(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/4/2009

Happy Sunday. Quick one for everyone today.
Tyrus Thomas â€“ Thomas looked awesome last night for the Bulls. He blocked 5 shots in the first half and finished with 8 blocks, 8 boards, and 15 points. You just never know in Chicago how it’s going to play out and don’t forget that Thomas was starting at the beginning of the season and simply couldn’t put it all together consistently. Still, he’s a good risk pick up, especially for roto owners.
Kevin Martin â€“ Welcome back. For real this time. WOW was he good last night. Martin dropped 45 points on 7 threes and added 6 dimes. The ankle is a thing of the past.
Eddy Curry â€“ Interesting. Curry is about to return from the doghouse… Err injury… and Mike D. said that Curry could eventually start. I know Curry isn’t a big rebounder. I know he isn’t a shot blocker. So what, if anything, can Curry do? Score. He can really score in the low post and he’s a big body in the middle that the Knicks desperately need. He’ll also be showcased for a potential cap clearing trade. I’m not saying pick him up, but it couldn’t hurt to watch the situation.
Dwyane Wade – I don’t care that he didn’t hit any threes (okay, yes I do), I don’t care that he didn’t shoot well from the field (again, I kind of do), and the turnovers don’t really bother (this one is true), Wade was a monster last night, going for 29 points, 8 boards, 6 assists, 2 steals and FOUR blocks (the one on Yi, was ridiculous).
Sebastian Telfair â€“ I don’t want to talk about him either! Kevin Ollie hurt his elbow, Mike Miller went down in a heap last night and Telfair just can’t stop reemerging. He had 15 and 6 last night but I have no idea how it’s going to turn out.
Ryan Gomes â€“ That’s three in a row for Gomes! 19, 21 and 19. Pick him up and he’ll immediately crush you with a string of terrible games but it sure looks good today.
Kevin Love â€“ As Derek Rose, OJ Mayo, and Michael Beasley show signs of hitting a little bit of a wall, Kevin Love seems to be getting better. The minutes remain limited (only 21 last night) but he had another strong game with 18 and 12. The minutes make him difficult to start but I will admit that the Wolves may be doing the right thing with how they are developing Love.
Doc is Krstic worth a pick up? if so, when?
when is it going to be time to give up on Tyson Chandler? I can drop his heartless ass for some of these players . . .
i think curry is gunna average a career high in rebounds…amare is not a good rebounder either but he was picking up 9 easy a night cuz of the system
dude i dropped tyson chandler like first week of november and have not looked back. hell, WILSON chandler is a better look at this point!
JCARR – If you are going to pick up Krstic, do it now. Best case he’s probably 13 and 6. He doesn’t block shots.
Gary – depends on how many teams in the league. Chandler is still worth owning in most leagues.
s. bucketz – Depends really on how much the Knicks want to showcase him.
he is a humor guy,many friends like to chat with him online on tall dating site ___Tallmingle.c o m___,He often told us some funny jokes. Seems he is famous on that site,especially some hot models talk with him positively.
It’s a 10 team league . . . wilson chandler is on the waiver wire along with tyrus thomas, grant hill and derek fisher . . . should i drop him?