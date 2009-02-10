(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2-10-09

Kind of a down night in terms of big stats. In fact, the Grizzlies and the Bucks were really the two main stat producing squads last night. That’s somewhat strange. I can’t believe I’m saying this but props to Charlie Villanueva for the MVP of the night. Chuck V. had 25 points, 5 threes, 8 boards, 4 dimes, and 2 steals. As always, leave any questions or concerns in the comments box.

Ramon Sessions â€“ Raise your hand if you’ve owned Sessions at one point this season and cut him? Stop kicking yourself. You did what you had to do and it made sense at the time. Sessions though is doing exactly what everyone expected of him in the pre-draft hype. Coming off his best game of his career, Sessions responded with 26 points, 7 dimes, 4 boards and 4 steals. He’s gong to be a whole lot of fun the rest of the way.

Mike Conley â€“ Mike Conley can’t stay out of the (Almost) Daily Fantasy. Conley had 18 points, 8 assists and 4 boards last night and the resurgance is in full effect right now. Ride it while it lasts but keep in mind, the kid is young and talented and there is a chance that the stats are here to stay.

Hakim Warrick â€“ I’m playing against Warrick this week and I think he’s getting back at me for talking smack about him in this column. Warrick went off for 15 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks (not really his speciality) last night. He’s a nice short term start this week but will probably be a non-factor when Rudy Gay returns.

Aaron Brooks â€“ Forget fantasy for a second. Am I the only one who thinks the Rockets are a much better team with Aaron Brooks getting the bulk of the minutes over Rafer? Brooks scored 23 points, including 5 threes in his 6th man role. He’s too inconsistent in that role to start or probably own.

Charlie Bell â€“ Intriguing. Charlie Bell had 21 points in 21 minutes last night. I think it was more of everyone being hot for the Bucks but keep an eye on the situation.

Chris Kaman â€“ Pick him up now if he was cut. We have no idea how the minutes will be divied up but Kaman will return after the All Star break.



Jason Terry â€“ The Jet had to have surgery on his broken finger yesterday and will be out anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks. The good news is that the All Star break takes up a week of that. Terry was cut in some leagues so don’t wait too long to pick him up.

Mike Dunleavy – I’d be shocked if Dunleavy played tonight let alone this week. Best case? After the All Star break.

Marreese Speights â€“ We know the kid has talent, we just don’t if the minutes will be there. When they are, Speights contributes. Last night the rookie had 24 points, 7 boards, and 2 blocks. No need to make a quick pick up, but be on the look out to see how the situation develops.