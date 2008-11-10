Allen Iverson‘s home debut last night had all the makings of being something special – the Boston Celtics were in town, the home crowd was rocking, the Pistons’ broadcast was hawking “Fiverson” 5-game ticket packages and A.I. was fired up. The little guy was shadow boxing and bouncing up and down like a fighter ready to go … The Pistons’ announcer Mason (who as far as we can tell is only loved by Pistons fans, and they think he’s the greatest thing ever) introduced A.I. as “being known as the ‘The Relentless One.'” Really? … Then the game started and Detroit couldn’t hit the broad side of this guy, a situation that led to a 30-10 second quarter from the Celtics. After that, there was no coming back for Detroit … Iverson finished with a modest 10 points and four assists, and he is clearly not in any kind of flow yet with his teammates. It looks like he’s going out of his way to hang back and let the guys who built this Pistons legacy be the focal points. It’s almost like he’s hesitant to attack. At some point though, A.I. has to let loose … The other marquee game last night was Lakers/Rockets, and it was also a let down. If any team was gonna hand L.A. their first loss it was gonna be Houston right? Not so much. After a strong first quarter for the Rockets, the Lakers came out and pretty much kicked them in the teeth the rest of the way, rolling to a 111-82 victory. It was a collective smacking, but Pau Gasol led the way with 20, 15 and 3 blocks. Immediately after the game, the Lakers sideline reporter asked Pau about the belief that the Rockets were going to be a true test for L.A. Pau’s response? “They have a good team. We have a better team. That’s the way things are right now.” … Let’s be honest, right now the Toronto Raptors are a bad 4-2 team. They beat the Bobcats yesterday afternoon in Charlotte, in spite of getting nothing from Jermaine O’Neal again (0-5 from the field, 5 points, 9 boards), and playing some atrocious defense. A team with J.O. and Chris
Bosh guarding the hoop shouldn’t give up bucket after bucket to two mini guards – Ray Felton and D.J. Augustin – like Toronto did yesterday in the paint. For a while, the Bobcats’ entire offense was those two going to the hoop. A good team cracks the Bobcats. If Bosh didn’t go off for 30 and 15, T-Dot loses that game … A bright spot for Toronto was Andrea Bargnani, who finished with 18. Toward the end of the game, he was everywhere, sticking threes and pulling key boards. Now we probably won’t hear from him again for at least a week … Andrew was at MSG yesterday afternoon reporting live from Knicks/Jazz. The way the game started, it looked like the undefeated Jazz could wack the Knicks by 30, but New York hung tough. For whatever reason, Utah just could not guard the three-point line (the Knicks stuck 11 treys), they let the Knicks get out and run and allowed Jamal Crawford go off for 32 points. It was the first time this season that they clearly desperately needed Deron Williams … There was a point in the Mavericks/Clippers game yesterday when we almost called for Jason Terry to retire. He had missed his first 11 shots, booted a beautiful bounce pass on the break from Jason Kidd that would have led to an easy layup, then came down and let Cat Mobley take him to the hoop. We can’t remember the last time we saw Mobley take anyone to the tin with authority … Baron Davis put his team on his back and got the Clips their first win of the season with 22 and 10 assists … There was one bright spot for the Mavs that we never saw coming … To follow up on THIS, here’s what an item in yesterday’s Ohio’s News Herald: “Former Cavs guard Damon Jones, who was traded to Milwaukee in August but never reported, is working out in California under trainer Joe Abunassar. He’s waiting for another shot at the NBA. The Bucks don’t appear overanxious to give up on his expiring contract, which is why he’s still on their roster. Jones isn’t interested in a buyout.” … We’re out like J.O.
yeah boyyyyyy
Wow, Dime is early. 924pm on the West Coast?
Heads up : Bosh only had 30 points
“They have a good team. We have a better team. That’s the way things are right now….”
perfectly stated.
I was kinda hopin Yao didn’t use this game as his platform to get payback for the spanish b-ball team pic. As it was, Trev Ariza stepped up huge and Artest and TMac shot 3-22 so that was your ballgame.
Definition of comedy:
shittin on the Raptors for comin back from a double digit deficit and winnin a game against the “lowly” Bobcats when the Hornets got beat by them. A win’s a win
C.mon G-Money, I been a fan since early on (HS, Celts, even Houston). Lets get it going!! its now or never homey! I believe in this guy I’m even gonna trade Anthony Parker AND Jamario Moon to acquire him.
WOW. I just looked at the box score for the Rockets/LA game. Yao shot 6-11 from the field, while the rest of the starting lineup (T-Mac, Artest, Scola, and Alston) combined to shoot 9 for 42. That’s AWFUL, hahaha. T-Mac was 1-11 and Artest was 2-11. Yipes. T-Mac didn’t even get to the line once.
yo dime speaking of cat mobley taking ppl to the hole , I was watching nba tv’s 2000 schick rookie challenge last night, and heres what cat had to say when interviewed about him and lamar odom’s trash talking during the game
cat: “lamar he know who i am, i mean he watch tv, he watch sport center, i got the fastest first step in the league dawg, he can’t guard me off the dribble”
Reggie Theus: “fastest first step in the LEAGUE?”
cat: “yea man, fastest in the league”
jason terry gotta be pretty embarrassed he got busted even one trip by a bum like mobley….
pretty sure cat and lamar went to the same college. one time cat took it to the rack and got a tech for yappin at LO IIRC.
i like cat, if we can laugh at him for claimin fastest first step, then we can clown on paul pierce for claiming to be the best. nothing wrong with some gloating
paul pierce is the best…
LA Lakers looked GREAT. The bench is scary deep. Houston, Denver, Detroit, and even Toronto are all going to need at least 20-25 games to get adjusted to their new teammates.
Yeah, we didn’t have to face Gilbert or Deron and we also won’t have to deal with Manu or Parker, but hey, we’ll take what we can get.
If the playoffs started tomorrow, we’d be the 7th seed.
That’s what’s up.
Interesting take on the Raptors game. Sure they played some suspect D in the first half, but they turned it on in the 4th when they needed to, and basically blew the Bobcats out. They were up like 15 at one point. And Jermo has been playing great defence for the Raps…he’s doing exactly what that team needs. Some toughness and interior D. We don’t need him to score 20 points a game, Bosh can handle the load offensively.
iverson seemed hesistant to attack, i sensed it alson on the nets game.
what’s wrong with ai being called “relentless?”
between him and guys like melo, vc or t-mac, i’d give him the tag all day.
Iverson was disappointing:
[www.squidoo.com]
what is it with msg that utah cant seem to get a fix on? they have not won there for five years!
if utah cannot win on the road (with or without d-will), they can kiss any championship hopes goodbye.
stockton and malone had lesser talents around them before but they were damn good on the road.
on the other topics, like bill simmons said, jermaine o’neal is washed up. bad pick for the raptors. and it seems that ai is beginning to show signs of aging.
am out with eating meals for five days if the jazz do not win their next four road games.
AI was a letdown…. What the fuck, and YOUNGFED is bitching bout this guy? Hey FED where the fuck are you?
Houston will ALWAYS be a letdown because of a softie named T Mac. People are always finding reasons to prove that this bastard ain’t a loser, but after the Houston trade (‘finally, Tracy will have a superstar teammate that will make things easier for him’ – NOT), the 22 win streak (“Now this is the real TMac, winning games, making plays, etc – NOT, another first round loss, fuckers), and now Artest. TMac ain’t worth shit in the NBA.
DEAL WITH IT.
dont hate on Bosh and JO’s D,
the raptors guards can’t check anybody right now
Jermaine is going to need half the season to get his form back. He’s actually been playing very good interior D but his offense/timing is RUSTY. It will come. When it does – and if Bargnani can build on some of his solid games – TO has a damn good frontcourt. The problem is in the backcourt. Calderon is a prime-time point, but the other guys can score (sometimes) but can’t defend for shit. TO is always a ripe target for violation by a superstar 2 or 3; that has to change for them to be contenders.
Tmac is a shadow of his former self. Used to be he’d face a guy like Kobe and at least play him to a draw. Now? 1-11 and leaves the game with his tail between his legs. If he was in his prime and Yao didn’t get hurt all the time I’d like Houston’s chances, but this year they will get steamrolled by LA (like everyone else in the West possibly excepting the Hornets).
The Lakers and Celtics proved that though Detroit and Houston both made strides to catch up, they both have a ways to go.
Utah hasn’t won at MSG in 5 years. This has to relate to the fact that these Jazz players are stuck in Utah (boring as sin) all year, so when they get to the city I’m sure they try to take it all in, thus not concentrating or being as up for the game as they normally would. Add to this the fact that the NYKs have been terrible lately, and I’m sure the Jazz don’t get up for the game.
That being said the Knicks looked solid last night and if they keep improving could compete for a playoff spot.
C’mon Dime, that’s all you got for the Knicks?? Damn! & despite haters Z-bo is balling in coach’s system. I don’t even like Duhon, but he’s adjusting real nice.
& how could you write about the Rockets game and NOT mentioned have awful TMAC was? Was he even on the court ’cause that’s how lame his contributions were. This is SMACK afterall, and if you’re gonna “smack” Iverson, don’t give lazy ‘grady a free pass!
Seriously, who knew Duhon could dunk? I have never seen that, not in the L, not at Duke. 16 and 9 is gonna get him some fantasy notice.
Detroit and Houston need to play together for a second to get in sync. Give em time. Meanwhile Chauncey tore it up with the nuggets, introducing his teammates to easy buckets all night.
OJ Mayo went for 31 pts, his career high, yet not mentioned.
T-Mac is still hurt right now. If he was healthy it still would not matter. Kobe had both of them on lock at certian points in the game. Yao is to slow for any of the Lakers big man and did yall see that block Kobe had on him. Yao you are 7 6 stop going for lay ups or people like Kobe and Nate Robinson are going to keep stuffing the ball down your throat.
I hope the Lakers start having closer games for Kobe’s stats can look like Kobe’s stats.
Dime there were other games on Memphis vs Denver (OJ Mayo 26 in the first half 31 for the game), ATL vs Thunder (ATL & LAL only undefeated teams), Warriors vs Kings.
By the way as I said before I think the AI trade is a big step back for the Pistons. You don’t trade your leader and point guard for another 2 guard who plays best when he monopolizes the ball. Now the Pistons are small and selfish in the backcourt (not that AI is a selfish player anymore, but he isn’t a distributor like Billups, and neither is Rip). Meanwhile their frontcourt is a work in progress. They went from a fundamentally sound team JUST lacking the talent necessary to get into the Finals to a fundamentally flawed team that has to hope its young guns mature before the playoffs.
that knicks game was just flat out ugly. both teams were coughing it up (you know that brewer had 7 steals in that game and 7 assists to go with whatever double digit points he put in?). I guess the jazz didn’t expect guys like z-bo to knock down two threes in a game where memo misses all of his.
some jazz fans on the net were upset with the non-calls, but you can’t blame the refs for a loss like this. sure, booz was on the bench with foul trouble, but it’s not like the team was bereft of any talent. when you need AK-47 to play like larry bird just to get close then someone else wasn’t doing their job.
straight up — great win for the knicks. they were bombing.
can the knicks actually be good this year???
.500 or better? ….say it ain’t so
I need the league pass asap…I missed Houston vs LA
Houston will get in synch offensively once Battier returns
Mac is still not healthy, I won’t put too much on LA victory yet
@ Boss: Well said!!!
Hmmm, a certain loud, clueless Detroit Piston fan no where to be found this morning, how odd.
The Celtics again showed that team defense and chemistry are invaluable as they walked into Detroit last night and took over the building. I don’t wanna hear that they have to adjust to the trade and what not. The Celtics kicked their ass in DETROIT, period. If you are the Pistons, you are at home, against the defending champs who knocked you out in the playoffs last season and you can’t stop Tony Allen from getting to the hoop, I love it!!!
G-Money is locking up that two guard spot, cuz lets face it Stack is on the down side and Jet needs to come off the bench. He is actually starting to get it and you see progress in his game not to mention he is only 22.
T-Mac inhate to admit is waaaay to inconsistent for someone of his skill and talent. even VC will give you 20-5-5 on any given night.
And can my dude OJ get some love with the 31 points on denver. dude is ballin and will be in the run for rookie of the year along with rose and beasley (sorry k-love and gordon).
@deeds
Bosh can handle the load offensively??? I don’t think so. He’s a beast right now, but what’s going to happen in the playoffs when teams start doubling him, or if he has a few off games? The Raps biggest problem is the lack of offense/defense from their 2-3 spots. They can’t defend anyone with athleticism and can’t score from inside 18 feet.
Bosh can’t carry this team to the second round by himself. Their perimeter defense is non-existent, a problem the Raps have had for years and hasn’t been addressed.
I still don’t see them as contenders, but since the east is still so weak, could make a little noise come playoff time.
Calm down bruh I was just a lil busy at work. It’s only TWO games, be easy. Houston and Detroit over the Celtics, CHANGE HAS COME!!!….and its name is the ANSWER. Any questions???
YOUNGFED’S BANGER OF THE DAY: Joel Ortiz
[www.xxlmag.com]
The is some Fire but still also almost brought a tear to my eye.
@ TP–
LO went to Rhode Island and Cat Mobley went to I wanna say Temple
Where was all that hair on Gasol’s chest during the Finals when he got pimped out by KG and even Perkins?
Jazz haven’t been able to guard the 3-point line since Raja Bell left town! Jazz were horrible on the road last year and if they want to be mentioned with LA and Boston then they have to win games on the road, especially against the Knicks.
What the hell is up w/ Jamal Crawford? Has he been resurrected? He’s finally playing like we all expected him to be playing like.
Where are all the Rockets bandwagon fans? A 4-3 start ain’t what y’all were expecting, right?
Do you think Reggie Theus will make it ’til the end of the season, and do you think he wishes he would have stayed coaching college ball?
As much as I hate the Lakers, they are rolling teams. This week will show how strong they are…. @ Dallas, @ NO, home Detroit. They are winning by an average of 22.4 pts. That’s nuts. And what is more nuts is 0 reported Kobe death-stares!
TP, drink: Mobley went to Rhode Island. Odom transferred there after some controversy with UNLV.
Even in college, Mobley was a notorious trash talker. He definitely likes to run his mouth. If anyone remembers the NCAA tournament in 1998 when Rhode Island choked away a six point lead in the final minute, and Stanford guard Arthur Lee flashed the choke sign at the free throw shooter, there was a lot of yapping between the guards on both teams. Mobley was definitely a big part of it.
Dime
any info on Stuckey yet?
dude gets dizzy on the court, pointin at his chest and havin to leave, looked kinda serious
I think people are giving up on Toronto awfully quick for a 4-2 team.
When you think of Lebron and Dwyane Wade, you think of guys that can carry their teams. Bosh could be the same way. He just needs some room to operate, because he’s not the physical force that Lebron is, and he doesn’t get calls…errrr, I mean he doesn’t “go through traffic and get to the line” like Wade does.
That’s exactly what JO does for him. JO could average 5 and 5 as long as he occupies the other team’s center. Bosh can abuse most 4s and 3s one on one, and JO provides someone that can drop the ball in the hoop if Bosh gets doubled. And if Bargnani can keep hitting 3s consistently, if the opposing SF doubles onto Bosh, he can kick it out.
It’ll work out – just give it some more time.
Now if Washington is still the worst team in the league 10 games in, someone might need to write an article…
Yupp, Bosh is a beast, and last night in Charlotte, JO was in foul trouble, that’s why his line went the way it did. I agree that the Raps troubles are all related to defending the backcourt. But if last night shows anything, maybe Will Salomon is the answer. The dude outplayed Calderon in my opinion, and he’s a better defender. Other than that, Jamario Moon is decent as a 3 defender, but let’s face it, Anthony Parker and Jose Calderon are gonna get run out of the gym by whoever is playing offense against them on any given night. The Raps are one legit point guard from a contender, and not that i don’t like Calderon, but the dude has never broken a game open. It was always TJ Ford, Bosh and Kapono last year.
ampli2de we didn’t watch the same games….