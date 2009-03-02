(Almost) Daily Fantasy

It’s the trading deadline in our league today and there are a whole lot of buyers and sellers. We’re in keeper league (three players) and we allow draft picks to be traded. In other words, it’s pandemonium in our league today. One important note to all you owners who are heavily in the mix â€“ Look at the week by week schedule for the rest of the season. You don’t want to make a major deal for a player that only plays 2 or 3 games in your league’s finals (or maybe even our semi’s). Also, if you’re league goes into the final week of the NBA season be very careful about who you go after. Players like Duncan, Kobe, KG, Pierce, Ray, Ilgauskas, and even LeBron could play very limited minutes that week. That also goes for bad teams that will shut down marginally injured players, such as Kaman, Camby, any player on the Warriors or Kings, and even possibly someone like Danny Granger. Being that it’s lineup Monday, let’s get at it.

Shaq – Someone said this to me today right before I actually traded Shaq to him – “Shaq’s value hasn’t been this high in three years.” Trade him. Now.

Larry Hughes â€“ Hughes is a must own but not a must start at this point. He’ll be in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future and has the green light to jack up shots at will. He could be a field goal percentage killer so be wary before you give him a start.

Loul Deng â€“ Wow. Deng went from out for the season, and possibly cut, to being questionable this week. He hasn’t been great anyway but may help down the stretch. Double check to make sure he wasn’t waived in your league.

Troy Murphy â€“ T-Murph strikes again – 22 points, 18 boards, 2 blocks, and 2 threes. He’s been pretty ridiculous all season.

Ronnie Brewer â€“ Just a heads up, it’s every game now for Brewer. Last year, he was simply an average guard who could get steals. The steals are still there but Brewer is doing a little bit of everything and a whole lot of scoring. In the last 16 games, Brewer has scored at least 15 points in every game but 2. He’s an automatic start and climbing next year’s draft board with every game he plays.

Jason Terry â€“ The Jet looked rusty but he did hit two threes in his return which is a really good sign.

Carlos Boozer â€“ Here’s the thing â€“ Boozer looked better. He really did. He looked more aggressive and he looked closer to his comfort level. All that being said, he still doesn’t seem completely healthy. I’d probably start him this week, but the Elton Brand shut down has to be on the back of the mind.

Tim Duncan â€“ Start em’ if you got em’.

Matt Barnes â€“ Matt Barnes is back. Again. Barnes was actually the top player in cbssportsline’s ratings last night had a phenomenal game with 26 points, 5 threes, 7 assists, 10 boards, and 3 steals. He’s back in the starting lineup and although pretty unpredictable, the Suns don’t have too many options.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. – Unofficially, it’s official. Mike Dunleavy is one of this season’s biggest busts and will be a giant question mark going into next season. He’s now saying that his knee has been bothering him for 10 years and that he’s contemplating surgery. Obviously he’s cutable for this season and is going to be a huge risk in drafts next season.

Danny Granger â€“ He’s close. I’m going to bench him but he’s very close. Could he play this week? It’s possible though I think he sits at least one more.

Marquis Daniels â€“ He seems to never be fully healthy and he’s been inconsistent of late, but Marquis should be owned. He had 19 last night and should have continued opportunity to put up numbers when Granger returns.

The Clippers â€“ Eric Gordon is questionable, Zach Randolph left the team to be with his father, and Chris Kaman is still out. DeAndre Jordan anyone? Novak? FYI â€“ the Clips play three games this week.

Lakers and Kings â€“ Two games a piece for the Lakers and Kings this week. Kobe and Pau are still must starts and even though Odom put up a stinker last night, his ability to have a 15-20 board night gives him the automatic as well. As for the Kings, would I start Kevin Martin? Probably. Would I start anyone else? No chance.

Steve Nash â€“ How much did owners hate seeing Nash in street clothes on national TV yesterday? Nash will reportedly play this week.

Anthony Randolph â€“ 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks. A. he plays for Don Nelson so he’ll probably get a DNP in his next game. B. He’s known to be somewhat… umm… how should we put this… difficult. If you’re in it to win it, you might want to own Randolph, but you won’t get any guarantees from me.