Allen Iverson Is Leaving The BIG3 After His Rocky First Season

#Ice Cube
06.06.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The BIG3, Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league featuring former NBA stars and other pro hoopers, was an unqualified success in its inaugural season last summer as fans came out in droves and it raked in healthy ratings on Fox Sports 1. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for everyone who was associated with it.

There were injuries to marquee players, like Jason Williams, and league commissioner Roger Mason Jr. was recently ousted amid corruption allegations. And then there was former Sixers star Allen Iverson, who seemingly has a knack for courting controversy where he goes.

Iverson had an up-and-down season as a player-coach for 3’s Company, the low points coming when he unexpectedly sat out the game in his hometown of Philadelphia due to an undisclosed injury, angering fans in the process. That was followed by his mysterious absence at the game in Dallas, for which he earned a suspension from the league.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ice Cube
TAGSALLEN IVERSONBig3ice cube

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP