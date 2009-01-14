(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/14/09



Last night was a great night to own anyone from the Magic, and nobody more than Jameer Nelson. Nelson, had 23 points, 5 threes, 11 assists, 5 steals, 2 boards, and zero turnovers. He also shot 66.7% from the field and was perfect at the line. He tied with LeBron James for the night’s fantasy MVP. The King went triple doubling with 30 points, 11 boards, and 10 dimes. And how can we not mention Dirk’s 44 and 14 last night as well? Here are the rest of the players we’re talking about today.

Randy Foye â€“ Foye continues to prove me wrong that he can be a consistent fantasy player. Foye dropped 29 points, 5 threes, 8 assists, and 5 boards last night marking the 12th consecutive game he’s scored in double digits. A very key development has been the Wolves decision that Foye is a two guard and not a one.



Von Wafer â€“ He’s a legit short term, one week or game-to-game (if you play like that) pick up. The Rockets have a pretty weak schedule but Wafer’s 23 points last night was real. He can score. He’ll only get this run while Artest and T-Mac sit out these next 10 days or so.



Erick Dampier â€“ Sure he stinks but he also now has 8 blocks in his last two games. That’s somewhat legit.

Shaq â€“ Did you really think Shaq was turning into Ray Allen at the free throw line? Diesel actually had a terrific night with 26, 10, and 3 blocks, but the streak of 12 for 12 from the line ended. But hey, he shot over 50% last night (6 for 11).

Monta Ellis â€“ If he happens to still be a free agent, pick him up now. He’s still a week or so away but he feels healthy and is just getting in shape. Run don’t walk.