Allen Iverson To Knicks Gaining Momentum

As legitimate and off-the-wall Allen Iverson destination scenarios bounce all over the internet, A.I. signing with the Knicks rumors are starting to take the lead. When Allen and the Grizzlies split ways earlier in the week, the immediate reaction out of New York seemed to be something along the lines of “No way in hell are we going to sign him.” But this afternoon the New York Times’ Howard Beck says that the Knicks are now expected to pursue Iverson:

INDIANAPOLIS â€“ Allen Iverson will become a free agent Thursday evening and he might become a Knick soon after that.

With the team in a free fall, and no other help on the horizon, Knicks officials are seriously considering Iverson as a quick fix. The matter was still being deliberated on Wednesday, but one team official said the chances were at least 50-50 that they would pursue Iverson.

Another person with close ties to the team put it in stronger terms. “It’s a given,” said the person, who was not authorized by the team to discuss private deliberations. “They’re going to make the biggest play for him.”

The decision rests with the team president, Donnie Walsh, and ultimately with James Dolan, the Madison Square Garden chairman. There are strong indications that Coach Mike D’Antoni is already sold on the idea.

They have one more day to debate it. Iverson, who was waived Tuesday by the Memphis Grizzlies, is scheduled to clear waivers at 6 p.m. Thursday. Given Iverson’s reputation and his $3.1 million contract, it is unlikely that any team will claim him.

Only teams with sufficient salary-cap space can make a waiver claim. The Knicks, who are over the cap, will have to wait until Iverson becomes a free agent. They would probably offer him the veteran’s minimum, $1.3 million for one year.

In the unlikely event that the Knicks end up in a bidding contest for Iverson, they also have their mid-level exception to spend, which is any amount up to $5.8 million.

The decision to chase Iverson would be a direct result of the Knicks’ record (1-9 prior to their game against Indiana Wednesday night), and a growing lack of faith in the current roster. D’Antoni has seemed close to despondent at times, while Walsh has been somewhere between irritated and perplexed.