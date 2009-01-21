(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/21/09

Okay, Mike Bibby! Bibby had a terrific fantasy night going for 31 points, 5 threes, 6 dimes, and 5 steals. He’s having an extremely underrated season and is up in almost every single category. Mike Bibby shooting over 45% from the field is a HUGE win for fantasy GM’s. Here are the other players making today’s (Almost) Daily Fantasy.

Joakim Noah – I know Joakim Noah has now had two pretty good games in a row (9 points, 11 boards), I know the center position is thin, and I know that someone in your league will probably pick him up today. Here’s my opinion â€“ If you have an open spot or someone to easily cut, of course grab him. Noah has the ability to board and block shots. As I said yesterday, it really depends on how much confidence Vinny Del Negro is going to show in Noah. Also, remember, Drew Gooden has either been hobbled or out. So temper your actions wisely. I like Noah but I’m not a believer that he’s all of a sudden going to have consistent value. At least not yet.

Kirk Hinrich â€“ I mentioned yesterday that Hinrich was someone that is worth keeping an eye on right now. With Rose hitting a little bit of a wall, Del Negro is playing Hinrich real minutes and the confidence is clearly growing. Last night Kirk had his best game in a LONG time going for 13 and 8. He also might be playing real minutes to be showcased for a deal. Either way, he’s someone to consider picking up, but again, keep your expectations to a minimum. It’s been a long time since Hinrich had real fantasy value.

Larry Hughes â€“ Larry Hughes is probably going to go to the Nets, where by default he’ll probably either start, or at least get serious minutes. He could end up with a little bit of value over there. Keep an eye on the situation and deep leagues might want to take the plunge.



Josh Smith â€“ Smith put up real numbers last night (17 and 14) for the Hawks, but one of the big reasons you own him is for his blocks. That’s what really separates him as a top tier fantasy player. Post injury Smith just isn’t blocking shots. He’s played 10 games this month and has only 7 blocked shots.

Paul Millsap â€“ He looked pretty healthy last night going for 28 and 15. With Boozer out until possibly March, Millsap owners can breathe a sigh of relief.

Andrei Kirilenko â€“ AK47 looks like a no-go for tonight with a sprained ankle, and possibly for the rest of the week. I’m pretty sure every member of the Utah Jazz has spent at least a few games on the injured list this season.



JR Smith/Linas Kleiza â€“ They might not be playing consistently for fantasy owners, but JR Smith and Kleiza are filling in pretty well for Melo. Kleiza went off for 27 last night and JR filled the entire stat sheet going for 19 points, 7 boards, 6 dimes, 4 steals and 6 turnovers (for good measure). JR’s still the safer bet while Mel. Kleiza seems to be good for about one offensive explosion a week.

Chris Duhon and David Lee â€“ According the NY Post, neither practiced yesterday but both will play today.

Danilo Gallinari â€“ A little bit of caution when picking up Gallinari. Coach Mike D. was quoted saying today that Danilo’s minutes will continue to be limited and they’ll be patient. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be getting 30 minutes any time soon.

Jason Thompson â€“ This kid can straight play. His double-double last night (17 and 11) is something we’re going to see a lot of in the future.