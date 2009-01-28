(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/28/09

Mo Williams may or may not be an NBA All Star this season (it’s very close) but he was definitely the fantasy MVP of last night. Mo had himself a NIGHT going for 43 points, 7 threes, 11 assists, 8 boards, 62.5% from the field and perfect from the line. The crazy thing is that he did almost all his scoring through the first three quarters. LeBron wasn’t too shabby either going for 23 points, 15 boards, 11 assists, and 3 blocks. But really, that’s just another day at the office for the King. Here is what and who you should be concerning yourself with today.

Mickael Pietrus â€“ We told you he was back, but we didn’t think he was THIS back! Pietrus went for 27 points, including 3 threes, 4 assists, and 10 boards. I had mentioned that 14 team leagues should definitely grab him and 12 team leagues should consider it, but we’re going to guess that 12 team leagues ran out last night and pulled the trigger as well. The Magic need that scoring off guard and Pietrus is most likely going to fill that role, but keep in mind he hasn’t been consistent when healthy this season. He’s fully capable, but don’t expect a 20 point, 10 board performance on the regular.

Ron Artest â€“ Now there’s talk of Artest being shut down through the All Star break. Artest has had somewhat of an injury prone career and although he is tough, his body has broken down before. The Rockets want a healthy Ron-Ron for the playoffs and are going to be conservative with him to ensure they get that. His status continues to be up in the air night in and night out making him a tough start right now.

CJ Miles â€“ Interesting. Miles played 40+ minutes last night and scored 16 points. Keep your eye on the AK-47 injury. If he does decide to have the surgery, it could be Miles that picks up the minutes and stats. We should know about Kirilenko in the next 24 or 48 hours.



Gerald Wallace â€“ I think we’re probably looking at the best case scenario here and Gerald Wallace is just badly bruised up, but he went to the hospital to check on everything from cracked/broken ribs, other fractures, to a collapsed lung. Stay tuned, but it doesn’t look good for a Wallace return this week.

Raja Bell â€“ I’ve been a huge fan of his for the past couple of weeks but again, I really like his role on the Bobcats right now. He’s playing a ton of minutes and producing. Bell had 17 points and 3 more threes last night.



Marcus Camby â€“ The Camby watch continues. He’s again questionable for tonight. All signs are towards him sitting out tonight but you never know who is going to play for the Clippers anymore. There is a chance Baron suits up for the Clippers tonight. We’ll believe that when we see it though.