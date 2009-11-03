Allen Iverson’s First Blowup in Memphis

It took one game – actually, technically less than one game – for Allen Iverson to be visibly (and audibly) upset about his role in Memphis. A.I. made his Grizzlies debut last night, starting on the bench and coming into the game mid-way through the first quarter. For his first half run, Allen looked like he was testing out that sore hamstring (although, watching it live, at first I couldn’t tell if he was holding back or if there was nothing left).
He looked more like himself in the second half, breaking out a few crossovers and jumpers, but was taken out of a tie game with about five minutes left. That didn’t go over well. It went over about as well when Lionel Hollins put Allen back in with less than two seconds left, the game tied, and no one even looked in Allen’s direction, despite the fact that he was pretty much unguarded – and Memphis ended up losing.
That led to this in the locker room after the game:
But with the game tied at 94 with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter, Memphis coach Lionel Hollins replaced Iverson with Conley. Iverson was visibly upset while heading to the bench and begrudgingly slapped hands with Hollins. With 1.4 seconds left in regulation and the game still tied, Hollins put Iverson back on the floor.
In the past, Iverson would have been almost certain to take the final shot. Instead, Zach Randolph(notes) threw away a bad pass to send the game into OT while Iverson stood alone in the corner, unguarded.
“I went to the bench and told my teammates that I didn’t think they knew I was in the game,” Iverson said. “They didn’t. They didn’t even think I was in the game and that was a bad thing. I was like, ‘Man, I was wide-open.’
“Obviously, [the Kings] didn’t think I was in the game because someone big ended up on me. I guess [the Grizzlies] got used to me sitting so long that I didn’t even get in the game.”
Iverson wanted to clarify that he wouldn’t complain if the Grizzlies were winning. But they didn’t, and they aren’t.
“If we’re winning, I can play 10 minutes and I’m happy,” he said. “When we’re losing, that’s when I trip out.”
I honestly thought that if there was going to be a first Iverson blow-up this season, it wouldn’t be after his first game.
Source: Yahoo
I hope that Stephon Marbury has room on his couch.
Memphis let rudy walk and relocate so we can all move on….memphis sports has been taking alot of hits, they really need some change.
so hes always tripping out when has this bitch ever won shit damn. yes everyone knew u were in the game but no one cared.
what kind of cheap excuse was that if we win i dont complain? he knew they werent going to be winners this year. retireee please
Is A.I smoking pot again?
Wow so early, dang son. I mean,while I do feel he should be starting and I also was wondering why he wasn’t in during the more of the 4th, dude still gotta hold it down.
To old and to set in his ways perhaps. I don’t know why he signed with them in the first place.
Oh well let the drama unfold.
what the fuck are you talkin about ian!!!you know what is A.I. on the NBA, huh!!!!you think that much better than conely to A.I. huh!!!sorry for compared…
Dag again with the over-exaggeration. I don’t see the big deal. He was wide open for a game-winner and no one glanced at him, and he got upset. ??? Annnnd? That’s not a “blow-up”, that’s “ticket off cause he got overlooked for no reason”. Now every time he gets upset on a play cats are gonna be like OH GOD HERE HE GOES AGAIN! when every player in the league does it every game. Dime’s on some tabloid stuff with this one lol
*ticked off*
mee hait tiepows!
it was bad coaching, but you can’t go complaining about everyone else’s mistakes. thats how you get a pre-madonna reputation.
i think i just kicked a dead horse.
I hate his face
“it was bad coaching, but you can’t go complaining about everyone else’s mistakes. thats how you get a pre-madonna reputation.
i think i just kicked a dead horse.”
i think you just butchered the spelling of prima donna haha
anyhow, on the topic, iverson is frustrated this year and last cause deep inside he knows (or thinks) he’s better than the people ahead of him on the rotation so he just wants a chance to prove it but if he keeps getting benched in close games, he can’t. put yourself in his shoes in a intramural game or something.. you’d be pissed off too.. this is gonna end badly……
ithink it was injustice on the part of allen to play just 18 mins considering the fact that he was playing well. When the score was tied at 94 all, hollin replaced allen when in fact he was playing pretty well. 18 mins? that’s a very mins compared to his mins before. I don’t want to argue that he needs to come out from the bench. I think they need to give him what is due him. He sells tickets and jerseys for the team and the team needs him obviously. I hope that on their next game they can give him some sort of the benifit of the doubt. Let him try to play his game. Hu knows that might br the ASNSWER for Memphis.
pre-madonna = Cindi Lauper….lol
I’m so sick of Iverson’s antics. All he does is whine and complain, and people let him do it because he’s some legend. Its sad. I don’t see why anyone is shocked at this after his first game.
His whole thing of “I ain’t complaining when I’m winning.” Such garbage…wouldn’t you think you’d wait to make that statement after you lose 2 or 3 in a row first…not one game.
Memphis should just buy him out so they can develop good habits with their young team, not learn how to be a cancerous distraction.
they should change his nickname from the Answer to The Cancer.
a.i. was starting to cook in that second half and the grizz were on a roll when the coach inexplicably takes him out and then they lose the game. he should be pissed. i dont know what that coach was thinking but if it’s crunch time, i want a.i. on the court over conley every day of the week.
“When we’re losing, that’s when I trip out.”
This shouldn’t take too long then…
hadoken’s comment is the only one that makes since on this page…that is all.
Wow… I thought AI wanted to prove his doubters wrong?? So far he’s proving them right!!
He’ll be swallowing VIcks in a couple months!!! LOL!
Great work Grizz.
You have a young, highly talented, improving backcourt. Mayo, Gay and Conley could be a killer nucleus in a couple years. Gasol lost 20 pounds and actually looks good. And you draft a 7’3″ beast who might actually be able to play someday.
So how do you spend the offseason? You draft two of the most egotistical, me-first, shoot-first pass-last, no-defense players on the planet. Not only do you immediately poison the culture of a team already dragged down by past failure, but you also open up a whole new world of playing-time controversy.
And no, Iverson can’t run a team. This should be entertaining, but it’s too damn bad for the Grizz young guns and the fans in Memphis.
It was very unfair for AI to play 17 minutes in a game with overtime regardless if he is coming of an injury or not. Coach needs to get it together before its too late.
oh man, this is funny.
should have come to NY…
Dagomar, im guessing you never watch grizzlies games, and havent over the passed three years. conley is not, and never will be a legit starting point guard in the league. He is not aggressive, and does not make anything easier for his teammates on offense. Therefore they are dead on D. Iverson creates easy shots for his team by driving and dumping it off for easy buckets. conley is a solid 2nd man, but that is it. And id be a little ticked to had i been told one thing by the brass (to lure him there) and see a different thing happen. Not to mention play 17 min in a 53 minute over time game.
i love ai but winning on the grizzlies? hahahah considering they’re only going to win about 15-25 games this year, he better get used to losing
ai has a point.
1.4 seconds to go, who’d you LOOK FOR and give the ball to?
ai 1, mayo 2, gay 3.
z bo averaging 2 more assists this year, but come on. you know he’s gonna choke in the clutch.
Come on, those who say they weren’t expecting this are lying. That’s why this prick will never win a championship. Selfish as fuck.
Y DID HE ONLY PLAY 18 MINUTES??????????????????????
It kinda hurts to see my favorite player growin up behave like this….honestly AI has never really won in the first plac but it was ok as long as his numbers were still up he should just shut up play and make tha most of his situation
well start him and see if they start winning
Iverson bitching about getting looked off/frozen out = yet more confirmation of God & karma. He’s been doing the same thing to teammates his whole career. The receiving end is a bitch, isn’t it?
I’m not a fan of Iverson’s demeanor a lot of the times, but you guys are blowing this out of proportion. Are we really gonna defend that Mike Conley should be playing in crunch time instead of Iverson?? That’s not a knock against Conley, but AI is proven. He’s not complaining that his scoring average went down, he’s mad because he couldn’t help his team win. If you’re the Grizzlies, why not play a future hall of famer? He might be getting old, but he still has something in him.
LOL@15. The Cancer. Good one.
Now that Memphis went stingy with Gay, maybe we should give Chris Wallace some credit, just in case. Because Rudy packaged with AI would be one hell of a trade bait. That is, if he gets something good in return.
Really hope Rudy Gay would to the Wolves, still can’t get over him teaming up with Kevin Love, and now with Ramon Sessions as well.
The GAY-LOVE-SESSIONS tandem is really too fuckin’ hilarious!!!
Where is Gabriel to defend AI…lol, man this is classic.
Iverson should be starting. He can still hoop with the All Stars, he just needs the PT. Put the ball in his hands and let him work.
Mind “BOTTLING” that there are still people defend this POP TART.
It cracks me up on a basketball site with so many so called ballers people are quick to criticize a guy for having pride and feeling slighted.
He is a All-star future hall of famer that only played 17 minutes and was taken out of a game that they weren’t winning after getting in to a rhythm only to never return to really contribute. What did Conley add to the game? Not much. It is disrespectful and it is a gross oversight on the coaches part. A real coach would manage that, but the Griz don’t have a coach, they have a seat filler. You don’t play these games with egos. And you don’t condemn a man for having a sense of pride in who he is to the game, when despite the haters he has produced.
This isn’t the NFL. In the NBA you do that to Shaq, Kobe, CP3, just about anybody that has put there body on the line and cares about playing and you will get the same expression of disappointment. How many times have we heard Shaq complain about not getting the ball or being setup properly? Hall of Fame players have always been the most prideful about being misused when it comes to winning and losing.
I’m not going to tell a man to sit down, shut up, and endure people trying to retire him and end his career. That is his fight. That was a joke. Either he was ready to play or he wasn’t. If the coach isn’t man enough to clarify roles or be proactive seeing his displeasure and speak on it, then this will only get worst.
You so called ballers just ride the bench behind lesser players in the name of losing.
It is not about defending Iverson. He is and has made plenty of dumb decesions, but playing behind Conley, Stuckey, and Bynum is unacceptable. They are clearly trying to retire him without giving him a chance to do the things that he was doing not even a year ago.
17 minutes? 2 seconds in crunch time? 17 to 6 in OT…
I don’t hear him being rude or disruptive. Fact of the matter is he is the only one on that team that has any measure of success in the NBA, so why put him in a position to lose credibility and not contribute in the way you claimed he was their to do? 2 seconds in the crunch? How is he wrong for feeling confused about who they think he is and what he is doing there?
I’m out like the real ball players on this site…funny dudes…This is Pro Basketball not little league.
@32
GAY-LOVE-SESSIONS tandem? hahahaha!
@34
notice how 99% of the assumptions work against AI, but people would never admit that he can’t get a single chance to his thing and prove everyone wrong. Grizz coach should be fishing somewhere with Mike Curry
@36
But i don’t think the point is that he isn’t better than Conley or that Conley should be playing more minutes in the crunch. I think the point is AI is supposed to be proving that this is about winning and not about him getting shots up.
See, his complaints aren’t “I could’ve locked Kevin Martin down if i was in the game more” or “Mike Conley isn’t setting up his teammates right, I could do a better job”. He’s complaining about not getting the ball and being able to shoot since the Grizz were going to lose anyway. He doesn’t care about winning. He wants to prove he is still “the Answer”…lmao, it’s a WRAP buddy!!!
You call this a “blowup” when you see Mayo and Gay reAdy to duke it out on the bench. He just wants to win and I think he knows how to do it. Slimy media especially from Detroit – leave him alone!
@36
That was touching, when you go home do you cuddle with your A.I starting line up action figure while listening to his rap CD? Its a reason why nobody but the Griz wanted him, this isnt 1998 anymore and your out of your fucking mind.
He really wasn’t complaining about not getting the ball. He was expressing his frustration for not being noticed by the other team or his teammates while being wide open. If you are wide open and no one notices your on the court at a critical time if you are Bruce Bowen you shut up, but if you are AI that is something that never has happened before and you have a right to say something is wrong.
It is saying that Conley is better when he is being put before you when the game matters most…This was an opportunity for AI to contribute to a win and in his first game against an arguably lesser team he is made to sit on the bench and watch a loss.
Headlines read: Iverson debuts with a loss, not Conley and Griz lose to Kings…
You can’t a guy to give his all and care a lot, but not too much…He is right. I would like to see the context and what was asked of him to make him say “go see my resume…I’m not a 6th man…”
@ 40
“his frustration for not being noticed by the other team or his teammates while being wide open.”
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO…
I GUESS now he knows how everyone of his teammates who ever played with him feels.
^^^exactly! the Cancer has been “looking/waving off” teammates since he picked up a ball. He just doesn’t get it and it’s a sad sad waste of talent. You would think after Philly traded him that he’d realize he wasn’t “That Nicca” anymore. But somehow he just keeps his mind set on being the baddest MF out there. And he’s not.
AI deserves more than the treatment he has been given since he left Denver!
I hate him, but I would rather have him heave a shot three steps from the 3pt line than zach take a perimeter jumper…
C’MON SON…..SERIOUSLY A.I. I WAS A FAN …THIS GUY HAS BEEN IN THE LEAGUE FOR 10+. IT WAS A MIRACLE HE EVEN GOT THERE! AFTER ALL THE BS’ HE STILL COULDN’T LET HIS GAME DO THE TALKIN’….HOMEBOY SHOULD HAVE TAKEN A PAY CUT AND GOT ON A WINNING SQUAD LIKE GP DID WITH THE HEAT…C’MON SON!
Through Thick and Thin I will always be a fan of your game A.I. Make that money and play some ball because we all know we wish to be in your position, you know, ballin at the highest level of competition. Fuck Z-Bo, dude sucks and he will always suck. When was the last time Z-Bo won anything?