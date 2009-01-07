(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/7/09

Congrats to Kobe and CP for their CO-MVP performances last night. Going head to head, Kobe had 39 points (63.6% from the field), 6 threes, 7 dimes, 4 boards, and 1 block. CP had 32 points, 1 three, 15 assists, 3 boards, and 3 steals. Wow.

Elton Brand â€“ Some encouraging words from Elton Brand. EB thinks he’s two weeks away and is feeling pretty good. Look for the Sixers to be conservative with Brand, but either way, it doesn’t sound like there will be any setbacks.

Monta Ellis â€“ Now this is encouraging. Ellis is ready to practice and sounds like he’s not that far away from being able to return. He might not be fantasy startable until around the All Star game but now is the time to pick up Ellis if he happens to still be a free agent.

Derek Fisher â€“ Fish isn’t going to win you any championships by himself but he’s actually playing some pretty good basketball and hitting a ton of threes. Fish had 19 points, 6 assists, 5 boards and 2 steals last night. He’s averaging almost 2 threes per game. That’s good enough for some roto leagues and probably 14 team and higher leagues.

Andray Blatche â€“ Awesome. And this is why he is on the waste of fantasy talent team. He’s been benched for Darius Songalia, and it doesn’t sound like too much of it was based on basketball abilities. He’s unreliable in every sense of the word.

Mardy Collins â€“ I’m telling you to grab him yet, BUT deep leagues might need to consider. Collins followed up a 12 assist performance with a 17 point night against Dallas. He’s playing absurd minutes because of the Clippers injuries and if he ever had a chance to prove he belongs in the league, it is right now. That being said, he’s playing over his head.

Marreese Speights â€“ Unless you need him for next week, with Brand returning Speights is not a long term solution, but the kid can play. He had 15 points, 8 boards, and 4 blocks last night and is someone to watch (at the very least for next season).

Sebastian Telfair â€“ I can’t stop talking about Telfair (trust me, I want to). Although Bassy only went 2 for 11 from the field he ended with 10 points and 9 assists. I don’t want him and can’t recommend him but he’s getting minutes and finding ways to put up decent stats. I’d definitely go Fisher before Telfair.

Jeff Green â€“ And there is EXACTLY what we were talking about with Green. Let’s compare the last two games. On January 2nd, Gordon had 18 points in 41 minutes. He never went to the line. Last night, he played 36 minutes and scored 27 points, 8 of which were free throws.

Eric Gordon â€“ Cuttino Mobley 2.0 had 32 and 6 last night. That’s 5 in a row with over 20 points. The Clippers probably aren’t thinking about the rookie wall, but Gordon is playing absurd minutes for a rookie. He average 39 minutes the month of December and is averaging 44 minutes this month.

Stephen Jackson/Corey Maggette â€“ Stephen Jackson is out two weeks with the hamstring injury and Corey Maggette plays one good game and is already back on the injury list with sore knee. Maggette looks like he’ll play through. Could there be another Anthony Morrow sighting?

Devin Harris â€“ The NY Post reported today (oh, by the way, I’m a NY Post Subscriber. Yes, that’s right) that Devin Harris will not play tonight against the Grizzlies.



David West – I almost forgot to mention David West. West was on the returning end of most of CP’s dimes. West dropped 40 points and grabbed 11 boards last night.