as the coaching staff would like iverson to be a role player and that is not the reason why dumars bring him here
AI should sign with Toronto and they should resign Marion if they can afford all of this. A line up of Calderon Iverson Marion Bosh and Bargnani is appealing even though the back court lacks defensively
@ kevin k…
and why are Martin and Nene and Birdman better this year oh hmmm…maybe Billups actually gets them the ball at the right time and trusts them instead of passing them up to launch a prayer?
Stuckey has been considered a bust because Iverson crushed his developement this year with all his ball handling over dribbling.
lmao..right its the mid level players on the nugs that make that team go…not because of chauncey at all..and its not iverson’s fault either at detroit..even thou its the same damn team that went to ecf the year before. What was it that a.i. said before he came to detroit again. oyea sumthin like “im glad to finally come to a place that has a tradition of winning and are one of the elite teams” get tha fuk outta here he is garbage always has been shooting 40% wutta bitch
hey thanks for killing my fantasy team Iverson… douche.
Iverson is at the point in his career where if he is seriously trying to win a ring, he will need to be the the second or third option on the team, and he should be a sixth man.
why not go back to Denver. A denver team with both Chauncey and AI. AI is 1000% better than JR Smith. Denver’s problems were always that they thought they could force AI into becoming a pass-first PG. Now that they have Billups, AI could be a great SG on that team.
AI probably couldn’t go to LA, unless PJ wants Kobe playing the 3.
Would the Spurs take a chance on AI? Manu is always game to come off the bench. but i doubt Pop would do it, just cause of the defensive liability AI would be on that team, pairing him up with another undersized guard in Parker. On offense that would be hellacious, on D that would be equally awful.
AI could possibly go back to the Sixers, cause they have dre miller.
the only teams he can go to basically are teams with a bigger, pass-first PG. think Eric Snow with a jumper LOL.. oh and that team can’t have an established 2 guard. so go on down the line and start eliminating teams that don’t fit that description.
#39 if u watch stuckey play ull see he holds the ball for long dribbling too. Both him n A.i. need the ball to be effective. don’t blame A.i. for stuckey’s development, plz, stuckey played best this season when he n A.I were starting n rip was out with injury
I’m seriously concerned for A.I. come this summer.
He’s gonna be a free agent but where will he land and for how much????? with the recession alot of athletes arent gonna be getting their regular pay. I hope he actully ends up in charlotte with larry brown. Just put alot of goooood defenders aroung him n a decent point guard who doesnt dominate the ball like stuckey n we’re good
“and why are Martin and Nene and Birdman better this year oh hmmm…maybe Billups actually gets them the ball at the right time and trusts them instead of passing them up to launch a prayer?”
Think before you speak…
A.I. and Birdman never really played together.
Nene missed most of last season.
Kenyon Martin’s numbers are basically the same as last season.
Macabi Tel-aviv w/ Carlito Arroyo…
weng santos, lol you;re idea is great and so ture, i really hope that happens, that shit would be hilarious
bloggers says it was dumars who shut him down? doest think iverson is a quitter? haha well when he pretty much sadi h ewould not come of bench (casue of so-called back?) although at press confrence said he would do anything for team, that shows you the kinda guy he is! a quiter and looser!! even banned from detroit casinos he throws tantrums when he looses! real classy guy! i uses d to love him! but after this season and seeing how billups turned denver around? dont know how anyone could want this cancer!? and just in case people forgot? the yr philly went to finals, larry brown moved him to shooting guard and made snow the point (of course iverson complained) and went back to point the following yr and hasnt did anyhting since! lost all respect for this looser, and i know billups trade freed up cape space, i still can tbelive how much billups turned denver around? funny that denver blew when iverson was there, well now we can go out and sign bosh next yr (who we shoul dhave already have drafted or wade or anthony but we got darko instead! hahah) thanks dumars
Philly
Iverson going back to Philly