Allen Iverson: I’d Rather Retire Than Go Through This Again

I really never thought we’d get to this point. In recent days when headlines have popped up around the sports blog-o-sphere, I thought that the media was kind of blowing the Allen Iverson-to-the-bench issue out of proportion. But it turns out that he really is as upset as writers say he is. That doesn’t mean that AI is being a baby, though. This dude cares so much about playing his best and winning, he’s worked himself into a dither.
“I’d rather retire before I do this again,” Iverson said. “I can’t be effective playing this way. I’m not used to it. It’s tough for me both mentally and physically. If I’m able to go out there, I should be able to get it done and I can’t right now. It’s my fault. I have to be able to overcome the adversity and do what I have to do. I just have to find a way to get it done. Not being 100 percent makes it harder and you can see that I’m not 100 percent.”
The whole idea of sending AI to the bench was that it would help everyone individually, and thereby help the team. But that’s clearly not happening here – it’s become more of an issue than it’s worth. So here’s my question: why hasn’t Michael Curry been able to realize this, and make changes accordingly? I realize he’s in a precarious position, having to bring someone who normally starts off of the bench, but there has to be a better alternative than a first-ballot Hall of Famer getting really upset.
“I’m in a position now that I’ve never been in my whole life,” Iverson said. “It’s harder than I thought it would be. With the back injury, I have to sit out at the start, then go in, then sit again. It’s tough to really get going. I take my hat off to the guys who can come off the bench and be effective. It’s tough for me. I’m struggling with it.”
So how can this be fixed at this juncture? Is there any way that this frustration can be re-shaped and molded into a team-wide rallying cry for a championship? That would be the ultimate story. I just don’t know how that could happen. Maybe AI comes back in the lineup alongside Rip, and Stuckey goes back to the bench. Maybe the Pistons go super small to start with Stuckey, AI, Rip, Tayshaun and Maxiell? At this point, there are no bad ideas.
Swallow your ego and come off the bench. It will boost your career and maybe you might get the exclusive ring.
Look at Manu.
ai is prolly my fave nba player. i got a lot of respect for someone who can do what he does at his height. but no one is bigger than the team. they should just tinsley him for this year and let him walk this summer. someone could use him but this team isn’t built for his talents, having him in detroit makes them worse.
Iverson is such a selfish biatch! This guy doesn’t care about the team winning, only about him!
Never once has he said anything about making the team better! Only about getting his minutes and starting.
Just leave him in the bench!
I’m going to have to disagree AK; just because he’s trying to say the right things doesn’t mean he’s not being a baby. I mean, his first quote contains a lot of words, but doesn’t really say anything.
Curry’s got a tough enough job trying to make this terrible trade (for detroit) work without AI taking this public. AI was and is a great player, but this just doesn’t seem to be the right setting for him (or detroit) at this point.
It’s a shame to see the piston’s floundering like this.
Too bad I didn’t listen.
When I FIRST (*coughs*) learned that AI was traded to Detroit, I actually felt that he will help the Pistons in a lot of ways. Most of the posters here are saying things like he will take the team down with his me-first jacking, and that he couldn’t sacrifice for his teammates, a thing that the Detroit players are used to with Chauncey. I didn’t listen.
To all ya players, this is an apology. Now I know. Now I know that Iverson is one selfish son of a bitch who cannot(and will not) sacrifice anything for a chance to see his team win. Now I fucking know.
PS: Dime, stop defending him. He is THE cancer that is responsible for the Piston’s slide. It’s not Curry, it’s not Dumars, it’s not the ballboy. It is fucking Iverson. Deal with it.
It might be too late in the season, but let AI start over Stuckey and see what’ll happen. Rip’s doing some playmaking lately anyway.
yea i dont get how people are still defending ai no disrespect cus ai is one of my fav’s of all time but son talking bout retiring rather then coming off the bench again come on man…son should be happy being the man on a losing team next
AI, like many star players in many sports before him, simply hasn’t accepted the reality of diminishing skills…He’s not the player he once was and that freelancing style of his worked when his athleticism and talent could make up for all the mistakes…Now, he’s truly a bench player.
whatever frame you put on this, he’s acting like a fool. Iverson is a great player but if I was Piston fan I’d be pissed.
I knew he had an ego but c’mon… he used to be one of my favorite players but his ego is massive…
Stuckey should come off the bench and Iverson should start, but Iverson should get a majority of his minutes with the second unit… no question, he could still average over 20ppg, but it won’t be for a winning team…
Allen Iverson changes the whole complexion of a team. only shaq and tracy mcgrady do that too.
they cannot fit into any system; they are the system. you have to change your whole personnel to put a team around them. especially iverson because of his small size.
pistons should just keep him on the bench for now, but play him starter minutes. after the playoffs, he’ll be gone and they wont re-sign him.
and this is ironic….but for allen iverson to succeed at his best, he should return to denver and play alongside chauncey billips. chauncey is the type backcourt player that will mesh perfectly with iverson
Why you’re all still talking like there’re scenario with Pistons winning the chip? They’re not winning it anyway, anyhow, so what’s the point of all the shitsmashing?
No one was saying all that when RIP repeatedly spoke on his displeasure to come off the bench. RIP saying “I’m a Starter” is different from Iverson saying it?
Who cares about Curry’s position…The fact of the matter is effort. Guys are really getting down. They ones who do consistently like Bynum and Max can’t find consistent minutes…Tayshaun isn’t assertive…Sheed has retired and RIP’s ego is way out of control IMO…Iverson is indefensible in this sense…What did he think was going to happen with the losses piling up…He is the new guy to a former winning team.
What he is saying physically I get loose to play then go to the bench and cool down, then I get in and get warm, but then it’s time to go back to the bench…What is hard to understand about that. He says it is his issue that he has to deal with. That sounds like a man not a baby. We put microphones in guys face daily and attack them when they actually tell the truth. He didn’t say F Curry and F this team. He said my back is an issue, but it is worst sitting on the bench. I have some mental issues to overcome and the physical situation isn’t helping…Simple and plain…
He has a right to want more for himself. You losers that feel like he should just settle for less of himself should go kill yourselves because you are worthless…To want more isn’t selfish it is human. Him coming off the bench or starting isn’t going to make Detroit better, because they already quit on themselves before he got there. If they didn’t why would Dumars make the change? Because he is an idiot? We all should know that isn’t the case.
Sheed is retired and Stuckey isn’t developing as quick…Took a gamble and lost…This summer Pistons have major $$ to play with, but all this public dysfunction isn’t helping the franchise look like a viable option for a major free agent with choices, but $$ talks…
If Iverson retired because he felt like he couldn’t do it at the level he would like to how is that a problem??
“He is THE cancer”…really? So I guess all those inept performances in the crunch post Chip run was his fault too? Pistons are falling off now because after the championship they didn’t really show they had what it takes to pull themselves up…With Chauncey.
RIP, Tayshaun, Stuckey, Sheed gave more on the floor than Iverson in their careers? Really? They are coasters and front runners…I always respected them as good players, but not great. Gain perspective on why things changed. One player shouldn’t be responsible for mentality of an entire team…If that is the case how weak are the 11 other players on a roster?
Just Lame…
Iverson…Play, Retire, Adjust or whatever. It is his choice and it shouldn’t excuse the lack of accountability the other people in Pistons’ organization have…
Sad because he might have to retire.. He wont fit into ANY contenders plans.. look at the top teams.. Maybe Orlando but then Hedo would fade away and Hedo moves the ball for them.. i could actually see him playing for Cleveland but would they really be that much better with him starting?? he has no D and doesnt pass as well as he COULD..
Hes a player who would be happy throwing up 26ppg on a lottery team.. and then complain he has no talent around him to compete..
this was a bad trade and putting curry in this situation was terrible from the start. you can go small ball to appease iverson but you run into match up issues especially come playoff time when it is mostly half court. ai wont be there next year and the simple thing would be to make stuckey come off the bench but that will set the franchise back. stuckey is the future. just my opinion though!
I just don’t believe he would rather retire then play off the bench.
@ heckler
i like ivy plenty, and he was great while here in denver. having said that, PLEASE GOD DONT LET HIM RETURN TO THE NUGGS!
words of a champion
this overrated sucker needs to shut the fuck up and adjust to the team.
i bet if kobe says this crap hes selfish but iverson says it and now u cant blame him because hes tryin to play his best fuck that. ANY player who says this shit is selfish.
always a cancer
kudabeen is that a late aprils fools??? really u think all that from a selfish player that had just one deep postseason run. i can avg 30 pts taking 40 shots playing with scrubs. didnt billups take that same team to how many straight conference finals isnt billups the same dude that has the nuggets in second place in the west?? what did iverson do with the same teams that billups had?? shit.
“You losers that feel like he should just settle for less of himself should go kill yourselves because you are worthless” you sounded like a crazy stalker fan with that one.
Wow. ‘Inept performances after the Chip’? They went to Eastern Conference Finals 4 straight times after the ’04. That’s what you call ‘inept’? And now that they are with Iverson, they’re struggling to clinch a freaking playoff berth. What an upgrade, really.
i used to think no one had the heart like iverson. i have some serious ???? about this guy.
like coming off the bench and playing 20 some odd minutes and collecting $22 mill is that hard of a season.
if he is trying to get sympathy, good luck finding someone willing to listen in this economy.
iverson, just put on your jock strap and take some notes from ginobli, odom, and kirilenko. i am not putting them in the same category as iverson i am just pointing out that they would be starters for most teams but have put their ego aside for the betterment of the TEAM. iverson could learn from that concept.
the problem with iverson is he used to be that smokin hot 20 yr old chick that everyone wanted to tap. now that smokin hot chick is 40 with some wrinkles and botox and that a$$ ain’t what it used to be, but she still thinks she’s that smokin hot 20 yr old.
once you’ve been ridden that hard for that long, you ain’t what you used to be. let that be a morale for the rest of you.
He just has “Little Man Syndrome”
RIP, Tayshaun, Stuckey, Sheed gave more on the floor than Iverson in their careers? Really? They are coasters and front runners…I always respected them as good players, but not great. Gain perspective on why things changed. One player shouldn’t be responsible for mentality of an entire team…If that is the case how weak are the 11 other players on a roster?
Would you read that paragraph again. Please. Damn.
Asking about if the former Detroit players gave more on the court than Iverson? Damn.
All those players sacrificed their game to win a chip and to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the decade. They could have been, ehem, KUDABEEN stars if they chose to be on other teams. They could average 20 ppg, become perennial All Stars, etc. But NO. They worked as a team, said ‘FUCK YOU’ to their egos (Sheed’s crazy but yall know the brother sacrificed his superstar status to be the glue veteran in the D), and played TOGETHER to win a chip. And now you’re questioning them and comparing them to a bitch ass who never sacrificed for a teammate? PUHLEASSSSE.
i cant beleive i still have a sixers AI poster up on my wall. this guy is shit. fuck AI!
correction to 19
should be moral instead of morale.
You guys are all wildin. AI is being honest he is not effective off the bench. whats wrong with saying that hes beig honest, and to tell you the truth a lot of players arent, they need the minutes to be able to work themselves into a rythm, to get the defenders on their heels and reacting to them. Dude can play. Sure he dominates the rock but thats something you have to live with. He gets into the lane and causes problems, if you have biug men that can crash the boards and spot up shooters who can knock down the shots when they come AI can fit in perfectly. No hes not gonna shoot 50% from the field, or play lock down defense on the bigger 2 guards in the league. But hes gonna give you 100% all the time. Hes respected enough that he can motivate other players on the team. And homie will still drop 30 on you before you know what happened. Everyone wants to use this Pistons example as why hes a “cancer”. I dont want to hear that noise. Hes has been there less than a year. And got thrown into a system that had been developed around an ultra efficient style PG. Guess what AI isnt that, and you know what neither is Stuckey. So that system that theyre still trying to run doesnt work. Switch it up. Let AI run, put Rip in situations where he doesnt need to take 15 sec running around 5 different screens before he gets open, give Maxiell more burn and let him do his Paul Milsap thing. But at the end of the day stop hating on my man.
LMAO Ian..
Come on Kudabeen.. RIP has always had a big ego no doubt but when AI went down RIP stepped up big time and they would be a lot better off record wise if he didnt get injured.. wasnt he averaging close 8ast during a stretch?? so his ego backs it up.. hes a starter.. now if the WHINY answer gets back into the starting lineup and they start losing AGAIN you think he VOLUNTARILY go back to the bench?? hell no cuz he dont care.. he cares about starting.. he cares about getting 20 FGA a game..
Its good he was honest but he is still being selfish.. the playoffs aint even started and his team dont need this shit.. RIP was campaigning for him to come back and now he is whining?? fuck that getting loose and getting warm shit too.. thats a cop out.. hes trying to sound weak and hurt so people feel sympathy before they actually realize what he is doing/saying..
let him walk..
Ian you must be my fan, because my opinions effect you…or your the same type of worthless loser I’m talking about and it hurts…I’m a stalker, because I can read and I follow basketball? Please…
It isn’t Iverson’s team and never was…This was sinking ship before the trade…Just because you say he is selfish don’t make him selfish…Selfish compared to who exactly? Kobe? LeBron? Wade? Kidd? Ben Wallace? Point is it doesn’t matter…organizations set the tone, coaches align the pieces and the pieces execute…Pistons haven’t been operating in a manner that is satisfactory to Dumars so he blew them up and is looking to the future…Comparing Iverson to Chauncey is silly…
If Conference Finals was the goal wouldn’t the Pistons be in tact still?? Of course, but When LeBron is digging in that ass and NO ONE is stepping up on the team to stop him or create shots on the other end it is a problem…When an old Shaq and Wade is running through your guys on one end and you are not attacking on the other end it is a problem…
Yes Blame Larry Brown, Blame Flip Suanders, Blame Iverson…
QQ:
I never said Iverson was an upgrade. I said from the door he is not a floor leader. He needs a floor leader to be successful. Every team needs a floor leader to be successful. Pistons don’t have ANY LEADERS…that is the issue…So calling Iverson selfish for saying he isn’t comfortable coming of the bench at this stage is doesn’t make sense…RIP sulked after the trade and while on the bench…And don’t get me wrong RIP is playing like he should on offense…It is a system built on his strengths and a team he has played with for years…But no one is going to get me to say Iverson sunk the ship…Not While I watch RIP, Prince, Sheed not hustle and walk back on defense. Not while I watch Stuckey look lost before isoing. Not while I watch as the only Big man doing big man things is Dyse. Not while I watch Curry look helpless on the sideline. Not while I watch RIP chew out a Backup for not covering his mistake in losing his man.
Fact is he said I’d rather retire than go through this…meaning I can’t do it physically, my freedom is limited on the floor, and I am struggling with the notion that I’m a better bench player than starter, which I have been my whole life…
Some people are accustomed to being considered the best and performing their best…others are willing to settle for less and just blend in…Both are needed to win…
I want my kids to have all the things in the world they desire and I will not settle for less…I guess I’m selfish because I want more…That is asinine.
sanpitch
the only reason the guys u mentioned arent considered as great its because iverson gunned for a bad team but NO WAY in hell id take iverson over manu or odom and if i get the 05 kirelenko i rather have him also on my team.
If Colangelo is man, he knows what to do. A package involving Iverson going to the Rap’s would be perfect. I doubt Iverson would mind playing in Canada as detroit is really the same distance away from raptorland as bull territory as.
Think about it, bosh would definatly stick around come 2010 knowing he has another provven scorer on the floor that he can excel with.You could run a.i. and calderon both at the same time still being quite effective.
calderon-iverson-marion-bosh-bargnani
what do u think??
Personally I’m surprised at the backlash he’s getting. I’m also surprised that the whole Detroit is falling off is being completely scapegoated to AI.
RIP cried/whined/bitched A LOT when Billups was traded. Sheed barely tries these days, and would rather cheer on the young guys. Stuckey is NOT Wade or even Rondo at this point. He was RUSHED WAY TOO QUICKLY.
I respect AI for being a man and opening up to the media. He could’ve shut the fuck up and left everyone guessing, but that would caused even more of a ruckus cuz people would’ve thought he’s pissed at Curry or the squad. So he laid his thoughts out there. Put the onus on himself and put to bed any thoughts of him being upset with his team/Curry. Even if he isn’t a fan of coming off the bench.
Here’s a question, why the fuck don’t they platoon AI and RIP depending on their opponents?
In their game against the Nets they were facing a starting backcourt of Dooling/Harris does that not SCREAM AI should get the starting nod alongside Stuckey to matchup?????
This team isn’t a fuckin puzzle of a polar bear its a rubix cube. You can’t just make one move and be like ‘Gee, I hope we win every game now!’
If Flip were running the show still this wouldn’t be an issue. You gotta make changes according to your opponent. You have 2 full fledged NBA starting Shooting Gaurds who CANNOT play any other position, no matter who wants to try to change them.
With 2 AMAZING assets in AI and RIP, Curry should be doing his homework, figure out who matches up better with who, and start accordingly.
Regardless, it doesn’t help when it seems like the Pistons have left AI out on his own island, no matter how many media stories they show on ABC with AI and Sheed hanging out, you gotta believe the Pistons make it known AI needs to get his shit together.
Everyone forgets how the Pistons dissolved in last years playoffs, the older guys are being phased out and the younger guys are getting more minutes. It’s a Joe D type of rebuilding or at least it seems.
AI is a punk for doing this.
no kudabeen u apparently cant read and follow basketball i mean what type of crazy fan tells people to go kill themselves because of a selfish player u remind me of deniro in the movie the fan.
this is what u sound like
[www.youtube.com]
dude everyone posted and opinion and just because no one agrees with you u have to come up with all that weird stuff let it go
i also wouldn’t take iverson over any of the mentioned players. i would even take jason terry before i would take ai right now.
apparently im the one affecting you because your post has been mentioned by others but you just mentioned me weird huh?
lets look at this like we all are 5 years old
iverson leaves philly wow nothing happens they still are in the hunt for those low seeds iverson provided
iverson pairs up with melo and has a good team around them what happens destroyed in the first round by spurs and lakers being the 8th seed.
iverson leaves to a team that has made 5-6 straight conference finals boom trying to land a playoffs spot now.
meanwhile the same dude we never talked about being a superstar keeps deron williams of the allstar team and makes the nuggets the second seed in the west oh and did i mentioned he won a title with those pistons.
sanpitch true id take terry also
Stuckey isnt that fucking good, send his bum ass to the bench!!!
QQ:
“They could have been, ehem, KUDABEEN stars if they chose to be on other teams. They could average 20 ppg, become perennial All Stars”
Who??
The common theme of the Piston players were they bonded by feeling they were tossed away and misjudged…They worked hard and played with a chip on their shoulders. They played with an inspiring brand of tenacity and YES ushered in a sense of team that was at the time lacking…
BUT
Things changed…When things weren’t going well TEAM broke down, fingers were pointed, and they have MANY let downs…
So Many that guess what….
Dumars and Bill Davidson weren’t happy. They watch as the team unraveled in the crunch. They watched the GREATEST TEAM watch Greater competitors come in their gym and destroy their whole “Team Concept”…LOL
So don’t try to paint pictures in my mind that Pistons were a perfect team and then Evil Iverson and his Selfish way came and destroyed they whole perfect team along with ravishing Detroit city’s economy…
If it makes you feel better cool, but I’m not letting the other players and the organization off the hook that easy.
Iverson isn’t a leader and his never been one his entire career…Now you want him to except less of himself for the good of a losing team? He and his doctors say his experiencing numbness in his back and legs…If you believe that why is it hard to see where the frustration all adds up…
A year of dysfunction…To blame on guy is asinine and to try to discredit his entire career because of the Pistons fall from grace is to live in a constant state fo delusion…
But I’m going to leave the Sam Smith Sports club to continue with the knee-jerk reactions and judgments. I said all I have to say.
But then…Why wouldn’t you call him selfish? He said he’d rather retire than play for the bench. What do you call that? Any other player who speaks that shit will get shot down for their comments, but when AI said that, it is still not being selfish? Not selfish means you gotta play no matter what, as long as it is for your freaking team. The minutes, the points, the hype, it won’t matter. As long as it is for your squad. That’s what not being selfish means.
AI hasn’t been able to play with ANY half decent players in his entire career. I’m a die hard Sixers fan and the only time in AI’s career he had a good postseason run was with the ’01 team made up of guys that did all the dirty work and give AI the ball everytime on offense. AI stunts the growth of younger players because they never see the ball. AI will dribble the ball back and forth for about 20 seconds of the shot clock, then either jack up a shot or make a pass ONLY when he HAS to. The guy is a joke. He says he wanted to be great but never put in the work. He might have the most natural talent of any player I ever saw but he didn’t work at it. While others were in the gym working out or practicing in the summers…AI was running around looking for his wife with gun in hand. How much better could he have been if he actually tried getting better and not relying completely on talent and his freakish athletetism?
No because AI has too much heart QQ..
But call me crazy cuz if the man who needs the ball the MOST, has the MOST heart, and is the MOST courageous guy out there.. wouldnt and shouldnt that be your leader??
If AI supporters cant admit it now that the man will never win a chip because he wants it HIS way then they never will..
And by admitting that AI is not a leader and never has been, therefore has has no fucking right to demand playing time or to dictate to his coach the way he should be played, Kudabeen just destroyed his own argument. Damn.
kudabeen
“no kudabeen u apparently cant read and follow basketball” forget this part it wasnt called for i was just messing with the crazy fan shit and i dont want it to get to a back and forth here.
qq thats true
Iverson and Detroit was never a good fit. Hopefully he can link up with the right situation next year.
lol whos the dude that said look at manu are u comparing an 5 time scoring champion a mvp a 2 time allstar game mvp rookie of the yr and 1st ballot hall of fame to manu lololoololol im from philly and the saddest thing i have 2 see is how u idiots in detroit dont have a clue about bball lol awful that maybe y the best dude i know from detroit in the nba is willie green lol please detroit people watch hockey leave basketball to philly and ny thanx
There are no bad ideas and no good ideas either. AI at this point is a bench player…unless he miraculously changes his mindset and realizes he can get 5 more years out of his career playing Point Guard.
Whoever said it made a lil sense..
i can see him going to Toronto..
Can a “STARTING PLAYER” subjugate thier own good the for the good of the “TEAM”?
Let’s see…
ginobli can do it
hedo can do it
joe smith can do it
stackhouse can do it
rip can do it
tj can do it
shaq can do it
odom can do it
parish can do it
bill walton can do it
marbury can do it
horry can do it
cassell can do it
…point is…
good players can do it.
in todays comments curry answered a question about ai’s minutes by basically saying will bynum has 2 play r u freaking kidding me will bynum omg stuff like this would never happen here in philly will bynum over a legend curry ur 36-39 and going out 1st round keep ur best players happy and u may pull off an upset 1st round and save ur job or u can play will bynum 20 min and ai 17 r u kidding me im just glad im not ai i wouldnt have come back from injury at all its such a slap in the face to begin with to have him backing up rip hamilton lololol u mean ai starts in the all star gm a gm that rip has made only twice never started in but he cant start on his own team very sad rip is a 18 ppg guy in his prime u talking bout 27ppg career avg then u start this stuckey kid he’s playing 38 minutes a game lol i dont care what u say u put ai and rip in the backcourt and u wait till that works itself out if ur not gonna play ur best players 38 to 40 min per game ur not gonna be good in this league i hate detroit now and its retarded repoters and gay fans lol how can u like rip hamilton im from philly he grew up 10 minutes from me and i know he shouldnt start over ai lol can u say rip in the hof lololol never
AI is more washed up than Kenny Powers…