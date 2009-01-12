(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/12/09

Last night’s MVP is a tie between Ray Allen and Danny Granger. Granger was bananas going for 42 points, 2 threes, 7 boards, 3 dimes, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Ray was just en fuego dropping 36 points including 8 threes. Talk about an end of the week bump to field goal percentage and threes. Here is what you need to know going into week 12.
Paul Pierce â€“ Pierce is questionable for the tonight’s game and with Tony Allen hurt also there could be a whole lot of veal in tonight’s game (that’s Brian Scalabrine by the way). We bet Pierce toughs it out and plays. We’ll update his status later on today.
Luol Deng â€“ Deng is expected back in the lineup tonight. He’ll be eased in, but we’d probably start him if we owned him.
Marcus Camby – Camby ‘s insane two weeks are going to come to an end this week to no fault of his own. The Clippers only play two games this week. Start him anyway, but it’s going to sting. Keep in mind the following teams play 2 games this week – Charlotte, Golden State, Houston, L.A. Clippers, Memphis, and Minnesota.
Ramon Sessions â€“ Pick him up. There is a rumored deal sending him the Memphis and I think that Sessions would pretty quickly get a chance to play real minutes for the Grizz. We’ve seen what he can do with minutes. If you have a spot, there’s no reason not to make the pick up.
Mardy Collins â€“ I mean, it’s at least worth thinking about in 12 team leagues and probably worth doing in 14 team leagues. Collins continues to make the most of his opportunity and last night 15 and 7 (including 3 steals). He’s not going to shoot well from the field but he’s been pretty consistent with his numbers.
Marco Belinelli â€“ Belnelli sprained his ankle last night in the 4th and didn’t look happy. If you own him, bench him this week.
J.J. Barea â€“ I still think he’ll eventually get the majority of Josh Howard’s minutes while J-Ho is out but last night it was Antoine Wright. Still, 14 team leaguers should consider J.J. Josh Howard should be on your bench this week.
Rodney Stuckey â€“ The Pistons are expecting Stuckey back for Tuesday night’s game. We’d go ahead and start him.
Jose Calderon – Back to the bench for Calderon this week. He’s out for tonight’s game and can’t be counted on this week. We’d bench JO as well, though big man might play this week.
Tight Pic. I don’t think I have seen that one before.
Doc
Just got two offers for two different teams. Should I get rid of Jeff Green for Boris Diaw? the other one is LeBron for Caron Butler and Boris Diaw. I’m thinkin of the first one but I doubt I would do the second. Your thoughts?
Chill
NO to the second. The first one is debateable. It’s a very very tough call. I’d probably stick with Green even though I love how consistent Diaw has been.
Doc,
How long should I stick with Warrick? I’ve got Deng in my IR spot waiting. The other lower rungs of my squad are Barbosa and Blake with Artest and Calderon injured. Any thoughts?
Start Deng over Warrick this week. For what it’s worth, Warrick gave you some good games recently.
if you need to cut someone cut Barbosa. even though he’s playing better his minutes are still in the low 20’s.
Doc I traded JSmoov for Okur and Rip and he proped it to me.
What do you think?
Doc, please help me out here…
MY Hedo Turkoglu for HIS Shawn Marion OR MY Devin Harris for HIS Pau Gasol? 12-team, 9 cat. league. Here are the cats.
FG, FT, 3PM, PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK, TO.
I think you lost a ton of blocks.
Doc, twelve team roto, pick two to start this week, Jameer Nelson (3 games), Russell Westbrook (4 games) or Rodney Stuckey (4 games)?
it’s a tougher call then it should be because Stuckey is questionable and you have strong alternatives. Not to mention there is an argument for 4 of westbrook over 3 of jameer. still, i think i’d go jameer and stuckey.
doc, thoughts on arenas, any chance he plays this season?
Doc, don’t forget about me (comment #8).
My Hedo Turkoglu for his Shawn Marion?
My Devin Harris for his Pau Gasol?
nick – no joke, i cut him today. I have Josh Howard and Brand and it’s hurt me too much to keep Arenas on the roster. That being said, it has been very back and forth on whether Arenas will play. Gil said over the weekend that he’s even not sure. My gut tells me he’ll play this year though.
Jah – my bad. missed it. I’d probably do the Gasol deal. Harris might be the “sexier” (hate using that) player but Gasol gives you harder to get categories.
Doc, Help please..
MY pierce, for THEIR okur..?
yo Doc, for my #4 forward this week, Haslem or Kleiza? Thanks
@son#1
Even though im not a Fantasy Doctor,
I think Kleiza. He’ll get you more points than Haslem, which includes three pointers + 4rpg Also, with Carmelo out, Keliza gets more minutes.
Haslem is just a avg 10/9 guy. He’ll most likely mess up your FG% also.
Im going with Kleiza.
Doc,
Just out of interest, tell us who’s on your roster and where your placed in your league.
about that picture… biting an and1 ad when they were still fresh and only had like 5 players in the league. the ad was for one of their first shoes AFTER the marbury one. has got to be ’95 or some…
Drop Ron Artest for Kirk Hinrich?