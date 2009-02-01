(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/1/09

Most of you are probably thinking Super Bowl and not fantasy hoops today. I’ll keep it short. Fantasy MVP? Chris Paul gets it in a losing effort although this wasn’t his traditional line. CP actually had only 4 assists but he had 5 threes, scored 38 points and somehow shot almost 70% from the field. That’s crazy. Sorry Brandon Roy, I know you had a nice night, but CP is still on another level. Have some Super Sunday quick hits.



Andrew Bynum – Don’t panic yet. Yes he left on a wheel chair and yes the flashbacks of last season are probably popping up in just about every fantasy owner’s mind, but let’s wait it out and see how bad it is before we jump to conclusions. Bynum has been playing the best ball of his NBA career so let’s hope he’s okay. No matter what, it’s going to be a minute before we see Bynum, just don’t go cutting him until we see if a “minute” means the season or 4 to 6 weeks. Lamar Odom, who is probably a free agent in some leagues right now, is a GREAT pick up.

Mike Conley â€“ If you need a guard, and you have a borderline roster spot, give it to Conley. He’s a free agent in a lot of leagues and his 13 and 7 line last night could be a typical thing over the second half. That’s not amazing but it’s good enough. This pick up isn’t for everybody, but if you’re guard hungry, the pick up is pretty low risk.

JaVale McGee â€“ He’ll be starting at center for some fantasy teams next week. He had a moment a month or so again and faded away. With no other real center option, the Wizards have gone back to him and he responded with an 18 and 9 night yesterday.

Flip Murray â€“ I think that makes 8 in row in double digit scoring. He’s hit a lot of threes as well (including 3 more last night on his way to 18 more points). He could bust anytime but there are some 14 team leagues who should probably start him and some 12 team leagues who should probably own him.

Ronny Turiaf â€“ Turiaf is having an incredible season… it’s just as a back up. His blocks per minute number is insane and it seems like every time he’s in the game he’s doing something positive. I criticizes Don Nelson a lot but it may be that he’s found the perfect way to use Turiaf. Big man had 10 boards, 4 blocks, and 4 assists last night. I wouldn’t grab him, but if you have serious center injuries and need a one week pick up you could do worse than Turiaf.

Joel Przybilla â€“ Speaking of back up centers, Przybilla rescued the foul plagued off the Blazers bench on Saturday for 14 points and 17 rebounds in 33 minutes. He’d be a fantasy stud on a lot of teams. No really.

Sam Dalembert â€“ Way to suck it up big man. Dalembert played through last night and looks good to start next week.

Josh Smith â€“ He’s going to have an enormous second half. Trade for him and don’t trade him. He’s back. He’s blocking shots, boarding, and scoring right now. Last night he had 18 points, 11 boards, 3 blocks and 2 steals.

Steve Novak â€“ 5 more threes??? I’m going to be calling Kyle Korver the poor man’s Steve Novak soon! He’s straight roto league and probably not even worthy of a spot there. The league would have to be deep but the kid can shoot so you never know.