(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/25/09

We could literally give LeBron (or CP for that matter) the fantasy MVP every time he plays. His line last night? 33 points, 14 boards, and 9 assists. It really isn’t fair. We gave last night’s MVP to Mr. Brandon Roy for his absurd boxscore. How absurd? Check below.

Brandon Roy â€“ If you own Roy, you’re squad just won steals for the week. Roy finished with 22 points, 6 boards, seven dimes, and a team record 10 steals! He even added 2 blocks for good measure.

Greg Oden â€“ Someone asked yesterday if they should cut Oden. 18 points and 14 boards later, that reader probably won’t be dropping Oden anytime soon.

Michael Redd â€“ Ramon Sessions anyone? Here we go again. Redd hurt his knee and more information should be available today. If Redd is out for a significant period of time, Sessions should have relevance once again. Raja Bell is another possible free agent solution if Redd has to miss significant time.

Brad Miller â€“ He was atrocious the other night and then last night went for 14 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. He desperately needs a change of scenery.

Mario Chalmers â€“ The thing about Chalmers is that his minutes are almost always over the 30 minute marker and he’s been great with steals. He’ll make a very nice late round pick next year, but for now he’s very inconsistent. He had a very nice line last night of 20 points, 6 dimes, 3 steals and 0 turnovers.

Samuel Dalembert â€“ Big Sam has been more active lately and really showed that last night with his put backs, legit dunks, and hustling on the boards. He finished with 17 boards, 10 points, and 3 blocks.



Elton Brand â€“ I’m a Brand owner and I was really hoping he could have gotten in two games last week instead of just last night. Brand returned but only played 16 minutes. He looked like he was chomping at the bit to get more run. It’s a tough call on whether to start EB next week. He plays 4 games and I’m leaning on giving him the go.



Tim Thomas â€“ The entire Knicks bench could do no wrong yesterday. Thomas has carved out a very nice role for himself and although I’m a little afraid the minutes will be inconsistent, I think that Mike D. and the Knicks trust Thomas more than others on the squad. Thomas had 24 points and 4 threes last night. It will help his minutes that Gallinari is not going to play back to backs.