(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2-12-09

MVP of the night goes to…. Nate Robinson? Yup. “Kryptonite,” as Nate prefers to be called, had an absurd line subbing in for Chris Duhon last night. Nate went for 33 points, 15 assists, 9 boards, and 5 steals. My goodness I love overtime! Five more minutes of stats? Huge. I’m literally about to jump on a plane to Phoenix, but here are some quick fantasy hits for the road.

T-Mac – Two big words – Microfracture surgery. That’s what is being discussed right now for McGrady. If it happens, and if you read T-Mac’s quotes it seems like he kind of wants it to happen to justify to everyone that he really is hurt, McGrady would be gonzo for at least the season. Sure Amare came back better than ever, but Amare was much more motivated, and dare we say more dedicated? Stay tuned.

Jameer Nelson – Peace Jameer. The Magic are expected to announce that Jameer needs to have the labrum repaired and will be out the season. The good news is that the Doc had the same surgery and is back playing his good ol’ mediocre basketball at full strength.

Steve Novak – Kyle Korver 2.0 did it again. Give this dude minutes and he’s a guaranteed four threes minimum. Head to head owners look elsewhere, roto owners should really consider Novak if they are within scoring in the three ball category.

Marcus Camby – Migraine? Really Marcus? Come on!

Chris Paul – CP looked completely healthy last night, including make Eddie House and Gabe Pruitt look silly. I know the stat line wasn’t there but he’s good to go for next week.

Peja – He seemed to have hyperextended his shoulder last night and although he returned to the game, it was essentially for one shot and then back to the bench with a huge ice pack on the shoulder. Hopefully all Peja needs is the All Star break.

Charlie Bell – That’s two straight 20-point games for Bell and he now enters the intriguing status of a one week option. Meaning if you need a guard to fill an injured spot, you at least have to give Bell a look.

Ramon Sessions – 17 dimes. Odom and Sessions owners are loving life right now.