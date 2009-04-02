Allen Iverson: I’d Rather Retire Than Go Through This Again

I really never thought we’d get to this point. In recent days when headlines have popped up around the sports blog-o-sphere, I thought that the media was kind of blowing the Allen Iverson-to-the-bench issue out of proportion. But it turns out that he really is as upset as writers say he is. That doesn’t mean that AI is being a baby, though. This dude cares so much about playing his best and winning, he’s worked himself into a dither.



“I’d rather retire before I do this again,” Iverson said. “I can’t be effective playing this way. I’m not used to it. It’s tough for me both mentally and physically. If I’m able to go out there, I should be able to get it done and I can’t right now. It’s my fault. I have to be able to overcome the adversity and do what I have to do. I just have to find a way to get it done. Not being 100 percent makes it harder and you can see that I’m not 100 percent.”

The whole idea of sending AI to the bench was that it would help everyone individually, and thereby help the team. But that’s clearly not happening here – it’s become more of an issue than it’s worth. So here’s my question: why hasn’t Michael Curry been able to realize this, and make changes accordingly? I realize he’s in a precarious position, having to bring someone who normally starts off of the bench, but there has to be a better alternative than a first-ballot Hall of Famer getting really upset.

“I’m in a position now that I’ve never been in my whole life,” Iverson said. “It’s harder than I thought it would be. With the back injury, I have to sit out at the start, then go in, then sit again. It’s tough to really get going. I take my hat off to the guys who can come off the bench and be effective. It’s tough for me. I’m struggling with it.”

So how can this be fixed at this juncture? Is there any way that this frustration can be re-shaped and molded into a team-wide rallying cry for a championship? That would be the ultimate story. I just don’t know how that could happen. Maybe AI comes back in the lineup alongside Rip, and Stuckey goes back to the bench. Maybe the Pistons go super small to start with Stuckey, AI, Rip, Tayshaun and Maxiell? At this point, there are no bad ideas.

Source: Real GM