(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/12/09

Last night’s MVP is a tie between Ray Allen and Danny Granger. Granger was bananas going for 42 points, 2 threes, 7 boards, 3 dimes, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Ray was just en fuego dropping 36 points including 8 threes. Talk about an end of the week bump to field goal percentage and threes. Here is what you need to know going into week 12.

Paul Pierce â€“ Pierce is questionable for the tonight’s game and with Tony Allen hurt also there could be a whole lot of veal in tonight’s game (that’s Brian Scalabrine by the way). We bet Pierce toughs it out and plays. We’ll update his status later on today.

Luol Deng â€“ Deng is expected back in the lineup tonight. He’ll be eased in, but we’d probably start him if we owned him.

Marcus Camby – Camby ‘s insane two weeks are going to come to an end this week to no fault of his own. The Clippers only play two games this week. Start him anyway, but it’s going to sting. Keep in mind the following teams play 2 games this week – Charlotte, Golden State, Houston, L.A. Clippers, Memphis, and Minnesota.

Ramon Sessions â€“ Pick him up. There is a rumored deal sending him the Memphis and I think that Sessions would pretty quickly get a chance to play real minutes for the Grizz. We’ve seen what he can do with minutes. If you have a spot, there’s no reason not to make the pick up.



Mardy Collins â€“ I mean, it’s at least worth thinking about in 12 team leagues and probably worth doing in 14 team leagues. Collins continues to make the most of his opportunity and last night 15 and 7 (including 3 steals). He’s not going to shoot well from the field but he’s been pretty consistent with his numbers.

Marco Belinelli â€“ Belnelli sprained his ankle last night in the 4th and didn’t look happy. If you own him, bench him this week.



J.J. Barea â€“ I still think he’ll eventually get the majority of Josh Howard’s minutes while J-Ho is out but last night it was Antoine Wright. Still, 14 team leaguers should consider J.J. Josh Howard should be on your bench this week.

Rodney Stuckey â€“ The Pistons are expecting Stuckey back for Tuesday night’s game. We’d go ahead and start him.

Jose Calderon – Back to the bench for Calderon this week. He’s out for tonight’s game and can’t be counted on this week. We’d bench JO as well, though big man might play this week.

