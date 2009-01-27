(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/27/09

Congrats Chris Paul on another fantasy MVP performance. On a night where the stats weren’t overwhelming across the league, CP clearly separated himself from the rest of the pack. Paul had 27 points, 15 assists, 10 boards, 7 steals, and a block. He also shot almost 54% from the field and was 12-12 from the line. That’s just crazy. Now for the rest of the good and bad of the fantasy world.

Yao â€“ No he didn’t play last night, but he looks good to go for tomorrow night and is still a good start this week.

Marcus Camby â€“ The bad news is that he didn’t play last night and is doubtful for Wednesday night. The good news is that he has a chance at paying both weekend games. 2 games of Camby is better than 4 of most second centers.

Elton Brand â€“ Ouch. That one stung a little bit. 0 points in almost 20 minutes? That sounds like a confidence thing. Brand has 3 more games this week to make it up to owners (like me) who started him this week.

Shaq â€“ I really hope that is the last of Shaq sitting back to back games. Diesel was nasty yesterday going for 29 points, 8 boards and 3 blocks. He was also 10 for 14 from the field and 9-10 from the line. He’s shooting 63% from the line, which is up 10% and is no longer guaranteeing you a loss in the weekly FT category.



Steve Nash â€“ Steve Nash had that one game a few nights ago against Charlotte where as Grant Hill stated, Nash was hurt and shouldn’t have been out there. Other than that, we’re finally seeing the numbers out of Nash that we’ve been waiting for. He’s been good all season, but he’s been great lately. His assist numbers in his last three games (not including Charlotte) are 19, 13, and 15.

Peja Stojakovic â€“ CP didn’t just get those assists by passing to Hilton Armstrong. Peja was on fire going for 6 threes and 26 points. He’s a monster right now.

Mickael Pietrus â€“ I’m not a huge Pietrus proponent but 14 team leagues and over should consider grabbing him. It looks like Pietrus will be back by the weekend.

Steve Blake â€“ I stayed up and watched this game for some reason. First off, I have no idea why Steve Blake played last night to begin with. He ran the court well but looked like he was wearing armor on his shoulder. It could have just been me, but it looked like he was going out of his way to only handle with his non-injured arm. Then he reinjured the shoulder and is now back to being questionable. We’ll have to see how the week ends before we can make a call on whether Blake should play for any fantasy owners next week, but if he was cut in your league, he’s not a bad pick up.

Greg Oden â€“ Keep in mind, I fell asleep somewhere in the second half AND keep in mind that he was being guarded by DeAndre Jordan who Andrew Bynum destroyed the other day BUT I was extremely impressed with Oden’s offensive game. It looked natural and his little Eric Montross circa UNC mini-hook shot is legit.



Ramon Sessions â€“ Sessions looked great in his first post Michael Redd start. He had 18 points and 3 steals. He only had 2 assists but I fully expect that number to go up.