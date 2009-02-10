(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2-10-09

Kind of a down night in terms of big stats. In fact, the Grizzlies and the Bucks were really the two main stat producing squads last night. That’s somewhat strange. I can’t believe I’m saying this but props to Charlie Villanueva for the MVP of the night. Chuck V. had 25 points, 5 threes, 8 boards, 4 dimes, and 2 steals. As always, leave any questions or concerns in the comments box.
Ramon Sessions â€“ Raise your hand if you’ve owned Sessions at one point this season and cut him? Stop kicking yourself. You did what you had to do and it made sense at the time. Sessions though is doing exactly what everyone expected of him in the pre-draft hype. Coming off his best game of his career, Sessions responded with 26 points, 7 dimes, 4 boards and 4 steals. He’s gong to be a whole lot of fun the rest of the way.
Mike Conley â€“ Mike Conley can’t stay out of the (Almost) Daily Fantasy. Conley had 18 points, 8 assists and 4 boards last night and the resurgance is in full effect right now. Ride it while it lasts but keep in mind, the kid is young and talented and there is a chance that the stats are here to stay.
Hakim Warrick â€“ I’m playing against Warrick this week and I think he’s getting back at me for talking smack about him in this column. Warrick went off for 15 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks (not really his speciality) last night. He’s a nice short term start this week but will probably be a non-factor when Rudy Gay returns.
Aaron Brooks â€“ Forget fantasy for a second. Am I the only one who thinks the Rockets are a much better team with Aaron Brooks getting the bulk of the minutes over Rafer? Brooks scored 23 points, including 5 threes in his 6th man role. He’s too inconsistent in that role to start or probably own.
Charlie Bell â€“ Intriguing. Charlie Bell had 21 points in 21 minutes last night. I think it was more of everyone being hot for the Bucks but keep an eye on the situation.
Chris Kaman â€“ Pick him up now if he was cut. We have no idea how the minutes will be divied up but Kaman will return after the All Star break.
Jason Terry â€“ The Jet had to have surgery on his broken finger yesterday and will be out anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks. The good news is that the All Star break takes up a week of that. Terry was cut in some leagues so don’t wait too long to pick him up.
Mike Dunleavy – I’d be shocked if Dunleavy played tonight let alone this week. Best case? After the All Star break.
Marreese Speights â€“ We know the kid has talent, we just don’t if the minutes will be there. When they are, Speights contributes. Last night the rookie had 24 points, 7 boards, and 2 blocks. No need to make a quick pick up, but be on the look out to see how the situation develops.
yo doc,
what’s your take on artest right now. very inconsistent minutes not sure if i should try to trade him,cut him or hold on to him
Doc! need your help asap! what do you think of this trade?
I give up Al Harrington, Joakim Noah, D.J. Augustin, and Warrick
for
Jason Richardson, Josh Howard, and Mike Miller
thanks for the help as always doc!
he also offered me my brook lopez for richardson and howard.. what do you think?
i just dropped al jef. for speights. either him, perkins, travis outlaw or noah? i need blocks and rebounds
where high ankle sprains happen – I don’t think you’ll be able to get good value for Artest. I know you don’t want to hear this, but you’re stuck with him. Hopefully a little All Star “rest” should help him.
JWest – I like the jrich, j-ho, and miller deal.
kg fan – noah
thanks doc! hope no one vetoes our trade! my friend freaked out over the loss of al jefferson! haha
Charlie V. and Sess will definatley be jacking up shots the rest of the year. I would expect the good majority of Bucks points to come from them and RJ. Charlie V. LOVES to shoot the 3 ball, it can be hit or miss. But he is always capable of a 20-30 point game. When he gets on like he was last night, dude can make it rain.
Hey Doc, I didn’t know who to drop to get Turiaf but thank God he still isn’t taken in my league. Who do you think I should drop? This is my team:
Tony Parker, Ginobili, Monta Ellis, ‘Melo, Memo Okur, Biedrins, Pau Gasol, Amare, Duhon, Rudy Fernandez and Gay, Millsap, STAT and Bosh; but I’m in a keeper league and can’t drop Bosh, STAT and Gasol.
Can I pick up Kaman for Dunleavy ? WHat about Augustin ?
skygreiver- wouldnt the obvious choice be rudy?
Please anyone help !!!!
What about these pick ups ?
1. DJ Augustin for Mikael Pietrus
2. Chris Kaman for Mike Dunleavy
3. DJ Augustin for Leandro Barbosa
BTW I have 2 teams and hence the combos.
Thanks in advance
SkyGriever – Rudy.
Ranjit C – You can pick up kaman for augustin. not dunleavy.
Random Guy says:
1. DJ Augustin for Mikael Pietrus – toss up but sure.
2. Chris Kaman for Mike Dunleavy – no.
3. DJ Augustin for Leandro Barbosa – toss up but probably.
Sorry but what does toss up mean ?
hey random guy here is the def
[www.youtube.com]
is bosh gunna play tonight?
artest + marion = screwed over for the season
Doc, with Kirilenko & G. Wallace injured I’m currently starting Haslem & Jason Thompson at the forward spot. Would Speights make a better 4th forward until some of my injured guys get back?
is bosh playing tonight or do i leave him on my bench
Hey doc.
I give: Jamal Crawford
I get: Kevin Love
should i do that?
~thanks
ayy doc would u drop turiaf now for kaman?…my big men r kg, okafor and camby
Random Guy – You could go either way. Ummm… wait.
chuck – nope.
where high ankle sprains happen – Don’t write off the Matrix.
DoubleA – No. Those guys are who better than Speights.
Karma –
Do you need rebounding very badly?
February 10th, 2009 at 2:54 pm e
mj 23 – Probably. yes.
hey doc,
i just traded away thornton, rip & brad miller
i got josh smith and jeff green
i need steals and blocks, thoughts on the trade?