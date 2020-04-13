Allie Quigley Took Down Chris Paul In A Competitive NBA HORSE Challenge

The NBA HORSE Challenge got off to a slow start as Trae Young and Chauncey Billups lacked some of the creativity we hoped to see in the competition, but after Billups’ comeback win business picked up and the final three matchups were highly entertaining.

Mike Conley Jr. took down Tamika Catchings as we learned he is ambidextrous and has a very nice indoor gym, which has to make him the favorite going forward. Zach LaVine skunked Paul Pierce in the most entertaining battle of the day, and finally it was Allie Quigley’s turn to pull an upset over Chris Paul in the final matchup of the night.

Quigley got up H-O to H early thanks to a seated bank shot — a classic of HORSE games — and Paul was unable to match.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@alliequigley knocks down the Pistol Pete Maravich homage‼️ She leads @CP3 H-O to H in Round 1 of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TDnnPFqTRN — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

Paul did pull off maybe the most creative shot we’ve seen thus far with a twisting, one-legged, holding the other leg, one-handed shot from the free throw line to reel back into the game.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀 Clever shot by @CP3 to stay afloat in Round 1! NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm pic.twitter.com/6XqNDMYYnE — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

However, Quigley was just rock steady throughout, hitting just about everything whether it was her shot or Paul’s shot, and CP3’s inability to cash in on when it was his turn proved to be his downfall. Quigley advanced on a banked in free throw that Paul saw rattle out to move on to the semifinals.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@alliequigley takes down @CP3 to advance in the NBA HORSE Challenge presented by State Farm! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SmITbzaqi3 — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2020

The semifinals are now set, with Quigley taking on Zach LaVine and Mike Conley taking on Chauncey Billups on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.