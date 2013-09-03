Allen Iverson “Remember Me” Video Tribute Is Amazing

09.03.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Thank God for YouTube. Without it, we never get this Derrick Rose video, which set the Internet on fire. We never get these tributes to LeBron or Paul George either. Thank God YouTube is here to document the careers of somewhat forgotten stars like Tracy McGrady and Allen Iverson. The Answer, in particular, with his highlight-reel crossovers, the soundbites and the reckless fury he played the game with, is a perfect ingredient for classic YT. This “Remember Me” video tribute is one of the best we’ve seen for the lil’ guy.

I once argued all of the ridicule over Iverson’s shooting percentages and turnover rates was misplaced. Yes, they matter. But they weren’t what MADE Allen Iverson. You couldn’t measure his impact through numbers — he’s one of the few NBA players where this is undoubtedly true. This video might help fans remember that.

[RELATED: The 10 Greatest Players Who Got Crossed Up By Allen Iverson]

H/T @HomeTeamHoops

How should AI be remembered?

