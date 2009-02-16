(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2-16-2009



Just because there hasn’t been any hoops in the past few days doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to talk about before you get your lineup in tonight. It’s a tough week for those with questionable players. There are so many banged up players that there is limited information on because most players don’t report back to their squads until today or even tomorrow. Here is what we know and our suggestions for who to start and/or pick up.



Gerald Wallace â€“ Wallace is expected back but you may want to wait a week before you give him the start. I expect the Bobcats to ease him back into his minutes.

Chris Kaman â€“ Whether or not Kaman comes back this week or next, Kaman is on the way back to the lineup and should be picked up in all leagues now if he is out there.

Chris Duhon â€“ Chris Duhon has that 2008-2009 all popular ankle sprain. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday night although most think he’ll play through. Duhon has done a great job playing through injuries this season but we have not see a lot of players play through their ankle injuries. Close call on Duhon. If you have alternatives go with them.

T-Mac â€“ The McGrady situation is pretty crazy because he could play this week OR he could have microfracture surgery at any minute and be done for the year. He was cut in our league and cleared waivers. With a flexible roster spot I actually grabbed him. Solid chance I cut him by the end of the week.

Raja Bell â€“ Raja Bell is expected to be okay for Tuesday and should be good to go for your starting lineup this week as a fourth guard in 12 team leagues.

Greg Oden â€“ I don’t think you can start him this week. He won’t be reevaluated until tomorrow and even though people are saying that a “chipped patella” sounds worse than it is, it still sounds bad enough that we’d leave him on the bench for the week.

Gilbert Arenas â€“ The Wizards want him to play limited minutes for the last 15 games of this season. I would still leave him on the wire.



Jameer Nelson â€“ Jameer told one of our writers on Saturday that he is still he rehabbing and hasn’t made a decision on surgery (our writer seemed to infer that he was still trying to play this year) but all indications have been and still seem to be that Jameer will have shoulder surgery. We had heard that an announcement was going to be made early this week. Let’s see if that gets pushed back though and give Jameer every chance to return this season.

Trade Deadline â€“ The trade deadline is Thursday and some major deals with major fantasy implications are being discussed. We’re on it and anything that happens, we’ll break down.