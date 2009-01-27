(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/27/09

Congrats Chris Paul on another fantasy MVP performance. On a night where the stats weren’t overwhelming across the league, CP clearly separated himself from the rest of the pack. Paul had 27 points, 15 assists, 10 boards, 7 steals, and a block. He also shot almost 54% from the field and was 12-12 from the line. That’s just crazy. Now for the rest of the good and bad of the fantasy world.
Yao â€“ No he didn’t play last night, but he looks good to go for tomorrow night and is still a good start this week.
Marcus Camby â€“ The bad news is that he didn’t play last night and is doubtful for Wednesday night. The good news is that he has a chance at paying both weekend games. 2 games of Camby is better than 4 of most second centers.
Elton Brand â€“ Ouch. That one stung a little bit. 0 points in almost 20 minutes? That sounds like a confidence thing. Brand has 3 more games this week to make it up to owners (like me) who started him this week.
Shaq â€“ I really hope that is the last of Shaq sitting back to back games. Diesel was nasty yesterday going for 29 points, 8 boards and 3 blocks. He was also 10 for 14 from the field and 9-10 from the line. He’s shooting 63% from the line, which is up 10% and is no longer guaranteeing you a loss in the weekly FT category.
Steve Nash â€“ Steve Nash had that one game a few nights ago against Charlotte where as Grant Hill stated, Nash was hurt and shouldn’t have been out there. Other than that, we’re finally seeing the numbers out of Nash that we’ve been waiting for. He’s been good all season, but he’s been great lately. His assist numbers in his last three games (not including Charlotte) are 19, 13, and 15.
Peja Stojakovic â€“ CP didn’t just get those assists by passing to Hilton Armstrong. Peja was on fire going for 6 threes and 26 points. He’s a monster right now.
Mickael Pietrus â€“ I’m not a huge Pietrus proponent but 14 team leagues and over should consider grabbing him. It looks like Pietrus will be back by the weekend.
Steve Blake â€“ I stayed up and watched this game for some reason. First off, I have no idea why Steve Blake played last night to begin with. He ran the court well but looked like he was wearing armor on his shoulder. It could have just been me, but it looked like he was going out of his way to only handle with his non-injured arm. Then he reinjured the shoulder and is now back to being questionable. We’ll have to see how the week ends before we can make a call on whether Blake should play for any fantasy owners next week, but if he was cut in your league, he’s not a bad pick up.
Greg Oden â€“ Keep in mind, I fell asleep somewhere in the second half AND keep in mind that he was being guarded by DeAndre Jordan who Andrew Bynum destroyed the other day BUT I was extremely impressed with Oden’s offensive game. It looked natural and his little Eric Montross circa UNC mini-hook shot is legit.
Ramon Sessions â€“ Sessions looked great in his first post Michael Redd start. He had 18 points and 3 steals. He only had 2 assists but I fully expect that number to go up.
I have rudy gay, brook lopez, and nenad krstic/noah… should I trade them for mike miller, mo williams, and jason richardson?
Considering PG stats are vital to winning a championship, CP3 is the fantasy king.
Doc, What abt my 2 recent pick ups ? Steve Blake for Marquis Daniels . And Big Z for Udonis Haslem ?
ranji: Go with Big Z over Marquis Daniels. Check if Mike Conley is a FA also.
Thanks, but I’d rather wait for ‘the real fantasy doctor’.
Doc, should I just pick up Rodriguez for Udrih now I am wondering if I should pick up Sessions instead?
Any suggestions on what to do with T. Chandler and Boozer? Here is my team (I just dropped Delonte West)
Guards: Kidd, Bibby, Ellis, Stuckey, E. Gordon
Forwards: Garnett, Gay, AK, Ariza
Centers: Boozer, Aldridge, T. Chandler, Scola
All the forwards except Chandler are PF eligible. I’m weak at center any suggestions?
jwest – No chance.
rotogeek – I’m going to go with LeBron but it’s close.
Ranjit C – Daniels/Blake is a toss up. I’d wait and see a little bit. Daniels is just getting healthy and we really haven’t seen what he’ll do with Dunleavy in the lineup. the other one is solid.
mw – I’d rather Sessions than Rodriguez and probably Udrih though it is a little early to tell.
I can give you a quick advice, here is what I did, dropped Tyson for Jason Thompson(Very hot Now) and Drop Carlos for Big Z if he’s available in your league.
DH – you can cut Ariza.
Thanks Doc, kept refreshing my page so that I can go pick up fast.
Yo doc wut u think of this trade? My thad young nd beastly for his camby (my other 4-5s are kg, okafor nd scola)..I like thad young but idk how hes gon do wit brand bein back…plus beastly is so inconsistent but i kno hell get alot more burn if matrix gets traded so idk wut to do…
doc- should i play okur tonight? also, should i make a trade of baron for rondo? bdiddy was killing my FG%…
mj 23 – Camby literally single handidly wins you weeks when he’s healthy. but with the clippers being so bad and camby being so fragie, i can see an end of the year shut down. still you aren’t giving up much. Pull the trigger.
houstonrockit – Baron is about to return and although he’ll get injured again, he’s nasty when he’s healthy and plays. wait it out a minute. I almost said yes though. Play Okur.
Doc, what’s really good with AK47?
What’s the ceiling for Sessions? 18pts, 2stls, 5asts, and 4rebs? That’s pretty much what I consider BEST CASE SCENARIO.
fiyaman – Nice. thanks.
Matt – His ankle is a mess and he either needs surgery now or after the season. they are making a decision today or tomorrow. My gut tells me he does it now because the recovery isn’t that long. Either way, don’t cut him.
Big V – The assists could go up a little bit and the rebounds are probably a little high but it’s close. I think 18 points is a stretch. He’s also got a little bit of a turnover problem but that doesn’t really bother me.
Thanks for the reply. I noticed the propensity for turnovers as well, but that doesn’t really bother me either. I’m in a roto league and TO’s are unfortunately a forgone conclusion for me at this point.
who do u think has more value going forward, Raja Bell or Francisco Garcia? When DJ Augustin comes back, prob next week, Bell wont get as many minutes.
Garcia gets more steals which I need, but aside from that the stats are similar. I have Garcia now but like Bell’s numbers, plus I have THREE kings! B.Miller, Thompson & Garcia
Even though DJ Augustin is about to be back i think that Raja is in a really good place with Larry Brown. I’m not a Garcia fan.
I’m no fan of DJ Augustin, Raja Bell, or Francisco Garcia. There must be someone else better out there.
Doc…I need big man help. I am hurting in blocks and FG%. My roster:
Monta (I dropped TMac and picked up Monta,was that a mistake?)
Rondo
JKidd
Derrick Rose
Stephen Jackson
Eric Gordon
Paul Pierce
Peja
Carmelo
Marion
Nene
Milsap
Haslem
Available on the wire: Tyson Chandler, Boozer, Kevin Love, Turiaf, Tyrus Thomas
Any thoughts? Is there anyone on my team who someone may want in a trade?
Anyone’s thoughts are appreciated.
lady luck:
Tyson and Boozer are injured. Love is decent, but he doesn’t block. Turiaf and Tyrus play sporadic minutes. Trade Kidd and Stephen Jackson for Camby would be my suggestion.
Fake Fantasy – its a pretty deep league, 10 teams, 15 player squads & the GMs are all pretty astute fantasy-wise, not many people caught sleeping, so theres not much better available…u sound like a Fake
that being said, & this is gonna contradict what I just said, lol – Real Fantasy Doc – SHOULD I SCOOP UP BOOZER? Probably would drop Jason Thompson or ur boy Francisco Garcia
Lady Luck – i might recommend trying to move Eric Gordon, maybe even throwing in a Haslem for Emeka Okafor and some scrap player…i dont trust Gordon to stay at a high level, plus Baron Davis will return at some point & steal some of his stats
again Fake FantasyDoc is coming off sounding like a fantasy rookie or somebody who plays in a league full of rookie GMs….i would hold onto Kidd the way he been playing
its funny how on ESPN they said to peja is playing badly and you should get rid of him. then on dimemag they say’s playing well and he’s a monster!
Confused
drop Marquis Daniels pick up Mickael Pietrus…yes or no?
hinrich or pietrus