(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/21/09

It’s hard to talk about last night’s ridiculous performances because really the injuries are piling up and what do injuries mean? PICK UPS. So sure we’ll mention LeBron’s crazy double nickel (that’s the mention by the way), but there are some free agents out there that you need to get after in a hurry. Here we go.
Leon Powe/Big Baby â€“ Kevin Garnett is going to miss three weeks and luckily this season, as opposed to last year, we have an idea ahead of time what’s going to happen to KG’s value. If last year was any indication, Leon Powe could be worth owning. He was a double-double regular while KG was out last season and if Big Baby doesn’t get in the way too much we could see similar results. So what about Big Glen Davis? He’s a wild card. I don’t think he’ll have value but he’s been used more than Powe in a whole lot of situations this season and it wouldn’t shock me to see him have some big games here and there. I still think Powe is a decent pick up. The one hiccup in all this? Mikki Moore. If he does sign with the Celtics he could have an immediate impact on Powe and Davis’ playing time.
Matt Barnes â€“ Barnes has second fantasy life. Last nights pretty solid all around line could be a regular thing. Grant Hill (don’t worry about last night’s low minutes) is the better own for the rest of the regular season, but Barnes is worth a flier.
Leandro Barbosa â€“ If he isn’t owned this minute he’ll be owned the next. Even before Amare’s injury, Barbosa was back in the mix for a pick up. His stat line last night was absurd. 41, 7, 7, and 6???? Come on!
Marquis Daniels â€“ No Granger, no Dunleavy, and an aching Marquis Daniels. Aching is good enough for me. Daniel’s 20+ points last night are going to be a regular thing if he’s healthy. Pick him up.
Delonte West â€“ He’s about to be back and although he was playing very well before he got hurt, he is still a 4th guard at best.
Carlos Boozer â€“ Millsap owners prepare, Boozer is about to be back. He’s practicing and is less than a week from returning. Boozer owners should wait and see what his initial playing schedule is going to be before they start him next week.
Joel Przybilla â€“ 6 points, 10 boards but zero blocks last night for the league’s first or second top back up center (Turiaf right?). With the word surgery being tossed around, Oden seems to be a legit question mark moving forward. It’s gone from missing a couple of days, to who knows how long. Przybilla could fill some big holes on a lot of fantasy rosters if Oden is going to miss real time.
Ramon Sessions â€“ People are probably going to see his 22 minutes, see that Ridnour is back, and cut Ramon Sessions. Don’t. He’ll be fine and a good fantasy guard the rest of the way.
Hey Doc,
Any news on Rashard Lewis?
This guy got hit in the face and left the game.
Thanks~
drop kirilenko for boozer? advice please.
Doc!!! hey, i have another question.
Drop Jamal Crawford for Barbosa? haha :D
what should i do with garnett?
ridnour or brooks?
Why do the bucks continue to play Rid when Sessions puts up monster #s as the lead pg? dumb
Doc do I drop Sessions for M. Daniels?
@5
Brooks all the way.
sessions, brooks, or alston?
Sessions
should i drop monta ellis for alston??
i say add Chris Wilcox… he will be featured in NY since he is a runner and i believe he knows how to finish… he should be worth 8 and 9, maybe 3 assists with a few kick outs for three’s
I really hope there are people as stupid as hoopinc10 in my league…
Me having Jason Terry an Amare on the same team this year = fantasy basketball fail
i had amare and al jeff……i now have ronny T, Blatche, jason thompson and Boris to man the middle. Do i need to pick up Prizbilla?
@5 & 9
Brooks!
@ Josh tha roc
You should prob trade Antawn Jamison for Al Horford
After the fact Barbosa had a monster game, although J Rich wasnt a slouch himself (34 pts, 3R, 3A, 2S and 1B), Who is the better pickup to replace Amare the rest of the season? I’m leaning on J Rich on my squad but having doubts. ???
hey doc, somebody offered me Dirk and Kidd for my Wade, is this good?
I wanted to counter his offer with Dirk/Nash/Okafor for Wade/B.Miller
i’m in roto league.