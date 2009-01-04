(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/4/2009

Happy Sunday. Quick one for everyone today.

Tyrus Thomas â€“ Thomas looked awesome last night for the Bulls. He blocked 5 shots in the first half and finished with 8 blocks, 8 boards, and 15 points. You just never know in Chicago how it’s going to play out and don’t forget that Thomas was starting at the beginning of the season and simply couldn’t put it all together consistently. Still, he’s a good risk pick up, especially for roto owners.

Kevin Martin â€“ Welcome back. For real this time. WOW was he good last night. Martin dropped 45 points on 7 threes and added 6 dimes. The ankle is a thing of the past.



Eddy Curry â€“ Interesting. Curry is about to return from the doghouse… Err injury… and Mike D. said that Curry could eventually start. I know Curry isn’t a big rebounder. I know he isn’t a shot blocker. So what, if anything, can Curry do? Score. He can really score in the low post and he’s a big body in the middle that the Knicks desperately need. He’ll also be showcased for a potential cap clearing trade. I’m not saying pick him up, but it couldn’t hurt to watch the situation.

Dwyane Wade – I don’t care that he didn’t hit any threes (okay, yes I do), I don’t care that he didn’t shoot well from the field (again, I kind of do), and the turnovers don’t really bother (this one is true), Wade was a monster last night, going for 29 points, 8 boards, 6 assists, 2 steals and FOUR blocks (the one on Yi, was ridiculous).

Sebastian Telfair â€“ I don’t want to talk about him either! Kevin Ollie hurt his elbow, Mike Miller went down in a heap last night and Telfair just can’t stop reemerging. He had 15 and 6 last night but I have no idea how it’s going to turn out.

Ryan Gomes â€“ That’s three in a row for Gomes! 19, 21 and 19. Pick him up and he’ll immediately crush you with a string of terrible games but it sure looks good today.



Kevin Love â€“ As Derek Rose, OJ Mayo, and Michael Beasley show signs of hitting a little bit of a wall, Kevin Love seems to be getting better. The minutes remain limited (only 21 last night) but he had another strong game with 18 and 12. The minutes make him difficult to start but I will admit that the Wolves may be doing the right thing with how they are developing Love.