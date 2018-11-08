Getty Image

Allen Iverson is a Hall of Famer and his impact on the NBA is immense. There are many guards in the league today that idolized Iverson growing up and his influence is visible in today’s game in the way those players play, but he also had an impact off the court in the way the NBA addresses player fashion.

You don’t notice it much these days, but there was a time where the NBA enforced a dress code on what players can wear on the sidelines of games when they’re not active. Players used to wear whatever street clothes they came in, but for a while, the league had strict mandates that players must arrive in suits or professional attire — although there hasn’t been an outward enforcement of a dress code in years, as players now arrive in all manner of outfits. Iverson’s apparel is largely what inspired the need for a dress code.

How Iverson sees it though is that he was the player that paved the way for not only the NBA to put a dress code against him, but to inspire players around the league to wear whatever they want. From rocking headbands, cornrows, and stylish outfits to games, he sees himself as the player that did all of that first and he talked about that influence recently in an interview with Complex, along with his thoughts on what NBA fashion has become.