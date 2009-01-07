(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/7/09

Congrats to Kobe and CP for their CO-MVP performances last night. Going head to head, Kobe had 39 points (63.6% from the field), 6 threes, 7 dimes, 4 boards, and 1 block. CP had 32 points, 1 three, 15 assists, 3 boards, and 3 steals. Wow.
Elton Brand â€“ Some encouraging words from Elton Brand. EB thinks he’s two weeks away and is feeling pretty good. Look for the Sixers to be conservative with Brand, but either way, it doesn’t sound like there will be any setbacks.
Monta Ellis â€“ Now this is encouraging. Ellis is ready to practice and sounds like he’s not that far away from being able to return. He might not be fantasy startable until around the All Star game but now is the time to pick up Ellis if he happens to still be a free agent.
Derek Fisher â€“ Fish isn’t going to win you any championships by himself but he’s actually playing some pretty good basketball and hitting a ton of threes. Fish had 19 points, 6 assists, 5 boards and 2 steals last night. He’s averaging almost 2 threes per game. That’s good enough for some roto leagues and probably 14 team and higher leagues.
Andray Blatche â€“ Awesome. And this is why he is on the waste of fantasy talent team. He’s been benched for Darius Songalia, and it doesn’t sound like too much of it was based on basketball abilities. He’s unreliable in every sense of the word.
Mardy Collins â€“ I’m telling you to grab him yet, BUT deep leagues might need to consider. Collins followed up a 12 assist performance with a 17 point night against Dallas. He’s playing absurd minutes because of the Clippers injuries and if he ever had a chance to prove he belongs in the league, it is right now. That being said, he’s playing over his head.
Marreese Speights â€“ Unless you need him for next week, with Brand returning Speights is not a long term solution, but the kid can play. He had 15 points, 8 boards, and 4 blocks last night and is someone to watch (at the very least for next season).
Sebastian Telfair â€“ I can’t stop talking about Telfair (trust me, I want to). Although Bassy only went 2 for 11 from the field he ended with 10 points and 9 assists. I don’t want him and can’t recommend him but he’s getting minutes and finding ways to put up decent stats. I’d definitely go Fisher before Telfair.
Jeff Green â€“ And there is EXACTLY what we were talking about with Green. Let’s compare the last two games. On January 2nd, Gordon had 18 points in 41 minutes. He never went to the line. Last night, he played 36 minutes and scored 27 points, 8 of which were free throws.
Eric Gordon â€“ Cuttino Mobley 2.0 had 32 and 6 last night. That’s 5 in a row with over 20 points. The Clippers probably aren’t thinking about the rookie wall, but Gordon is playing absurd minutes for a rookie. He average 39 minutes the month of December and is averaging 44 minutes this month.
Stephen Jackson/Corey Maggette â€“ Stephen Jackson is out two weeks with the hamstring injury and Corey Maggette plays one good game and is already back on the injury list with sore knee. Maggette looks like he’ll play through. Could there be another Anthony Morrow sighting?
Devin Harris â€“ The NY Post reported today (oh, by the way, I’m a NY Post Subscriber. Yes, that’s right) that Devin Harris will not play tonight against the Grizzlies.
David West – I almost forgot to mention David West. West was on the returning end of most of CP’s dimes. West dropped 40 points and grabbed 11 boards last night.
Whats up with the jeff green part, what gordon are you talking about
Rondos 9 TO performance deserves mention. Killin me!
Should i drop M.Miller for dunleavy?
Hi Doc,
Y! 9-Cat H2H. My team has
AI
Al Jefferson
Bynum
David West
G-Wallace
Manu
Peja
Foye
Chris Duhon
Eric Gordon
Brook Lopez
Fisher
The league is super competitive, and regular season ranking matters. Can’t really stack injured player for too long. I’m thinking picking up either Brand or Ellis. Who do you think fits my team better and who should I drop? Thanks.
Happy New Year.
I was offered Yao and Barbosa for Dunleavy, Delonte West, and Andrew Bynum. Should I do it?
*** QUESTION FOR THE FANTASY DOCTOR ***
Here’s the deal. I’m in a 12-team, 13-player, 9-cat. league of FG%, FT%, 3PM, PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK and TO. I’ve been offered PAU GASOL (PF, C) for my DEVIN HARRIS. I’m guard-heavy and PF/C-light. What would YOU do? (P.S., I’m in 2nd place already).
My squad is as follows:
G –
Dwyane Wade
DEVIN HARRIS
Nate Robinson
Eric Gordon
Aaron Brooks
F –
Josh Smith
Al Thornton
Jeff Green
Hedo Turkoglu
Ron Artest
Boris Diaw
C –
Chris Bosh
Andrew Bogut
How much value will Kirk Hinrich have when he comes back? Will he avg his usual 11pts 3 boards and 6 assists?
Craig – typo.
MoxWestCoastRep – Actually, interesting you mention Rondo. Even when his numbers have been okay lately he looks like he has hit a little bit of a wall. He’s played a lot of minutes.
what? –
You should pick up Dunleavy. Anyone else to drop?
WuMan – Drop Fisher. I think that Brand is the better pick up because his injury is less serious and he doesn’t play for Don Nelson, but Ellis is probably a better fit for your team. Still, pick up Brand.
Happy New Year.
MSkittle – I think you make that deal. If you can get someone better than Barbosa, who is cutable, then definitely do it. Either way, it’s a pretty good deal for you.
Jah, You aren’t that guard heavy and you are very forward heavy. no dice.
Whos that – He’ll have more value if he gets dealt. Rose has hit a little bit of a wall so he may have a little value but Hinrich wasn’t exactly playing great when he got hurt.
hey doc, nate rob or eric gordon?
im in a L with offensive rebounds and rebounds. I got offered b miller and s. marion for vince carter and derrick rose. I know that marion and miller are under performing but is there a chance they will get dealt and have some value? im close to last and i need to do something.
who’s a buy low player right now that gets blocks?
Thanks Doc. Dropped fish and picked up Brand like you suggested. Already got other mgr cursing the pickup. It’s always a great feeling having others hate your move.