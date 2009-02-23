(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/23/09

Rule – unless there are extreme circumstances, if a player drops 50, he gets the night’s fantasy MVP. Congrats to D. Wade for being that dude. The big thing about Wade is that he’s hitting 3’s this season. The percentage might not be ideal for the Heat, but all most of us care about is 3’s made and Wade is hitting more than ever. That being said, lineup day. Let’s get at it.

Carlos Boozer – Although Boozer should return this week, I’d be slightly hesitant to start him this week. I’d be pretty surprised if Boozer’s minutes were anything over 25 per game. I’m guessing he’ll be around 20 minutes for the first few games.



Tyson Chandler – Tyson is expected back this week, the Hornets need him, and I’d expect him to be pretty motivated after New Orleans traded him only to have the deal rescinded. I wouldn’t start him but if he’s out there on the wire you might want to grab him.

Monta Ellis â€“ Back to the bench for Monta. Monta’s surgically repaired ankle is bothering him and the Warriors are going to give him at least one week off to rest it and see how it responds. Don’t cut him but don’t be too optimistic either.

Matt Barnes – So now it looks like Grant Hill is more hurt than first expected. Time to give Barnes another look.

Delonte West â€“ 25 points 5 boards, and 4 dimes in his return to the lineup. He’s good but not this good! The stats won’t be drastically inconsistent but don’t expect lines like this every night.

Steve Blake – Blake had 17 dimes last night (including 14 of them in the ifrst quarter) and is probably a free agent in some leagues. He’s a solid 4th guard and worth owning.

Ramon Sessions – I said not to worry! If someone freaked and cut Sessions go pick him up.

Rajon Rondo – The other fantasy MVP of last night was Rondo. 32, 10, and 6 and he even hit a three. Rondo sees Nash and starts salvating. Rondo killlls Nash every time the Celtics and Suns play.

The Celtics Front Court â€“ Evidently Leon Powe won’t be the double-double man he was when KG was out last season. Scalabrine started, Big Baby played a much bigger role, and Powe received very limited minutes. I’m sure this will change over the course of the three weeks but it looks like Baby and Powe are not going to be worthy of a roster spot while KG is out.

Andrea Bargnani – Ready? We’ll see how the rest of the season goes down but I think Bargnani could be a keeper. Yes, I’m serious. Bargnani is nasty and I’m not saying that because of his 28 and 10 last night. He’s going to be an All Star in this League. I’m a believer.