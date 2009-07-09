Allen Iverson In Contract Talks with Grizzlies

Chris Wallace should have gotten a cut from Mitch Kupchak for helping construct the Lakers’ championship team. And if he’s able to get Allen Iverson to Memphis next season, he should also get a chunk from HBO after they create a spin-off of their hit boxing series “24/7” about the 2009-10 Memphis Grizzlies.



It may even be difficult for Iverson to find a team willing to give him the full mid-level exception for next season, starting at $5.854 million. But Iverson has been linked by various reports to both the Grizzlies and Miami Heat, and the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday that Heisley was giving serious consideration to giving Iverson a one-year, $5 million deal. Heisley didn’t say that the Grizzlies wouldn’t ultimately sign Iverson only that such a decision has yet to be made. “More or less, we’re going to have discussions initially with his agent,” Heisley said. “But it’s very, very early. I don’t want people to think there’s more to it than that. It’s very, very early and it’s nothing more than exploratory.”

While Heisley contemplates whether he should use the $4 million he made by sending Greg Buckner away as part of the Shawn Marion trade on Iverson, he should also spend some time thinking about how this team will work on the court. Compile the shots attempted per game last season by Iverson, Mayo, Gay, Randolph, and Gasol, and you’re at 71.6 shots. That’s a drop under the 76 shots that the Bobcats took as an entire squad last year. Yikes.

Even if Wallace is assembling a roster less interested in playing defense than any other team in NBA history, this could be a great business decision. Who cares if defense wins championships – offense sells tickets. And internal team strife creates drama, which could sell some more tickets.

This could be a hybrid between “Hard Knocks” and “24/7”:

Episode 1: AI and Z-Bo stroll to camp to find a locker room already unified behind O.J. and Rudy. The two newcomers decide to create their own clique – and they come up with a nickname for themselves. Smash and Dash.

Episode 2: Z-Bo, O.J., AI, and Rudy get over their differences when they all storm off the court after Marc Gasol decides to take a jumpshot.

Episode 3: The Grizzlies find their groove. They rattle off five straight wins, and the media touts Chris Wallace as a visionary for bringing together players who were originally pegged as a “toxic” combination.

Episode 4: Just as Memphis prepares for a playoff run, Wallace pulls the trigger on his latest genius concoction, trading O.J. and Rudy to the Lakers in exchange Adam Morrison, Sasha Vujacic, and next year’s No. 1 pick.

I’d tune in. But even if HBO can’t get the NBA’s permission to make that show, the Iverson-to-Memphis move will still be fun to watch. And thankfully there won’t be enough shots to go around for Hasheem Thabeet.

Source: NBA.com