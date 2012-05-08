Alley-Oop Death Match: Which Clipper Connection Was Better?

05.08.12 6 years ago

Amid all the flopping and jawing and Chris Paul-saving the Clippers endured Monday night in their Game 4 win over Memphis, two dunks by two different Clips from two different teammates brought all 20,000-plus in Staples Center to their feet in a full-on “Lob City” moment.

Neither play is better than the work Paul did in overtime. Paul’s eight points in OT lit the entire city and the Twittersphere on fire like it was 1991 and everyone was trying to be in “Backdraft.” That was a flat-out backyard barbecue of Memphis’ backcourt. No, these are just a couple of nice alley-oops done by the gold standard team of alley-oopers. Paul’s dish to DeAndre Jordan and Mo Williams‘ dime to Blake Griffin came through as huge highlights. You can almost hear the fans hold their breath as L.A. started both breaks, willing Blake and Jordan to get the ball back. And, as a minor point (and I know it’s out of habit, but), I love how Griffin calls for the ball near the free-throw line â€” as if that pass is going anywhere else.

Question is, who dropped the best dime and who uncorked the best finish of the pair?

Exhibit No. 1: Paul to Jordan

Exhibit No. 2: Williams to Griffin

What do you think?

