(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/3

Stats, stats, and more stats. Last night featured a ton of stats, some from the regulars, but there is certainly plenty to talk about. 18 players had 25 points over last night. 27 players had 10 rebounds or more! We’re not talking about everybody today (there is really no way we could) but here are the players that really need to be on your radar today.

Kevin Durant â€“ Wow is he tearing it up right now. He had 33 points (4 threes), 9 boards, and 5 dimes last night and is among the hottest fantasy players in the game right now.

Rodney Stuckey â€“ Young D-Wade is really looking like young D-Wade. Let’s compare both of their lines last night. Stuckey had 38 points, 7 dimes, 4 boards, 2 steals and 4 turnovers. Wade had 33 points, 6 assists, 7 boards, 2 steals, and 4 turnovers. They both shot over 50% from the field and neither hit a three. Stuckey owners have to be very happy right now.

Amir Johnson â€“ Amir had 10 points, 14 boards, and 3 blocks last night and needs to be at least watched. He’s back in favor with the Pistons, they are winning and his stats should get a little more consistent at some point when Rip returns. We just don’t know what those stats will look like yet.

Jeff Green â€“ Sure he had 18 points last night, but he didn’t take one free throw. Come on Jeff! Get aggressive.

Andrea Bargnani â€“ I watched a lot of this game last night and Bargnani looked awesome. It helps all too much to have JO out of the lineup though. No power forward or center can guard Bargnani when he’s being aggressive. Bargnani had 16 (2 threes) and 5 boards last night. He also guarded Yao for most of the night.

Jarrett Jack â€“ Jack went off for the second straight game scoring 29 on the Knicks. TJ Ford is on the mend and Jack isn’t worth owning unless Ford is going to be out for a longer period of time. Nice game winner last night though. The kid’s a gamer.

Charlie Villanueva â€“ Villanueva had 27 points last night but I’m not and have not been and am still not a believer.

Marcus Camby â€“ He’s have an ABSURD week. He had another 23 rebounds last night. That’s 76 rebounds in his last 4 games!

Brad Miller â€“ B-Mill had 15 points and 16 boards last night. He will be one of the most talked about names come NBA trade deadline and I recommend holding onto him until we find out where he goes.

Anderson Varejao â€“ I’ve talked a lot about how much I love Varejao’s fantasy potential with Big Z out of the lineup and last night we saw first hand. With Z resting his ankle, Varejao went for 26 points, 11 boards, and 5 steals. He didn’t block a shot but still had an extremely nice night. Too nice for him of course but Varejao has consistent double-double potential. Any 14 team owner who has Ilgauskas should own Varejao. All over 14 team leagues should own him and an argument can be made for 12 and 14 team leagues as well.

Eric Gordon â€“ Just put down 21 points before the game even starts.



Fred Jones â€“ I mentioned it wouldn’t be ridiculous to see Jones have fantasy value again. With Baron out and Jason Hart leaving the game early, Fred Jones played 30+ minutes and did nice things, going for 16 points, 4 dimes and 3 steals. It would need to take Baron missing a prolonged period for Jones to have real value but that’s of course possible. Don’t pick him up, but I will say it’s insane that it took an NBA team this long to pick up Jones. He’s arguably better that Tony Allen right now and he’s basically the Celtics’ 6th man.



Ryan Gomes – I know he had 21 and 10 last night (and 2 threes), but I can’t recommend him. He’s just way too streaky for me. Sure that’s two good games in a row but give me 5 to 10 straight and we’ll talk.

Paul Millsap â€“ I know he wasn’t in most of your lineups but it is still nice to see a healthy 16 point, 17 board performance. Obviously Millsap should be in all lineups next week.



Chris Wilcox – – We mentioned that we’d see how Wilcox would come back after a great night on New Year’s Eve right? 8 points, 21 minutes and 5 fouls.

Troy Murphy â€“ Murph had 18 boards last night and now is averaging 15 boards per game in the last 4 games. Pretty impressive.