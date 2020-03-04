Allen Iverson and Reebok are bringing back two of his iconic sneakers as part of the “Origins Pack,” which pays homage to the importance of his transition from high school to college in putting him on the path to the NBA and superstardom.

The pack features the Answer V in the colors of Bethel High School, black with green and mustard yellow, and the Question Mid in the familiar navy and grey of Georgetown.

Iverson has spoken readily over the years about the importance of his journey to college was in giving him the opportunity to make a better life for himself and he and Reebok have partnered as part of the Origins Pack release to help students from Bethel as well as nationwide have that opportunity as well.

Reebok announced on Wednesday morning that they and Iverson would be covering all college application fees for the Class of 2021 at Bethel High School, along with a program that allows students nationwide, starting Wednesday, to submit 200 words or less to Reebok.com explaining how the coverage of their application fees would allow them to reach their full potential.

They also had some members of that rising seniors class at Bethel model the new sneakers for the release.

The Answer V will retail for $140 and the Question Mid retails for $150 and both are available now on Reebok.com as well as at the Foot Locker family of retailers.