(Almost) Daily Fantasy 1/31/09

Nice Saturday night of good stats. Not great stats, but good, solid numbers across the board. Here’s who we’re looking at today.

Andrei Kirilenko â€“ Uh oh. The surgery was worse than first reported and Kirilenko could be looking at well over a month. If that’s the case, which we don’t know for sure yet, he may be cutable. You may need that roster spot. We should know more by the All Star break so hold onto him for now. We also get an extra week of healing time built in with the break that you don’t have to worry about a wasted roster spot. Don’t cut him yet. Wait it out a little bit.

Mike Dunleavy â€“ 30 points, 6 boards, 5 dimes. Welcome back Mr. Dunleavy.

Raja Bell â€“ 27 more points and 3 more threes. Not mention great percentages. I’m putting this one up there with my Diaw shout-out. Evidently I’m great with new Bobcats.



Elton Brand â€“ 4 more blocks. The points will come but the blocks were actually down pre-injury so this is a great sign.



Danny Granger â€“ Granger returned from a knee injury, shot about 35% from the field and still managed to have a very good fantasy night. 2 threes, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals, and 5 boards rounded out his 19 points very nicely.

CJ Miles â€“ Time to start thinking about picking up Miles. He’s played big minutes and two straight and put up stats in two straight. No Kirilenko for one month plus Deron Williams = stats for someone. Why not Miles?



Mike Miller â€“ The Wolves/Lakers game was filled of stats and Mike Miller’s shouldn’t be the one that stands out… Unless of course you play fantasy basketball and have been following the situation with Miller. Mike had 11 points, 6 boards, and 6 assists and you can really feel/see him trying to get his game back. It’s on it’s way.

Al Jefferson â€“ Okay so his line stood out a little bit yesterday as well. Big Al had 34 points, 13 boards and 4 blocks. He’s been phenomenal of late and has deserved more fantasy love than we’ve given him.

Kevin Love â€“ Rookie team snub put up nice numbers in limited minutes once again, but this time, the limited minutes were his fault. Love fouled out in 18 minutes.



Flip Murray â€“ That’s 7 in a row in double digits. I’ve been sort of ignoring it but he’s worth a look in 14 team leagues.



Eric Gordon â€“ Eric Gordon continues to get better and better and really deserves to be talked about in the rookie of the year conversation. He had 27 points and 5 more threes last night. He also added 7 boards. He’s extremely efficient and really does remind me of a Cuttino Mobley with a little more range.

Steve Novak â€“ Poor man’s Kyle Korver hit 5 more threes last night for the Clippers. That’s two out of the last three where Novak’s hit 5 threes. He’s not really worth owning but we’ll keep an eye on the situation.

Joakim Noah â€“ I surrender! Noah is being as consistent as he’s been in his short career. He’s a second center right now and a pretty good one at that. 17 points and 3 more blocks. Keep in mind, he’s an atrocious free throw shooter and teams are picking up on it.

Ty Thomas â€“ Thomas is playing consistently as well and because of the block potential should definitely be owned. Thomas had 14, 10, and 3 last night. The Bulls continue to have more pieces to trade than any team in the league and Paxson is probably terrified about trading the wrong player.

Sam Dalembert – When big men hurt their limbs (ankles, feet, knees) it is never a quick heal. Even though Big Sam’s injury is supposed to be minor, check back here before you start him next week.