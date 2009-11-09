Allen Iverson Might Retire (It Didn’t Have to Be This Way)

There’s been a ton of drama surrounding Allen Iverson over the past week or so, ranging from issues with his role on the Grizzlies and playing time, to possible problems at home which have led to A.I. taking an “indefinite” leave of absence from the team.
And now this morning, the Memphis Commercial Appeal is reporting that all of the stress may be pushing A.I. into retirement:
Allen Iverson is contemplating retirement if he doesn’t rejoin the Grizzlies, according to a source with knowledge of the veteran guard’s situation.
Allen Iverson has yet to play a game at home with the Griz, and now is so upset at coming off the bench he might retire, according to a source.
Iverson left the team Saturday after receiving permission from Griz owner Michael Heisley to deal with a personal matter. The stress associated with a family issue plus Iverson’s frustration over playing a reserve role might spell the end of his 14-year NBA career, according to the source.
Heisley said he’s not been given any indication that Iverson might be leaning towards retirement, and still is holding out hope that the 10-time All-Star will return to Memphis.
“I just think if he was going to retire, he’d tell me first,” Heisley said. “I expect him to come back. If he does retire, I’ll be tremendously disappointed. I feel bad because I don’t think that’s the way he should go out.”
Allen’s situation is such that he really only has two choices:
1) Stick with the Grizzlies and try to make it work (or sink the team further in the process).
2) Retire.
At this point, with the general perception that he’s shadow of his former self on the floor, and a serious locker room problem off it, there’s pretty much no way a team trades for him this season. All of this nonsense has most likely destroyed his general appeal, so a crappy team dealing for him in the hopes of selling tickets is pretty much out the window. And obviously, no team with good chemistry and a shot at the playoffs and beyond is going to take a chance adding a volatile Iverson to the mix.
The most frustrating aspect of all of this though is that if Allen had just showed the least bit of patience, common sense would have eventually prevailed. Is Mike Conley better than A.I.? Of course not. Would Iverson have found himself closing out games (and most likely starting) within a few weeks? Almost certainly. Lionel Hollins wasn’t about to let it look like he was afraid of Allen or letting Allen run the show – of course he was going to try and make the point that he’s the boss of this team. Eventually though it would have been obvious to everyone that the Grizzlies were better off with Allen on the court during crunch time. The same exact situation has already played out in Portland, where Andre Miller has moved ahead of Steve Blake into the starting rotation. A.I. just had to suck it up for a little while.
Sadly though, he couldn’t bring himself to do it and started shooting off about his role on the team after his very first game, setting this whole thing in motion towards its inevitable, destructive end. The scenario for A.I. fans that saw Allen running with a young, exciting Grizzlies team and then parlaying his one-year contract into something bigger and better never had a chance.
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
nooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!
Should just get bought out by Memphis and join the C’s on veteran minimum. If they could marbury and make him look sane for half a year they can handle anyone.
Damn, AI is too impatient… I mean, after the first game? And he was just coming off an injury? C’mon… The only team I could see wanting him is the Knicks… and they should get him for the rest of the year. They’re just waiting on LeBron… this year is a write-off for them. They’ll could sell a few jerseys…
damn. i really hope he doesnt go out this way. c’mon answer get it together.
(tomorrow is charles hamilton’s birthday)
As much as I liked Iverson when he played in Philly I’m glad to see years of selfishness not being rewarded. Let this be a lesson to all players. Your me first mentaliity might get you paid for awhile but eventually it will push you out of the League with no ring even when you have a few good years left.
that actually not a bad idea bill. ima celtics fan & i no ray, paul, & KG wld keep him check. i dnt think he wld b happy cuz rondo is still going to get his minutes.
HEEEEELLLLLLLL YES!!!!!!!!!!!!! about F^king time
Well so dissappointing i was hoping he could prove the doubters wrong..
Not a big fan of iverson, but hate to see him go out like this considering what he accomplished in his career.
…Charles Hamilton? He still has fans?
Dude needs to swallow his pride, sit out a month or two, reflect and try to latch on to a contender, as a BENCH player. A ROLE player. He needs to figure out that is where he is at in his career and he has to come to terms with that. Problem is, he can’t. If he could, he would do wonders for a team come playoff time.
Lots of cats do it. Stay in shape, play a bit here and there on a good team, when its playoff time – that’s when you shine.
AI – please. Don’t go out like this.
Allen Iverson…all of the potential in the world ruined because he is stupid as fuck. Fuck em.
I’ve said it before, but if he had even half of Steve Nash’s DESIRE to get his teammates involved, he could have been the best point guard to ever live. The guy has the court vision, the passing ability, and the quickness to get a basket for his team every time down the floor. His biggest flaw is that he’s a fucking idiot, he thinks that HE has to jack up every shot. The guy never once made even one teammate better, ever.
Is this guy Hall of Fame material? I personally don’t think so. I think you can take anyone and give them 30 shots a game so they can average in the high 20s, what he did wasn’t special. It could have been though.
Trade him to the Knicks. Problem solved. They desperately need a PG now anyway.
Man, really wish AI and NY could have somehow worked it out last summer. He wouldn’t be in this situation had he gone there in the first place.
man this was doomed from the start. memphis brought him in to sell tix..period! this is a young team in the red that needs to see what they have and unfortunately though ai is better than mike conley..no but they need to see what they have! both are at fault! ai’s track record in denver was not great ..bad situation and the d-town stint was a britney spears trainwreck! right or wrong..sad it ends this way but this was doomed from the start. a bad team that brings ai in for tix only and than you stick him on the bench?? not fair at all but grizz are rebuilding! bad idea and both should sleep in the bed they made!
Iverson is basically a circus show and has been for a while. This article is bang on. He just can’t put his ego aside.
How about a third option: play in Europe. I’m sure some team will let him start over there.
i hate to say this, but couldn’t we have seen this coming from a mile away?
Cosign everything Spliff 2 My Lou posted.
Naw man that ain’t cool.
While I think both sides involving A.I. deserve blame. I hope he doesn’t retire.
If you was like me you been a fan since G-Town and to ride with him on the roller coaster of ups and downs to end this way just sucks.
Many players have had their moments of being a-holes to different situations and some more than others. Kobe, Jordans, Pippens and so on. I ain’t saying A.I’s manner of handeling things has been correct. I am just saying with others it has worked out and unfortunately for him the situation never occured where he could be in that perfect fit that he has always been looking for.
Perhas he was the reaon for not fitting or otherwise depending on how you look at it. Still I don’t want to see him go.
Guess the best words for A.I. would be from Diddy lol.
“Don’t get it twisted man, it gets dark and lonely trust me. Check this out, …,see, your attitude is gonna have you in a dark and lonely place. … What you need to do, at the end of the day, is humble yourself.”
Dang A.I. and Larry Brown should have never left each other and never left Philly.
pride is a bitch, and so is a.i.
No serious contender is going to take him. He might as well go play in Europe and make himself feel important, which is what matters most of Allen Iverson.
AI isn’t ready to age gracefully. It’s amazing to see how despite the fact AI’s free agent summer garner zero or no interest, AI couldn’t keep his mouth quiet on the only team willing to pay more than the vet’s minimum.
It’s not how you start it, it’s how you end it and A.I is tragically heading for a horrific way to be remembered.
Hate to say it, but this is what happens when you don’t work on improving your game over the course of your career. Definition of a “one-trick pony” right there, man.
And it doesn’t help that he’s going Stephon on cats, with the “coming off the bench is the worst thing to ever happen to me ever in life” crap. Man up homie…
Iverson playing in Europe is a joke. They play team ball over there. This isn’t the ’80s or early ’90s where former superstars go to Europe for one last chance to be The Man. Times have changed and no European club would touch a cancer and ball stopper like Iverson.
GEE
Don’t be quoting Diddy man, you better than that…
The Utah Jazz need to find a way to pick him up. They are in desperate need of a shooter – and with a high quality shooter like AI Utah can climb back up to the elite of the West.
Granted there will be some issues with Sloan and AI’s personalities – but aren’t there already issues with Boozer? Utah needs to make a desperate move and this isn’t going to kill their already broken season.
Being a die hard Sixers fan, this sucks, but is kinda expected. AI cannot play on any “TEAM”. He has to be the man regardless of the situation. He says all the right things about wanting to win but shows no willingness to put in the work or sacrifice any personal accolades to get the wins. The 2001 Finals team in Philly that he “lead” was a team of all selfless defensive players that basically did whatever it took to win, except shoot the ball. Granted that team had no one capable of making shots.
Out of all the players AI has been teamed with in his career, all of them had better years AFTER playing with AI.
I personally blame AI for the way that NBA basketball is played now. It’s terrible to watch most NBA teams play now. There’s no teamwork anymore, its all about playing one on one and getting on Sportscenter.
DAMN I miss the golden years of basketball (mid 80’s – late 90’s).
I’m with Control … I think Iverson is at the extreme end of the spectrum but ball (primarily North American ball) caters to the ego centric me-first Iverson attitude. Players like Nash that are willing to take on the humble team first approach are bound to have much longer/successful carreers.
NBA players need to take a look at NHL locker rooms and take some notes on humility, sportsmanship and playing for the name on the front of your jersey rather than the name on your back
The Knicks need AI.
AI needs a starting job.
Make it work.
Well, AI on Celtics? Impossible, having Pierce, KG, Allen and Rondo there, where are Iverson’s 30+ minutes and 20+ shots?
If this guy could ever buy the concept of a team and all that, he could be a fantastic veteran. Right now he could still be the second best player on a good team. But two years from now, he would still be good for 20 min a game and 14 points / 5 assists
Control lol you are right and that crossed my mind when typing it but I figured I can have an off day one day;.
ha haaa………and you thought it was Detroit. the Pistons just helped unmask who A.I. has become. A bitter “old” man! lol
no, but seriously, AI was the man for years and most of these cats on this board was swingin! But now, the winds have shifted, so now everyone is saying that he “wasted” his career.
Let’s see……..millions & millions & millions in the bank.
A legacy in the NBA.
One of the longest and most lucrative shoe contracts.
Yeah, he wasted his talent! SHUT THE HELL UP!!!!
lol.
Dude is spoiled and could never really turn the corner into manhood/vethood. That’s the shame! And with this, it might be a little hard for someone else to pick him up…..unless………DUHON FOR AI goes down….which I doubt. Memphis may just buy him out……then….NYC might pick him up.
It’s sad…….but…….the Pistons truly exposed his inabilities to become a team player!
GO PISTONS!!
I am a Bobcats fan (yes, one of the few) and I for one am thrilled that we didn’t sign AI as was reported was going to happen. I knew he was a cancer, but not this much of one…did he even once consider that maybe coach hollins was attempting to ease him back into game shape after having an hamstring injury??? Allen Iverson’s problem are his pride and ego are too big for his own good. He reminds me of a 10 yr old who’s clearly the best player on the team, but has a worthless, childish attitude. Therefore, his ass sits on the bench until he can suck it up and change his tune. Unfortunately, Allen Iverson is 34 yrs old, and his attitude is not changing. Sorry Memphis, I thought you had a good thing going by signing him…but just after one week, looks like it wasn’t such a good thing. Cut him and keep that young core together, build on that. Mayo, Gay, Thabeat, Gasol….this could be a good team down the road.
LMAO@ Gee quoting Puffy (that’s right i said Puffy cause it sounds softer)
should’ve went to new york…..
The way Iversons career ends costs him so badly.
He is completely ruining his legacy as the greatest “regular-sized” person to ever play in the NBA.
How did Jadakiss rhyme for the A5?
“he’s the answer, and the problem
you dont want it with the way that boy go to the hole and take punishment”
He´s still that boy, and thats the problem.
I wonder who the biggest idiot is- Iverson or Sprewell?
The Knicks and AI would be a great fit…make it happen.
He could go to Miami or New York City couldn’t he???… Sprewell is the biggest idiot!!!!!
At least we ain’t talkin’ about practice!
Proverbs 16:18
Pride precedes a disaster, and an arrogant attitude precedes a fall
Minister Life-p
I’m sorry, but here’s a prime reason why talent isn’t everything in team sports. In your declining years especially if you can’t sacrifice for your team like a Manu or an Odom, you aren’t worth shit. Honestly I’d be glad to see him gone. He’s a stain on the reputation of the NBA. And I don’t want to hate too much, but even in his prime for all his talent at scoring he was an inefficient player on offence and a liability on defence, period.
@33 NTstateOFmind
Marbury.
The comparison to Nash is a great one. Neither of them will likely end up winning a ring, but who is going to be the more highly regarded player when their careers are all over?
The selfless, team first point guard who makes EVERYONE around him better but can still take over a game & drop 30 on you in a heartbeat or the guy who has to take 30 to get 30 and truly believes he’s the only one on the floor who can do anything.
It’s not what you’ve done, it’s who you are while you’re doing it.
Fuck Iverson.
ahhhh sooo glad to see this overrated gunner out the league!!..shows just exactly how selfish he’s always been, there’s no ai in team or no ai in win….
Damn I don’t want to AI retire like this……
It looks like a TO situation: Primetime talent on the tailend of his career playing/signed to a team that doesn’t know how to utilize his talents
Even if your not a fan of AI at least respect what he did and brought to the game.
im from philly an i love ai for what he brought to mthe game but its sad that he couldn’t change the way he plays or acts off the court he should have never asked to leave philly he thought the grass was greener an he was still gonna be loved for who he is;the problem is that philly loved him for that it was his way or no way and we were so bad of a team before he got here we just went along wit it until he said it was time for him to leave…Now all u people from all over is not gonna love him the way we do cause he used to come to your city wit that black SIXERS jersey an light it up 4 philly but now he aint here an where is he gonna get love like home we drafted his ass OVER kobe an Kobe is from Philly!How dare he make us look stupid an ask to leave his HOME! and if u look closer at the situation last year before the pistons had to come here an play the sixers he left the team and now this year when the grizz about to come here to play the sixers in a week(nov20th) he left the team funny huh? I feel him though u don’t wanna come home an look at all the people u turned ur back on in 06′ the last time he was here he got on his hands an knees and kissed the 76ers logo that right there should tell u how he feels about PHILLY….When he was traded(to denver) he was 2,000pts ahead of kobe on the scoring list an now Kobe jus passed him while he was on the Bench watching Damn homie in Philly u was tha Man Homie fuc happend 2 U!
I’m about same age as this dude, and I’ve been following his career since his Georgetown days. He entered the L the same year I graduated college.
I always wondered what this guy would be like when he was 35, 40 years old. Sad to say, I’m really not that surprised with how everything has turned out. Are any of us surprised???
The thing that irks me most about A.I. is his dishonesty with the media, his teammates, and possibly, himself. How many times does he talk about the importance of winning…the importance of team. In the end, you gotta wonder how much of what came out of dude’s mouth was genuine, and how much of it was a crock of shit.
Hopefully, the legacy that Iverson left for the next gen is more than just cornrows, crossovers, and the lack of championships.
…Houston?
PS see how long that Miller/Blake situation lasts. They started NEXT to each other – Miller will likely go back to the bench for the start of games.
lets be honest his career is over. aint no body wants and i think the grizzles will be better without him. besides they got too many people who want the ball mayo, gay, randolph and iverson are way too many gunners on one team
Yall Cant be serious,a.i. brought to much to the nba,im from NEWPORT NEW,VA,AND WE LOVE A.I. OUT HERE,I ALWAYS PUT A.I. OVER ANY PLAYER,HE DID’NT GET A RING BUT AYE,CHARLES DID’NT EITHER,A.I. SHOULD’NT LEAVE,HOW YOU GOIN PUT A 10 TIME ALL-STAR VET ON THE BENCH AND START THE FRESHMAN OVER HIM,I THINK HE FEELS EMBARASSED,ONLY CUZZ KOBE,KG,PIERCE,ETC,NEVER HAD TO PLAY BENCH LIKE A.I. HAVE,AND YOU TELLIN ME OUT OF ALL THESE TEAMS DNT NOBODY WANT TO PICK HIM UP,C’MON LETS GET SERIOUS HERE.
A.I. DONT RETIRE!,IF A.I. RETIRE IM DONE WATCHIN BASKETBALL.
ALLEN IVERSON YOU ARE A “HALL OF FAMER”
selfish, me first player that plays no defense can’t actually lead a team (Philly had mutumbo and Larry Brown when theyb went to the finals) and honestly wants to win but not make the sacrifices to do it. I personally don’t feel he should be in the hall, ya he scored a lot but was not effecient and is a career loser.