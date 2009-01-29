(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/29/09

There were plenty of fantasy surprises last night. Let’s get at it.
Jeff Green â€“ Jeff Green is on my list of biggest fantasy puzzles. He’s actually been remarkably consistent for a guy who refuses to get to the foul line. Green had 23 and 9 last night, including 5 threes. He went to the foul line once. He’s one step away from being a big time fantasy stud. I think, in time, he might get there.
Marcus Camby â€“ Surprise, surprise. Listen, those of you (us) who started Camby can’t complain about the 6 point/6 board night because those were 6 more boards and points than we expected to get out of Camby last night. He should be good to go for the weekend. 2 more games for the big man to do his thing.
Danny Granger â€“ And just when you thought the sliced hand was possibly going to keep him out of a game, Granger sat out with a sore knee. Every owners fingers are crossed that it was a one game thing.
Elton Brand â€“ Okay Fantasy Doc! Nice EB start! Brand is still working his way back into game shape and the flow of the new faster paced offense, but big man dropped 14 points, grabbed 7 boards, and blocked a huge 6 shots. The 6 blocks made him a worthy start.
Baron Davis â€“ Good news, bad news, and good news. Good news #1 â€“ Baron’s back. Bad news â€“ He looked rusty. Good news #2 â€“ probably nobody started him this week. Meaning Baron should be able to use this week to shake off the rust and be in all lineups next week. That is, if he doesn’t get hurt again.
Eddie House â€“ Eddie House is out of hand right now. He’s literally gone berzerk and if you happen to play in a crazy deep league and you happen to have started House in the last week or two, you’ve gotten a ton of threes. 28 points and 8 more threes last night. You don’t need to claim him.
Joakim Noah â€“ Like I said the other day, he needs to be owned. It may not last… In fact it probably won’t last, but if he’s getting minutes, dropping nightly double-doubles (or close to it), as well as blocking shots, he really has to be owned.
Kirk Hinrich â€“ I told you he couldn’t be counted on. 2 points last night.
The Rockets â€“ The Rockets are the most impossible team in the League right now to deal with from a fantasy perspective. The Big Three all played last night. T-Mac was borderline great, Yao was decent, and Ron looks hurt. Now, at any time you can literally just rearrange the names in the last sentence and it would probably be applicable. I trust Yao the most but all three are going to trade high candidates if they can get on a hot streak.
Greg Oden â€“ I’m convinced. Oden is a player. He’s a rookie, but he’s going to be a solid number 1 fantasy center in this league if he can stay healthy. I understand that’s a HUGE if, but we put up with Camby and Oden has that big board and big block potential eventually. He had another nice line last night with 14, 14, and 3 blocks.
will house last? i want a house and a sessions jersey!
My fant MVP last night was Rondo- What a MAN. 24 pts(10-15), 9 dimes,3 boards, 1 TO.
And VC had a helluva game too.
@F.Doc- Is this the begining of the end for Bargnani putting up big mins and numbers now that Toronto is healthy?
Artest is almost as annoying as Chandler . . . you guys need to do a Top 10 Disappointing Players of the 1st half of the season . . . i’m giving my MDP to Amare right now though . . . btw . . . . you think Deron is starting to warm up . . i just traded Dwayne for Deron and Milsap . . . thoughts?
doc – should i start camby and baron on friday? i’m way over games played but i really want to see camby rack up some numbers since i’ve been waiting so long for him to get back
Jeff Green needs to get more confident in his ball handling then he will get to the line a lot more…He has the size and athleticism to be even better…I like his game this year…
NBA Play of the year
[www.youtube.com]
You may have already covered this since I don’t play fantasy, but Anthony Parker now starts at shooting guard and moves to point guard when Calderon gets rest. This means Parker will be playing approximately 40 minutes a night and getting big assist numbers. Just look at his last 5 games for evidence (and his last 3 where Calderon has been playing are even better):
MIN 39.2
FG% .500
3PT% .333
FT% 1.000
REB 6.0
AST 7.2
STL 1.0
PTS 14.6
You’ll also be able to expect approx 2 threes per game. The only negative is the high turnovers, which will stay at about 2.5-3.0 per game.
Hope this helps y’all.
Doc, Should I drop Kelenna for Barbosa ?
thomasmmm –
Love Eddie House but no.
MoxWestCoastRep – I think the Raptors are committed to Bargnani. I wouldn’t drop Bargnani.
Gary – Good trade.
ronnndo – Definitely Camby. Probably Baron.
Kevin – Great call about Parker. He’s been awesome lately.
IndianFan – Personally I don’t think so.
Doc, I’m in an 8 team league with daily roster updates and only 2 bench spots. In other words, injuries are incredible hard to overcome and there is usually pretty decent talent on the waiver wire. I’ve got AK47 on my squad and I’m not sure I can deal with him being out for a month. I’m gonna see if I can work a trade but I really don’t think I’ll be able to get much value (should’ve pulled the trigger last week). FA Players available include Charlie V., Noah, Odom, K-Mart, B. Lopez & Beasley. Which one would be your first choice to replace AK?
Any advice to those of us who own Gerald Wallace, Kirilenko, Redd & Artest? I’ve cut Redd for a F to actually play, now with Kirilenko out for a bit I may have to move/cut Rasheed Wallace just to field a team with 4 playing forwards. (I’ve got Superman as my #1 pick so Rasheed rides the pine anyway.)
In 12 team roto, are any of these guys worth it: Outlaw, Nocioni, Gomes, Francisco Garcia, Krstic??
what the hell should i do with the matrix dude is driving me insane. should i try to trade him or hold on to him
doc- rip is sitting on the wires right now. my worst three players are JO, sessions, and kaman. holding on to them since i’m way over games played. should i pick rip up to hold him?
mules – there are good players available. K-Mart is having a great season and so is Brook Lopez. With that type of short league. You can’t hold onto AK.
DoubleA – Rebuild for next year? Wait a minute and see how long Wallace is out for.
ricky bucketz – Hold on at least until the nba trade deadline.
redd FTW – tough call. I wouldn’t want to cut any of those dudes, though Kaman is a huge questionmark but Rip should be on a squad.
Fantasy Doc
Now that Melo is coming back and most likely starting…I got JR Smith on my squad and Tayshaun is STILL available….Do I drop him for Prince?
Q?: sessions or eric gordon or ronnie brewer?