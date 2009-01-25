(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/25/09

We could literally give LeBron (or CP for that matter) the fantasy MVP every time he plays. His line last night? 33 points, 14 boards, and 9 assists. It really isn’t fair. We gave last night’s MVP to Mr. Brandon Roy for his absurd boxscore. How absurd? Check below.
Brandon Roy â€“ If you own Roy, you’re squad just won steals for the week. Roy finished with 22 points, 6 boards, seven dimes, and a team record 10 steals! He even added 2 blocks for good measure.
Greg Oden â€“ Someone asked yesterday if they should cut Oden. 18 points and 14 boards later, that reader probably won’t be dropping Oden anytime soon.
Michael Redd â€“ Ramon Sessions anyone? Here we go again. Redd hurt his knee and more information should be available today. If Redd is out for a significant period of time, Sessions should have relevance once again. Raja Bell is another possible free agent solution if Redd has to miss significant time.
Brad Miller â€“ He was atrocious the other night and then last night went for 14 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. He desperately needs a change of scenery.
Mario Chalmers â€“ The thing about Chalmers is that his minutes are almost always over the 30 minute marker and he’s been great with steals. He’ll make a very nice late round pick next year, but for now he’s very inconsistent. He had a very nice line last night of 20 points, 6 dimes, 3 steals and 0 turnovers.
Samuel Dalembert â€“ Big Sam has been more active lately and really showed that last night with his put backs, legit dunks, and hustling on the boards. He finished with 17 boards, 10 points, and 3 blocks.
Elton Brand â€“ I’m a Brand owner and I was really hoping he could have gotten in two games last week instead of just last night. Brand returned but only played 16 minutes. He looked like he was chomping at the bit to get more run. It’s a tough call on whether to start EB next week. He plays 4 games and I’m leaning on giving him the go.
Tim Thomas â€“ The entire Knicks bench could do no wrong yesterday. Thomas has carved out a very nice role for himself and although I’m a little afraid the minutes will be inconsistent, I think that Mike D. and the Knicks trust Thomas more than others on the squad. Thomas had 24 points and 4 threes last night. It will help his minutes that Gallinari is not going to play back to backs.
Hey Doc.
I want to pick up Boozer right now in FA.
I’m thinking of dropping either Shaq or Millsap.
Millsap since he is going to get less minutes when Boozer comes back.
Help?? :)
My Team:
Jamal Crawford
Tony Parker
Brandon Roy
Monta Ellis
Al Thornton
Paul Pierce
Paul Millsap
David West
LaMarcus Aldridge
Yao Ming
Shaquille O’Neal
Chris Duhon
Zach Randolph
Dwyane Wade
Hedo Turkoglu
Carmelo Anthony
Raja Bell is on the Bobcats. Maybe you meant Charlie Bell?
yo doc? trading posey for mike miller? (i’d receive mike)
peace out
krnBALLA – your opponent managers have got to suck! ;)
KrnBALLA – NOOOOOO. don’t drop those guys.
G – No. I meant Raja Bell. He’s owned in less than 50% of leagues is sort of putting up poor man Michael Redd numbers. He’s also getting great minutes in Charlotte.
Len-e – Make that deal.
Yeah some dumb ass dropped Oden in my league
hey once again, you think my troy murphy and brandon roy for his derrick rose and amare is a good deal
[www.jsonline.com]
Mike Redd might be out for the season!
[my.journaltimes.com]
MIKE REDD IS OUT FOR THE SEASON. ACL and MCL tears. Drop him.
At this rate, the entire Spurs team will foul out by halftime.
^^don’t worry, the Spurs will pull it together come playoff time. Bruce Bowen will bite Kobe’s finger off if he has to.
@akash
i own drose and amare…i wish i was in you league cos o would pull that trade in a nano second. In other words you shouldnt do it.
doc,
I’m being offered Sheed and BRoy for Big Al Jeff and Thornton. Should I push through with the trade? I’m in need of ast and stls and I have Bynum, Okafor and Brook Lo so I can make up for the lost rebs.
who do u think has more value going forward, Raja Bell or Francisco Garcia? When DJ Augustin comes back, prob next week, Bell wont get as many minutes.
Garcia gets more steals which I need, but aside from that the stats are similar. I have Garcia now but like Bell’s numbers, plus I have THREE kings! B.Miller, Thompson & Garcia