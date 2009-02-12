(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2-12-09

MVP of the night goes to…. Nate Robinson? Yup. “Kryptonite,” as Nate prefers to be called, had an absurd line subbing in for Chris Duhon last night. Nate went for 33 points, 15 assists, 9 boards, and 5 steals. My goodness I love overtime! Five more minutes of stats? Huge. I’m literally about to jump on a plane to Phoenix, but here are some quick fantasy hits for the road.
T-Mac – Two big words – Microfracture surgery. That’s what is being discussed right now for McGrady. If it happens, and if you read T-Mac’s quotes it seems like he kind of wants it to happen to justify to everyone that he really is hurt, McGrady would be gonzo for at least the season. Sure Amare came back better than ever, but Amare was much more motivated, and dare we say more dedicated? Stay tuned.
Jameer Nelson – Peace Jameer. The Magic are expected to announce that Jameer needs to have the labrum repaired and will be out the season. The good news is that the Doc had the same surgery and is back playing his good ol’ mediocre basketball at full strength.
Steve Novak – Kyle Korver 2.0 did it again. Give this dude minutes and he’s a guaranteed four threes minimum. Head to head owners look elsewhere, roto owners should really consider Novak if they are within scoring in the three ball category.
Marcus Camby – Migraine? Really Marcus? Come on!
Chris Paul – CP looked completely healthy last night, including make Eddie House and Gabe Pruitt look silly. I know the stat line wasn’t there but he’s good to go for next week.
Peja – He seemed to have hyperextended his shoulder last night and although he returned to the game, it was essentially for one shot and then back to the bench with a huge ice pack on the shoulder. Hopefully all Peja needs is the All Star break.
Charlie Bell – That’s two straight 20-point games for Bell and he now enters the intriguing status of a one week option. Meaning if you need a guard to fill an injured spot, you at least have to give Bell a look.
Ramon Sessions – 17 dimes. Odom and Sessions owners are loving life right now.
First!
Just curious, when did Rondo turn in to the old Jason Kidd and when did Ramon Sessions turn in to Isiah Thomas? Sessions couldnt hit a jumper to save his life at Nevada.
Its crazy!
I told my buddy who owns T-Mac in our league the news on the knee- his response “Good. I can finally drop his ass”
Classic.
What happened to Paul Millsap. 1 double double in his last 7 games. He went from being the steal of the year, too almost getting cut from my squad. Hopefully Boozer is back after the all star break and can pick up where Millsap used to be.
rondo must be watching film of kidd grabbing rebounds and sprinting down the floor. the only thing is that rondo is 3 times as fast as everyone else so he’s usually out there alone.
p.s. fantasy doc you’re right about sessions owners. =))))))
I have a non fantasy question- why didn’t the bucks start sessions from the get go? He did this at the end of last year and every time he gets mins he produces. Ridenour has never done ish with his mins.
BTW Razor Ramon is gonna get PAID!
Milsap said he’s been havin some knee issues in an interview recently.
Also D. Will is Killin it the past 4 games. 30-10 every night.
Milsap said he’s been havin some knee issues in an interview recently.
Also D. Will is Killin it the past 4 games. 30-10 every night.
rondo for marion?
@MoxWestCoastRep-
I totally agree with you man. i have seen them put up better stats and W’s with Sessions running the show instead of Ridnour.
no mention of baron with 20 assists?
I picked up Odom and Sessions and damn am I loving life!!!!
I own Sessions and Odom, and also got scoffed at for taking Lee in round 6.
Needless to say I’m leading my league…
hi doc.. d.j. augustin, noah, and warrick are breaking out.. baby al is baby al…
you think I should still push on with this trade? will this be in my favor in the long run?
I GET: j-rich, j-ho, mike miller
I LOSE: dj, noah, warick, al harrington
id do that trade in a heart beat
Vlad shouldn’t have any additional value on the Bobcats. And yet he does, at least with wallace out. Who would have thought?