(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/21/09

It’s hard to talk about last night’s ridiculous performances because really the injuries are piling up and what do injuries mean? PICK UPS. So sure we’ll mention LeBron’s crazy double nickel (that’s the mention by the way), but there are some free agents out there that you need to get after in a hurry. Here we go.





Leon Powe/Big Baby â€“ Kevin Garnett is going to miss three weeks and luckily this season, as opposed to last year, we have an idea ahead of time what’s going to happen to KG’s value. If last year was any indication, Leon Powe could be worth owning. He was a double-double regular while KG was out last season and if Big Baby doesn’t get in the way too much we could see similar results. So what about Big Glen Davis? He’s a wild card. I don’t think he’ll have value but he’s been used more than Powe in a whole lot of situations this season and it wouldn’t shock me to see him have some big games here and there. I still think Powe is a decent pick up. The one hiccup in all this? Mikki Moore. If he does sign with the Celtics he could have an immediate impact on Powe and Davis’ playing time.

Matt Barnes â€“ Barnes has second fantasy life. Last nights pretty solid all around line could be a regular thing. Grant Hill (don’t worry about last night’s low minutes) is the better own for the rest of the regular season, but Barnes is worth a flier.

Leandro Barbosa â€“ If he isn’t owned this minute he’ll be owned the next. Even before Amare’s injury, Barbosa was back in the mix for a pick up. His stat line last night was absurd. 41, 7, 7, and 6???? Come on!

Marquis Daniels â€“ No Granger, no Dunleavy, and an aching Marquis Daniels. Aching is good enough for me. Daniel’s 20+ points last night are going to be a regular thing if he’s healthy. Pick him up.

Delonte West â€“ He’s about to be back and although he was playing very well before he got hurt, he is still a 4th guard at best.



Carlos Boozer â€“ Millsap owners prepare, Boozer is about to be back. He’s practicing and is less than a week from returning. Boozer owners should wait and see what his initial playing schedule is going to be before they start him next week.

Joel Przybilla â€“ 6 points, 10 boards but zero blocks last night for the league’s first or second top back up center (Turiaf right?). With the word surgery being tossed around, Oden seems to be a legit question mark moving forward. It’s gone from missing a couple of days, to who knows how long. Przybilla could fill some big holes on a lot of fantasy rosters if Oden is going to miss real time.

Ramon Sessions â€“ People are probably going to see his 22 minutes, see that Ridnour is back, and cut Ramon Sessions. Don’t. He’ll be fine and a good fantasy guard the rest of the way.