Allen Iverson’s First Blowup in Memphis

It took one game – actually, technically less than one game – for Allen Iverson to be visibly (and audibly) upset about his role in Memphis. A.I. made his Grizzlies debut last night, starting on the bench and coming into the game mid-way through the first quarter. For his first half run, Allen looked like he was testing out that sore hamstring (although, watching it live, at first I couldn’t tell if he was holding back or if there was nothing left).

He looked more like himself in the second half, breaking out a few crossovers and jumpers, but was taken out of a tie game with about five minutes left. That didn’t go over well. It went over about as well when Lionel Hollins put Allen back in with less than two seconds left, the game tied, and no one even looked in Allen’s direction, despite the fact that he was pretty much unguarded – and Memphis ended up losing.

That led to this in the locker room after the game:

But with the game tied at 94 with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter, Memphis coach Lionel Hollins replaced Iverson with Conley. Iverson was visibly upset while heading to the bench and begrudgingly slapped hands with Hollins. With 1.4 seconds left in regulation and the game still tied, Hollins put Iverson back on the floor. In the past, Iverson would have been almost certain to take the final shot. Instead, Zach Randolph(notes) threw away a bad pass to send the game into OT while Iverson stood alone in the corner, unguarded. “I went to the bench and told my teammates that I didn’t think they knew I was in the game,” Iverson said. “They didn’t. They didn’t even think I was in the game and that was a bad thing. I was like, ‘Man, I was wide-open.’ “Obviously, [the Kings] didn’t think I was in the game because someone big ended up on me. I guess [the Grizzlies] got used to me sitting so long that I didn’t even get in the game.” Iverson wanted to clarify that he wouldn’t complain if the Grizzlies were winning. But they didn’t, and they aren’t. “If we’re winning, I can play 10 minutes and I’m happy,” he said. “When we’re losing, that’s when I trip out.”

I honestly thought that if there was going to be a first Iverson blow-up this season, it wouldn’t be after his first game.

Source: Yahoo