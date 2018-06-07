Allen Iverson Is Leaving The BIG3 After His Rocky First Season

Getty Image

The BIG3, Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league featuring former NBA stars and other pro hoopers, was an unqualified success in its inaugural season last summer as fans came out in droves and it raked in healthy ratings on Fox Sports 1. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for everyone who was associated with it.

There were injuries to marquee players, like Jason Williams, and league commissioner Roger Mason Jr. was recently ousted amid corruption allegations. And then there was former Sixers star Allen Iverson, who seemingly has a knack for courting controversy where he goes.

Iverson had an up-and-down season as a player-coach for 3’s Company, the low points coming when he unexpectedly sat out the game in his hometown of Philadelphia due to an undisclosed injury, angering fans in the process. That was followed by his mysterious absence at the game in Dallas, for which he earned a suspension from the league.