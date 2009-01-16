(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/16/09

Brandon Roy is back. After 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in a W last night, here’s who else you should be concerned with…
Shaq â€“ Not playing back-to-backs is brutal. Sure, maybe it will help down the road, but it is killing fantasy owners. If Phoenix hasn’t noticed, the playoff chase and positioning is going to be extremely tight in the West. What happened to every game counts? Not to mention that last I checked, Denver was a bigger playoff threat than Minnesota (who Shaq will play against tonight). But, hey, the Suns won so what do I know?
Grant Hill â€“ Hill was awesome last night, but that wasn’t really an aberration. He’s having a great month, scoring 15.5 points per game, grabbing 5 boards, 2.5 assists and shooting 53% from the field. Keep in mind, his minutes are growing, averaging about 25 in November, about 31 in December and about 33 in January.
Luol Deng â€“ Deng looked very solid last night and even more importantly, he looked healthy. He filled up the stat sheet with 22 points, 8 boards, 4 steals, 2 threes, 3 assists, and a block (oh, and 4 turnovers). He even went diving after a loose ball on a great hustle play. That’s a sign of a healthy ball player.
Paul Millsap â€“ Millsap is questionable again tonight. At this point, and I know you owners who started him this week don’t want to hear this, but you just want him cleared and good to go for next week.
Jermaine O’Neal â€“ JO is questionable for tonight and is telling the world that Bargnani should start. Honestly, it doesn’t really effect JO’s stats. His minutes are going to be limited anyway. Good news for Bargnani owners though.
Drew Gooden â€“ Gooden was questionable for last nights game, but ended up playing and playing very well in the first half. He was actually the Bulls leading scorer at the half. He disappeared int he second half and OT though. No word if he was too hurt to play, so stay tuned.
Delonte West â€“ We’re not going to see Delonte for a while. The worst part about last night’s injury to West was that we kept having to hear Craig Sager update about it! He has a fractured wrist and a busted up face. Pavlovic started the second half for him, but Boobie would probably be the better own. Neither is really an option right now for 12 and under leagues.
Jerryd Bayless â€“ Was last night the beginning of the Bayless era? Probably not, but this could be a little bit of a preview while Blake is out. Bayless was nasty last night. Watch him carefully.
I’m not sure if this post is talking about suns/nugs but the suns lost that game. even though it was to the benefit of my nuggets, i thought it was pretty stupid that phoenix sat shaq out.
Someone foolishly dropped Brad Miller in one of my points leagues, where he’s around the 20th best center in total points per game average (55.4 ppg over the last month). I have a fairly well-balance team positions-wise.
Who should I drop, I have a failry high waiver priority (all ppg are last months averages)?
Nate Rob (44.5 ppg)
Josh Howard (41.8 ppg)
Rudy Gay (47.1 ppg)
It seems like you dont’t know much, considering the Suns LOST! Without shaq, nene dominated
What’s up with Mike Miller? Is he done or is he on his way to a contender?
hopefully the doc was being sarcastic with that “…suns won…” comment.
Miller cant hit the broad side of a barn right now, has been injured for seemingly the last 20 games, when he does play, he is not taking up many shots as is (besides missing them)
Um suns lost
Dime — please proofread your articles before posting them. The Phoenix Suns lost last night.
Hi Doc,
Just want to say thanks for your response yesterday. You’re the man.
aj – Nate
Gaston – Wow. Nice call. I watched most of it too!!!
Kobeef – He isn’t done. He’s having an awful first half.
isotope – The Doc screwed that one up.
IrishBaller – Love the reiterating the point.
Eugene – I got it. I got it. And Eugene – i don’t let people proof read me.
WuMan – needed that one today! thanks
