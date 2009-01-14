(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/14/09

Last night was a great night to own anyone from the Magic, and nobody more than Jameer Nelson. Nelson, had 23 points, 5 threes, 11 assists, 5 steals, 2 boards, and zero turnovers. He also shot 66.7% from the field and was perfect at the line. He tied with LeBron James for the night’s fantasy MVP. The King went triple doubling with 30 points, 11 boards, and 10 dimes. And how can we not mention Dirk’s 44 and 14 last night as well? Here are the rest of the players we’re talking about today.
Randy Foye â€“ Foye continues to prove me wrong that he can be a consistent fantasy player. Foye dropped 29 points, 5 threes, 8 assists, and 5 boards last night marking the 12th consecutive game he’s scored in double digits. A very key development has been the Wolves decision that Foye is a two guard and not a one.
Von Wafer â€“ He’s a legit short term, one week or game-to-game (if you play like that) pick up. The Rockets have a pretty weak schedule but Wafer’s 23 points last night was real. He can score. He’ll only get this run while Artest and T-Mac sit out these next 10 days or so.
Erick Dampier â€“ Sure he stinks but he also now has 8 blocks in his last two games. That’s somewhat legit.
Shaq â€“ Did you really think Shaq was turning into Ray Allen at the free throw line? Diesel actually had a terrific night with 26, 10, and 3 blocks, but the streak of 12 for 12 from the line ended. But hey, he shot over 50% last night (6 for 11).
Monta Ellis â€“ If he happens to still be a free agent, pick him up now. He’s still a week or so away but he feels healthy and is just getting in shape. Run don’t walk.
I’ve been holding on to Monta and Gilbert ALL SEASON and I’m just trying to stay alive in my league until they come back. Of course I stupidly drafted Marion with my 1st round pick, so my season was pretty much shot from the draft anyway. Go me!
Doc
You answered this question before, but you might have a different outlook this time. I am getting offered Boris Diaw for Jeff Green. Last time, we both agreed to keep Green. I think it might be the same situation this time. Agree?
aight Doc… what do you think.. I’ve got a team of underachievers and considering trading Amare and Josh Smith for Dwade, and picking up Moon. I know its overpaying but i think these two cats are stuck in mediocre ville for the long haul.
didn’t DIME say wait on pickin up Von Wafer? lol
damm… where did j nelson come out of, his style of play is sick yo
what do you do with Caron Butler these days?
His averages are alright but he has steadily dissapointed fantasy owners.
Do you reccomend hanging in there or trading him before other owners realize.
The Sacramento Kings looked pathetic last night.
KINGS should play the Fakers more
penske1 – Holding onto those guys is killer. especially with how many smaller injuries there have been this season. flexibility is huge.
Chill – It was close then and it’s close now. If you’re winning, don’t screw it up and keep who you have.
Dell – Don’t like the deal. You can do better.
E$ – Waits over if you need scoring now.
ur brother – career year.
Mikey B – only way Caron disappoints is when he’s injured. Which pretty frequent. There is a high possibility he gets shut down by the end of the season. wait till he gets hot and deal him.
Hi Doc,
Can’t stand Peja anymore. Dropped him for Outlaw for Thursday’s game. Who would have a better long term value?
Outlaw, Rudy Fernandez, Reja Bell, Peja or Mike Miller?
Thanks.
Peja.
Hey Doc!
Is it time to get rid of T-Mac and Rudy Fernandez?
thanks.
Nope. T-Mac will be back in a 10 days.
hey doc,
im getting offered calderon for crawford and ray allen. my league is typical 9 stats + assists/turnover ratio, head2head
12 player league, my team is
lebron
dwight
al jefferson
allen
tmac
crawford
felton
manu
odom
shaq (greatest 12th round pickup ever)
barbosa
arenas
should i trade either hawes or perkins for tyson chandler? i cant tell if chandler will pick it up later when the hornets seriously contend. and are either deng or mike miller gonna step up soon? both have a lot of competition for playing time right now.
Doc,
MY Hedo Turkoglu for HIS David Lee? Basic 9-cat., 12-team H2H league (FG%, FT%, 3PM, PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK, TO). Here’s the rest of my squad as is:
G:
Devin Harris
Nate Robinson
Kirk Hinrich
Dwyane Wade
Eric Gordon
F:
Josh Smith
Jeff Green
Al Thornton
C:
Chris Bosh
Nick Collinson
Andrew Bogut
hey doc…
i got maggette on my squad… im trying to trade him for a Center… what do you think maggette is worth right now
Doc,
I heard Sessions is gonna be traded to the Grizz soon so I wanna pick him up. Who should I drop? Ariza, DFish, Nate Rob or Fran Garcia?
Thanks a lot.
how tall these guys are!If they want to date,maybe they only can find tall girls from some searching sites,as far as i know __TALLLOVING.c om__cute, hot , talented… whatever u can come up with…LOL
A trade was carried out in my Yahoo public league, which according to me was a total rip off and unfair one, what do you think Doc ?
Brook Lopez and Kendrick Perkins for Andrea Bargnani and Micheal Redd.
Please see the league page:
[basketball.fantasysports.yahoo.com]
Can I do something about this ? Thanks in advance for any help.