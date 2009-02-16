(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2-16-2009

Just because there hasn’t been any hoops in the past few days doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to talk about before you get your lineup in tonight. It’s a tough week for those with questionable players. There are so many banged up players that there is limited information on because most players don’t report back to their squads until today or even tomorrow. Here is what we know and our suggestions for who to start and/or pick up.
Gerald Wallace â€“ Wallace is expected back but you may want to wait a week before you give him the start. I expect the Bobcats to ease him back into his minutes.
Chris Kaman â€“ Whether or not Kaman comes back this week or next, Kaman is on the way back to the lineup and should be picked up in all leagues now if he is out there.
Chris Duhon â€“ Chris Duhon has that 2008-2009 all popular ankle sprain. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday night although most think he’ll play through. Duhon has done a great job playing through injuries this season but we have not see a lot of players play through their ankle injuries. Close call on Duhon. If you have alternatives go with them.
T-Mac â€“ The McGrady situation is pretty crazy because he could play this week OR he could have microfracture surgery at any minute and be done for the year. He was cut in our league and cleared waivers. With a flexible roster spot I actually grabbed him. Solid chance I cut him by the end of the week.
Raja Bell â€“ Raja Bell is expected to be okay for Tuesday and should be good to go for your starting lineup this week as a fourth guard in 12 team leagues.
Greg Oden â€“ I don’t think you can start him this week. He won’t be reevaluated until tomorrow and even though people are saying that a “chipped patella” sounds worse than it is, it still sounds bad enough that we’d leave him on the bench for the week.
Gilbert Arenas â€“ The Wizards want him to play limited minutes for the last 15 games of this season. I would still leave him on the wire.
Jameer Nelson â€“ Jameer told one of our writers on Saturday that he is still he rehabbing and hasn’t made a decision on surgery (our writer seemed to infer that he was still trying to play this year) but all indications have been and still seem to be that Jameer will have shoulder surgery. We had heard that an announcement was going to be made early this week. Let’s see if that gets pushed back though and give Jameer every chance to return this season.
Trade Deadline â€“ The trade deadline is Thursday and some major deals with major fantasy implications are being discussed. We’re on it and anything that happens, we’ll break down.
Is Chris Kaman still in the league?
time for orlando to go grab carlos arroyo
Do you think Augustin will cool off with Raja coming back or will he continue this tear?
If I win my league I may have to send a check to the Dime office attn-Fantasy Doc. Ha ha
Can i pick up Kaman for Jason Thompson. Thanks Doc.
@ chaos, the magic dont even deserve arroyo, its karma thats what they get for treating carlos and keyon dooling bad. they got rid of them in the offseason so that jameer would be the clear starting pg and now he is all but done for the season and they need dooling or arroyo more than ever.
How about Carlos Boozer and Steve Nash?
Any information on that Doc?
Thanks a lot.
Kaman is sooooooo iffy, this will be the first time that he, Randolph, and Camby will all be back together. What will his real numbers be like?
Chaos – Not that easy. Arroyo is in the middle of a big overseas contract that he can’t get out of.
MoxWestCoastRep – I think he’ll play a 6th man role and have good nights and bad nights.
Random Guy – That’s tough. Too early to tell with Kaman but if Camby gets dealt then it’s a no brainer pick up.
Karma – Nash is good to go. Boozer needs a little more time.
Ed The Sports Fan – I think there is a real chance that Camby gets dealt before Thursday. If that happens, we know the type of numbers Kaman is capable of.
Coop – Are you serious? Come on dude.
hey is bosh gunna be playing this week after resting the knee over the break?
Eugene – as I've said to you and posted a million times before, I'm not a professional writer that Dime has on staff, I'm a very very good fantasy basketball player who's here to help. One of my conditions to doing this was to not go through an editing cycle.
Chuck – thanks man. Bosh should be good to go this week.
@ the fantasy doc, well said! and carlos arroyo has a clause on his contract that he can return to the nba whenever he wants. but i dont think he will want to go back to orlando
