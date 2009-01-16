(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/16/09

Brandon Roy is back. After 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in a W last night, here’s who else you should be concerned with…

Shaq â€“ Not playing back-to-backs is brutal. Sure, maybe it will help down the road, but it is killing fantasy owners. If Phoenix hasn’t noticed, the playoff chase and positioning is going to be extremely tight in the West. What happened to every game counts? Not to mention that last I checked, Denver was a bigger playoff threat than Minnesota (who Shaq will play against tonight). But, hey, the Suns won so what do I know?

Grant Hill â€“ Hill was awesome last night, but that wasn’t really an aberration. He’s having a great month, scoring 15.5 points per game, grabbing 5 boards, 2.5 assists and shooting 53% from the field. Keep in mind, his minutes are growing, averaging about 25 in November, about 31 in December and about 33 in January.

Luol Deng â€“ Deng looked very solid last night and even more importantly, he looked healthy. He filled up the stat sheet with 22 points, 8 boards, 4 steals, 2 threes, 3 assists, and a block (oh, and 4 turnovers). He even went diving after a loose ball on a great hustle play. That’s a sign of a healthy ball player.

Paul Millsap â€“ Millsap is questionable again tonight. At this point, and I know you owners who started him this week don’t want to hear this, but you just want him cleared and good to go for next week.

Jermaine O’Neal â€“ JO is questionable for tonight and is telling the world that Bargnani should start. Honestly, it doesn’t really effect JO’s stats. His minutes are going to be limited anyway. Good news for Bargnani owners though.

Drew Gooden â€“ Gooden was questionable for last nights game, but ended up playing and playing very well in the first half. He was actually the Bulls leading scorer at the half. He disappeared int he second half and OT though. No word if he was too hurt to play, so stay tuned.

Delonte West â€“ We’re not going to see Delonte for a while. The worst part about last night’s injury to West was that we kept having to hear Craig Sager update about it! He has a fractured wrist and a busted up face. Pavlovic started the second half for him, but Boobie would probably be the better own. Neither is really an option right now for 12 and under leagues.

Jerryd Bayless â€“ Was last night the beginning of the Bayless era? Probably not, but this could be a little bit of a preview while Blake is out. Bayless was nasty last night. Watch him carefully.