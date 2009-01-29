(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/29/09

There were plenty of fantasy surprises last night. Let’s get at it.

Jeff Green â€“ Jeff Green is on my list of biggest fantasy puzzles. He’s actually been remarkably consistent for a guy who refuses to get to the foul line. Green had 23 and 9 last night, including 5 threes. He went to the foul line once. He’s one step away from being a big time fantasy stud. I think, in time, he might get there.

Marcus Camby â€“ Surprise, surprise. Listen, those of you (us) who started Camby can’t complain about the 6 point/6 board night because those were 6 more boards and points than we expected to get out of Camby last night. He should be good to go for the weekend. 2 more games for the big man to do his thing.

Danny Granger â€“ And just when you thought the sliced hand was possibly going to keep him out of a game, Granger sat out with a sore knee. Every owners fingers are crossed that it was a one game thing.

Elton Brand â€“ Okay Fantasy Doc! Nice EB start! Brand is still working his way back into game shape and the flow of the new faster paced offense, but big man dropped 14 points, grabbed 7 boards, and blocked a huge 6 shots. The 6 blocks made him a worthy start.



Baron Davis â€“ Good news, bad news, and good news. Good news #1 â€“ Baron’s back. Bad news â€“ He looked rusty. Good news #2 â€“ probably nobody started him this week. Meaning Baron should be able to use this week to shake off the rust and be in all lineups next week. That is, if he doesn’t get hurt again.

Eddie House â€“ Eddie House is out of hand right now. He’s literally gone berzerk and if you happen to play in a crazy deep league and you happen to have started House in the last week or two, you’ve gotten a ton of threes. 28 points and 8 more threes last night. You don’t need to claim him.



Joakim Noah â€“ Like I said the other day, he needs to be owned. It may not last… In fact it probably won’t last, but if he’s getting minutes, dropping nightly double-doubles (or close to it), as well as blocking shots, he really has to be owned.

Kirk Hinrich â€“ I told you he couldn’t be counted on. 2 points last night.

The Rockets â€“ The Rockets are the most impossible team in the League right now to deal with from a fantasy perspective. The Big Three all played last night. T-Mac was borderline great, Yao was decent, and Ron looks hurt. Now, at any time you can literally just rearrange the names in the last sentence and it would probably be applicable. I trust Yao the most but all three are going to trade high candidates if they can get on a hot streak.

Greg Oden â€“ I’m convinced. Oden is a player. He’s a rookie, but he’s going to be a solid number 1 fantasy center in this league if he can stay healthy. I understand that’s a HUGE if, but we put up with Camby and Oden has that big board and big block potential eventually. He had another nice line last night with 14, 14, and 3 blocks.