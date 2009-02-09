(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/9/09

Welcome to the All Star fantasy week. What does that mean? Teams either play two games or one game. Minnesota, New Jersey, Orlando, and Utah all play one game but there are plenty of players on those squads who should be in your lineup. It’s a short week but for those head to head leagues, it still represents a win or a loss just like every other week. Here we go with what you need to know going into week 16.

Al Jefferson – Al Jefferson used the word “pop” when describing his knee injury. That’s either real or a scared ball player talking. Fantasy owners should be holding their breath. Obviously Kevin Love should be owned in every single league and if Jefferson’s knee injury was serious, Love, Gomes, and even Craig Smith should end up with more value. Stay tuned.



Mike Dunleavy â€“ And just when he was starting to play some great fantasy ball, Mike Dunleavy left after three minutes after reinjuring the same knee that kept him out most of the first half of the season. Don’t make any rash decisions other than benching Dunleavy for the week and repicking up Marquis Daniels (who is also hurt but close to returning). Hopefully we’ll more today.



Jameer Nelsonâ€“ Just so you guys know that the Fantasy Doctor is effected by injuries as well, I owned Jameer, Redd, and Brand. I’m in a three player keeper league and although I cut Redd, I’m holding onto Brand with the idea of keeping him in he off-season. Which brings me to Jameer. Obviously keeping two injured players on the bench is not ideal but Jameer has yet to call it a season and go the surgery route. I still might cut him today for some roster flexibility but if you’re in the mix and are in a deep league, wait it out until Jameer makes a decision.



DJ Augustin â€“ The waiver wire is hot and Augustin is probably going to go fast in your league today. Should he? Probably not unless you need him for this week. He had a great night last night in a start but will probably return to the bench when Raja Bell returns. There is a chance that Bell could move to the three until Wallace returns which is intended to happen soon after the All Star break. Either way, Augustin is probably going back to his 6th man role.

Ronny Turiaf â€“ The numbers were decent (13 points) but just about everyone signed Turiaf for the blocks and the big man went swatless last night.



Mike Bibby â€“ I’m going to guess he suits up Tuesday night but it’s a risk start.



Vince Carter â€“ Vince says he wants to play Tuesday. My guess is that after the Nets horrific performance last night is that he does. The trading block is hot on Vince though so it isn’t clear which way the Nets would want to go with it. Do they want to show that Vince is healthy or do they want to get him healthy? Jersey is one of the teams that only play once this week so you may want to play it safe and go with another option.

Ryan Anderson â€“ So much for the super sleeper Sunday pick up from yesterday. After two good games in a row, Anderson did just about nothing yesterday. He’s still someone to keep an eye on. Rookies…

Beno Udrih â€“ Udrih had his best game of the season last night and it’s almost a guarantee that it didn’t help anyone’s fantasy team. Jameer owners are probably thinking about Udrih after last night. Ask a previously owner about Udrih and they might steer you elsewhere.

David West â€“ You be the judge â€“ does David West get suspended for a game this week? http://dimemag.com/2009/02/is-david-west-a-dirty-player/

Sean Marks â€“ Could Sean Marks really start for the championship caliber Hornets? He scored 18 last night and the word on the streets is that a Marion for Chandler move is being seriously discussed. Wow is there going to be a run for Joe Smith if he gets bought out. The Hornets would definitely place that call if they were left with Marks as their center option.

Nick Young â€“ Nick Young is kind of a poor man’s Eric Gordon (wow would Young hate that!). I have no idea why the Wizards aren’t starting him. He had 20 points last night and should be getting 30+ every night on the Wiz. He’s a second half sleeper.



Danilo Gallinari â€“ Gallinari started but isn’t ready for fantasy rosters. Not yet anyway. Check back in a couple of weeks to a month. Wilson Chandler also returned to the starting lineup and although he did nothing last night he still has all the tools to be a very good fantasy player over time.

Lamar Odom â€“ 28 and 17! How many of you took a shot and toasted to Lamar Odom last night?