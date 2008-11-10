Allen Iverson‘s home debut last night had all the makings of being something special – the Boston Celtics were in town, the home crowd was rocking, the Pistons’ broadcast was hawking “Fiverson” 5-game ticket packages and A.I. was fired up. The little guy was shadow boxing and bouncing up and down like a fighter ready to go … The Pistons’ announcer Mason (who as far as we can tell is only loved by Pistons fans, and they think he’s the greatest thing ever) introduced A.I. as “being known as the ‘The Relentless One.'” Really? … Then the game started and Detroit couldn’t hit the broad side of this guy, a situation that led to a 30-10 second quarter from the Celtics. After that, there was no coming back for Detroit … Iverson finished with a modest 10 points and four assists, and he is clearly not in any kind of flow yet with his teammates. It looks like he’s going out of his way to hang back and let the guys who built this Pistons legacy be the focal points. It’s almost like he’s hesitant to attack. At some point though, A.I. has to let loose … The other marquee game last night was Lakers/Rockets, and it was also a let down. If any team was gonna hand L.A. their first loss it was gonna be Houston right? Not so much. After a strong first quarter for the Rockets, the Lakers came out and pretty much kicked them in the teeth the rest of the way, rolling to a 111-82 victory. It was a collective smacking, but Pau Gasol led the way with 20, 15 and 3 blocks. Immediately after the game, the Lakers sideline reporter asked Pau about the belief that the Rockets were going to be a true test for L.A. Pau’s response? “They have a good team. We have a better team. That’s the way things are right now.” … Let’s be honest, right now the Toronto Raptors are a bad 4-2 team. They beat the Bobcats yesterday afternoon in Charlotte, in spite of getting nothing from Jermaine O’Neal again (0-5 from the field, 5 points, 9 boards), and playing some atrocious defense. A team with J.O. and Chris

Bosh guarding the hoop shouldn’t give up bucket after bucket to two mini guards – Ray Felton and D.J. Augustin – like Toronto did yesterday in the paint. For a while, the Bobcats’ entire offense was those two going to the hoop. A good team cracks the Bobcats. If Bosh didn’t go off for 30 and 15, T-Dot loses that game … A bright spot for Toronto was Andrea Bargnani, who finished with 18. Toward the end of the game, he was everywhere, sticking threes and pulling key boards. Now we probably won’t hear from him again for at least a week … Andrew was at MSG yesterday afternoon reporting live from Knicks/Jazz. The way the game started, it looked like the undefeated Jazz could wack the Knicks by 30, but New York hung tough. For whatever reason, Utah just could not guard the three-point line (the Knicks stuck 11 treys), they let the Knicks get out and run and allowed Jamal Crawford go off for 32 points. It was the first time this season that they clearly desperately needed Deron Williams … There was a point in the Mavericks/Clippers game yesterday when we almost called for Jason Terry to retire. He had missed his first 11 shots, booted a beautiful bounce pass on the break from Jason Kidd that would have led to an easy layup, then came down and let Cat Mobley take him to the hoop. We can’t remember the last time we saw Mobley take anyone to the tin with authority … Baron Davis put his team on his back and got the Clips their first win of the season with 22 and 10 assists … There was one bright spot for the Mavs that we never saw coming … To follow up on THIS, here’s what an item in yesterday’s Ohio’s News Herald: “Former Cavs guard Damon Jones, who was traded to Milwaukee in August but never reported, is working out in California under trainer Joe Abunassar. He’s waiting for another shot at the NBA. The Bucks don’t appear overanxious to give up on his expiring contract, which is why he’s still on their roster. Jones isn’t interested in a buyout.” … We’re out like J.O.