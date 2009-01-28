(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/28/09

Mo Williams may or may not be an NBA All Star this season (it’s very close) but he was definitely the fantasy MVP of last night. Mo had himself a NIGHT going for 43 points, 7 threes, 11 assists, 8 boards, 62.5% from the field and perfect from the line. The crazy thing is that he did almost all his scoring through the first three quarters. LeBron wasn’t too shabby either going for 23 points, 15 boards, 11 assists, and 3 blocks. But really, that’s just another day at the office for the King. Here is what and who you should be concerning yourself with today.
Mickael Pietrus â€“ We told you he was back, but we didn’t think he was THIS back! Pietrus went for 27 points, including 3 threes, 4 assists, and 10 boards. I had mentioned that 14 team leagues should definitely grab him and 12 team leagues should consider it, but we’re going to guess that 12 team leagues ran out last night and pulled the trigger as well. The Magic need that scoring off guard and Pietrus is most likely going to fill that role, but keep in mind he hasn’t been consistent when healthy this season. He’s fully capable, but don’t expect a 20 point, 10 board performance on the regular.
Ron Artest â€“ Now there’s talk of Artest being shut down through the All Star break. Artest has had somewhat of an injury prone career and although he is tough, his body has broken down before. The Rockets want a healthy Ron-Ron for the playoffs and are going to be conservative with him to ensure they get that. His status continues to be up in the air night in and night out making him a tough start right now.
CJ Miles â€“ Interesting. Miles played 40+ minutes last night and scored 16 points. Keep your eye on the AK-47 injury. If he does decide to have the surgery, it could be Miles that picks up the minutes and stats. We should know about Kirilenko in the next 24 or 48 hours.
Gerald Wallace â€“ I think we’re probably looking at the best case scenario here and Gerald Wallace is just badly bruised up, but he went to the hospital to check on everything from cracked/broken ribs, other fractures, to a collapsed lung. Stay tuned, but it doesn’t look good for a Wallace return this week.
Raja Bell â€“ I’ve been a huge fan of his for the past couple of weeks but again, I really like his role on the Bobcats right now. He’s playing a ton of minutes and producing. Bell had 17 points and 3 more threes last night.
Marcus Camby â€“ The Camby watch continues. He’s again questionable for tonight. All signs are towards him sitting out tonight but you never know who is going to play for the Clippers anymore. There is a chance Baron suits up for the Clippers tonight. We’ll believe that when we see it though.
Sholdn’t it be Roger Bell, his parents really messed up the sp. on that one.
Here’s the trade my Mayo and RIP for his SJax and Side Show Anderson.
Keeping in mind I already own Z and am definatley worried about BIG Z’s foot problem.
should i start shopping eric gordon now that baron davis, and the other clippers bigs are nearing their returns?
should i drop hinrich for pietrus
Mikey B- Bad trade for you.
Jwest – No.
Bucketz – Toss up. Both are fringe.
Doc,
Facing a dilemma.
I want to pick up Boris Diaw, but I’m not sure who to drop. Here are my options
Jeff Green
Ramon Sessions
Eric Gordon
Bogut
Horford
Troy Murphy
As always, thanks doc!
Doc…I need big man help. I am hurting in blocks and FG%. My roster:
Monta (I dropped TMac and picked up Monta,was that a mistake?)
Rondo
JKidd
Derrick Rose
Stephen Jackson
Eric Gordon
Paul Pierce
Peja
Carmelo
Marion
Nene
Milsap
Haslem
Available on the wire: Tyson Chandler, Boozer, Kevin Love, Turiaf, Tyrus Thomas
Any thoughts? Is there anyone on my team who someone may want in a trade?
Fantasy Doc,
Need some advice,
I’ve been decimated with injuries this season with J O’Neal, Boozer, Redd, Nate Robinson, Bogut and a few other guys going down and out yet I am still in the playoff race! Got Sessions picked up, got T-Mac for a bit and a few others to stem the tide, so tonight who to start, Nate or do I go with Ben Gordon? I’m finally smoking this week and I don’t want to lose momentum! What to do?
Mikey, his real name is Roger. He’s from the islands and when they would say Roger, it sounded like Raja. True story!
@7 you have injury problems and you traded for T-Mac??
Doc, what are your thoughts on Bonner? He seems like a decent source of 3’s and boards. I’m talking about deep leauges only . . .
Doc (or any self proclaimed Fantasy Experts) ,
Here are the possible players to be dropped:
1. Marquis Daniels (Drop in minutes due to Dunleavy)
2. Travis Outlaw (Inconsistency)
3. Kelenna Azubuike (Drop in minutes due to Ellis)
4. Jason Thompson (General lack of stats – only scoring and fg%)
Here are the players that are FAs : Sessions and Barbosa. Should I make any moves or just wait it out ? As always thanks in advance.
@indiandfan i’m not the fant doc-but I would drop buike or Daniels and pick up sessions. The fant doc has been hyping him up. He is gonna get more mins and asked to do more w Redd out
MWCR
@D.H.
No no, the dude was on waiver and I took a shot on him right before he played the 2 last games. I only have 1 floater position and he was available
IndianFan: You can always count on the fake fantasy doc. Daniels and Buike can go. Buike will drop in minutes now that Maggette, Crawford, Ellis are all playing. Travis Outlaw has a decent fantasy game. Think of it this way. He is Rasheed Wallace with only three fewer rebounds. Sessions is a decent pickup like #11 mentioned.
d – I’d rather Diaw than Sessions.
Lady Luck – On your team Haslem isn’t going to help you with blocks. In the short term, Thomas might help you a bit there. Long term, Chandler is a better solution.
Draps says:
Fantasy Doc – Very tough call. Ben Gordon is probably the safer bet, but neither guy is a guarantee. I think I’d play it safe and go with BG.
D.H. – I know Bonner went nuts last night, but the league would have to be crazy deep. He’s had a nice run with San Antonio though.
IndianFan – Pick up Sessions and drop Daniels.
Doc
Sessions is still available in my 8 team league. So is Villanueva and Boozer. I had been thinking of dropping Dunlevy for one of those 3. Suggestions?
Should i trade my marion for his deng??
Thanks Fantasy Doc
Last one….Keep Nate Robinson or drop him for Tayshaun Prince as he’s available in my league right now?
Yo Doc,
should i drop lil dun for R Fernandez, S Blake, or M Chalmers?
oh.. drew gooden is available as well
is gerald wallace worth hangin on to right now? not much out there in fa cept for a few bench guys like roger mason jamario, and perk.
@17
Whoever dropped Tay in your league must be on crack…
@21 I know….He still hasn’t been picked up, I dont know what to do….Drop Gordon for him….Robinson? THose guys are monster 3 point players