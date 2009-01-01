(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/1/2009

Welcome to 2009. Your new years resolutions should include reading the (Almost) Daily Fantasy and not be tempted to be that guy who takes the T-Mac plunge on draft day. Here is what you need to know today, the first day of 2009.

Jeff Green â€“ Kevin Durant has been absurd lately but Jeff Green has been almost as good. He had another great night last night going for 26 and 8. Over the last five games Green is averaging 20 points, 9 boards, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal. He has also hit almost 2 threes per game and is getting to the line a little bit more. For the year, Green is getting to the line 3.7 points per game. That’s up from last year. In the last five he’s getting tot he line 5 times per game. It makes a huge difference in his points per game and consistency (just ask Paul Pierce).

Chris Wilcox â€“ I’m putting Wilcox on the squad with JR Smith and Andray Blatche. Last night’s 23 points, 9 boards, 3 blocks, and 4 steals is a great game, but Wilcox has this talent. Let’s watch his numbers tomorrow against Denver.

JR Smith â€“ By the way, JR had 16 points, 2 threes, and 4 boards last night and his minutes in the rotation look solid right now at 25 to 32 a game. That’s good enough for roto owners looking for threes.

Andre Iguodala â€“ Andre continues to play great with Brand out of the lineup and do everything with the exception of hit threes (he’s 2 for his last 17). Iggy had 28 points, 7 boards, 7 dimes, and 2 steals last night. It might not be a terrible idea to float him out there in trades right now and see what you can get. He’s playing great and Brand is still out long enough that the “they can’t play together” chatter hasn’t really picked up steam.

Marresse Speights â€“ I might have gotten this one wrong. Speights just isn’t getting the minutes and last nights 7 minutes and 4 points is the biggest minutes fall since Brand has been out. Before last night he had 4 straight double digit points, but his minutes are consistently falling.

Eric Gordon â€“ I’m going to sound like a broken record player but EG played a team high in minutes and scored 21 more points. He’s extremely consistent.

Marcus Camby â€“ The last two games are why you take the risk on Camby every year. He’s going to win you boards this week single handily. He had another nutty line last with 16 points, 17 boards, 6 assists, and 2 blocks.

Kelenna Azubuike â€“ Azubuike can flat out play. He had 24 points and 4 threes last night and although he has scored double digits in 5 straight, he has two games in that stretch of under 30 minutes. You just never know with Nellie.



Joakim Noah â€“ Noah came off the bench and went for for 19 and 11. There was a lot of garbage time in there but Vinny D. is still up there with Nellie as one of the most undependable coaches in the NBA for fantasy owners.

Andrea Bargnani â€“ With JO out, Bargnani played a little more freely and the production showed. AB had a monster night with 26 points, 3 threes, 6 boards, and blocks. He’ll be a hot pick up but I really think it had a lot to do with O’Neal being out and he’s only expected to be out a game or two.

Cbssportsline â€“ Did they party too hard last night? All I know is that one of my league stats wasn’t updated today! I’m just saying, that may not be the best way to start a new year…