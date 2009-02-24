(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/24/09

We’re going Co-MVP last night with Nate Robinson and Devin Harris taking the joint crowns. The Nate thing is out of control. NOBODY thought he’d have value like this. The funny thing is that he’ll be a very hard player to know where to draft next season. Ideally, he resigns with the Knicks and that should at least offer some draft security, but owners should enjoy this run while it lasts. 41 points is one thing, but Nate constantly is helping in other categories (including rebounds which is crazy). Devin Harris not only hit the craziest buzzer beater of the year but dominated for most of the game. He finished with 39 points including 5 threes and 8 assists. It’s amazing how many guards not named Rajon Rondo have added threes to their fantasy repertoire this season. Here are some quick hits from around the fantasy wire.

Baron Davis â€“ A BARON DAVIS SIGHTING. THE REAL BARON DAVIS. That’s right, the real Baron showed up last night and his thing that he can do but doesn’t do nearly often enough â€“ he dominated. Baron went for 25 points, 10 dimes, 9 boards, and 4 steals. Who knows what you can expect from Diddy the rest of the way. With your trade deadline probably approaching, if Baron has another strong game or two you might want to trade high.



Marcus Camby â€“ In what was the best news of the week for Camby owners, the big man actually played last night. Hopefully the inner ear infection and migraines are a thing of the past and the real Camby will step up and win owners some weeks with boards and blocks.

Al Thornton â€“ The Clippers are absurd. I fully believe it’s a culture thing. No matter what, they are as awful in real life as they are in fantasy. Thornton missed last night’s game. Going into the season I bet nobody thought Eric Gordon (6 threes and 27 points last night) would be the most dependable fantasy option on the Clips.

Andres Nocioni â€“ I look good right now on the immediate “pick up Nocioni post” I put up. Sure he’s coming off the bench, but Nocioni is playing real minutes for the Kings and looks like he’ll be jacking plenty of shots for the rest of the season. He’s oddly still a free agent in one of my leagues. He should be owned in all 12 team leagues and higher.



Tyson Chandler â€“ As I mentioned yesterday, my gut was that Chanlder would play motivated upon his return. He did. Although he had zero blocks and five turnovers, Chandler also had 15 and 10 and looked pretty aggressive out there. If he was cut in your league you should definitely consider him.

Nene â€“ Okay, okay… I was wrong on this one. Nene might be out for up to two weeks with the knee injury. It’s just a bad bone bruise but when you’re 7-foot, that stuff evidently hurts pretty badly.

Carlos Boozer and Paul Millsap â€“ The Booz-Cruise is officially back, and although he started, his minutes and production were limited. We expect a week of this and then Jerry Sloan should ease back and let Boozer go. The good news is that Millsap still double-doubled last night.

Stephen Jackson â€“ Captain Jack is having a phenomenal couple of months and now with Corey Maggette hurt (yawwwnnn… AGAIN), expect Jackson to pick up even more slack. Jackson had 28 points, 5 boards, and 4 dimes last night.