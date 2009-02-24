(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/24/09

We’re going Co-MVP last night with Nate Robinson and Devin Harris taking the joint crowns. The Nate thing is out of control. NOBODY thought he’d have value like this. The funny thing is that he’ll be a very hard player to know where to draft next season. Ideally, he resigns with the Knicks and that should at least offer some draft security, but owners should enjoy this run while it lasts. 41 points is one thing, but Nate constantly is helping in other categories (including rebounds which is crazy). Devin Harris not only hit the craziest buzzer beater of the year but dominated for most of the game. He finished with 39 points including 5 threes and 8 assists. It’s amazing how many guards not named Rajon Rondo have added threes to their fantasy repertoire this season. Here are some quick hits from around the fantasy wire.
Baron Davis â€“ A BARON DAVIS SIGHTING. THE REAL BARON DAVIS. That’s right, the real Baron showed up last night and his thing that he can do but doesn’t do nearly often enough â€“ he dominated. Baron went for 25 points, 10 dimes, 9 boards, and 4 steals. Who knows what you can expect from Diddy the rest of the way. With your trade deadline probably approaching, if Baron has another strong game or two you might want to trade high.
Marcus Camby â€“ In what was the best news of the week for Camby owners, the big man actually played last night. Hopefully the inner ear infection and migraines are a thing of the past and the real Camby will step up and win owners some weeks with boards and blocks.
Al Thornton â€“ The Clippers are absurd. I fully believe it’s a culture thing. No matter what, they are as awful in real life as they are in fantasy. Thornton missed last night’s game. Going into the season I bet nobody thought Eric Gordon (6 threes and 27 points last night) would be the most dependable fantasy option on the Clips.
Andres Nocioni â€“ I look good right now on the immediate “pick up Nocioni post” I put up. Sure he’s coming off the bench, but Nocioni is playing real minutes for the Kings and looks like he’ll be jacking plenty of shots for the rest of the season. He’s oddly still a free agent in one of my leagues. He should be owned in all 12 team leagues and higher.
Tyson Chandler â€“ As I mentioned yesterday, my gut was that Chanlder would play motivated upon his return. He did. Although he had zero blocks and five turnovers, Chandler also had 15 and 10 and looked pretty aggressive out there. If he was cut in your league you should definitely consider him.
Nene â€“ Okay, okay… I was wrong on this one. Nene might be out for up to two weeks with the knee injury. It’s just a bad bone bruise but when you’re 7-foot, that stuff evidently hurts pretty badly.
Carlos Boozer and Paul Millsap â€“ The Booz-Cruise is officially back, and although he started, his minutes and production were limited. We expect a week of this and then Jerry Sloan should ease back and let Boozer go. The good news is that Millsap still double-doubled last night.
Stephen Jackson â€“ Captain Jack is having a phenomenal couple of months and now with Corey Maggette hurt (yawwwnnn… AGAIN), expect Jackson to pick up even more slack. Jackson had 28 points, 5 boards, and 4 dimes last night.
Boom Dizzle to FD: “Don’t expect that type of effort when I’m playing for Sterling. Last night was all about me vs. Nellie.”
citing?
Vince… no idea what you’re talking about.
Hey Doc,
Which four should I take (I’m one spot heavy on guards):
-Blake
-Bargnani
-Millsap (what’s his value with Boozer’s return??)
-Nene (knee injury)
-Foye
-Mayo
-Delonte
-Gomes
-Westbrook
-Tyrus Thomas
-Mike Conley
not sure what you mean but if i’m ranking the top 4 of these players, as of today, it would be…
Mayo
Bargnani
Millsap
Westbrook
no love for Jarret Jack? he has been a great pick-up the last two weeks!
How many minutes do you think Millsap will get when Boozer is fully back?
Doctor,
I’m being offered MIllsap in one of my leagues. I would trade away Andre Miller and Tyrus Thomas for Duhon and Millsap. My gut instinct is to turn it down…but I wanted to see how effective you think Millsap will be with Booz back.
Doc,
With Dunleavy done for the season, is Danny G next and should I drop him? Thanks.
And sorry that I need to say this, I drafted Jameer, Al Jeff, and Bynum. With sheer lucky pickups, I’m 1st in a 12-team league. I feel like I hit a Devin Harris halfcourt special.
Lol is it me or the Clips started Mardy Collins and Eric Gordon as forwards last night? Wtf?
Wtf happened to Maggette? Effin Bum!
20 TEAM SALARY CAP DYNASTY H2H
I got Melo in a trade, im light at SG n my C’s are Shaq, JO and Horford. I have an offer for Melo and 2 bums. I get Oden, outlaw, rider do i do that for the future??
yo doc wuts goin on
as far a kaman any more updates on him? nd if he is comin back next week would u suggest droppin ty thomas for him? cuz hes been doin well for me lately
bliz289 – Good call. He’s been a solid pick up especially last night. I wouldn’t exactly describe him as consistent right now though.
SJ – 30+. Really I do.
Dman – It’s very very close. I would probably pass on it. What place are you in?
baraks – Granger will be back.
MoxWestCoastRep – busted up his hand.
dk – no.
fear of the truth – Kaman needs a few more weeks. Don’t count on him and keep thomas.
hey doc!
i just cracked a playoff spot and now granger and ellis are hurt. ellis is such a good fit on my team and i held onto him already all season. should i drop now, so i don’t drop out again? naturally i only want to get in the playoffs with a strong team…
they say ellis is out 1-2 weeks. can that be trustet? which alternatives are there that look equally good for the long run?
thanks
i had dunleavy, should i pick up nocioni or hawes?
I’m so sick of people not talking about S-Jax, and all he does for the Warriors. If it wasn’t for him, they probably wouldn’t even have 10 wins.
Ok Dennis Boeheim. Lol
Doc,
Ellis got cut in my league, but should I pick him up? Here’s my guards right now:
Duhon
Salmons
Bibby (who’s been terrible the last month or so)
A Miller
E Gordon
Also, I just dropped Deng to pick up Chandler, ’cause KG’s out and Hawes hasn’t been a great pick up so far.
Thoughts? Thanks for your help!
Pistons UP!!!
Doc, Drop Shaq, pick up Tyson Chandler?
len-e – I don’t trust Ellis. You need a scorer who shoots for a good percentage. Delonte out there?
jh – Nocioni is more like Dunleavy if you need threes and points. Hawes will help you more on boards and blocks.
will – sounds like a 10 team league or less. no need to cut to pick up ellis if that’s the case.I like Deng better.
Karma – no
Re Nene’s bone bruise – Z-Bo had exactly that injury in late December & was estimated to be out for two weeks. Over a month later he finally appeared on the court. Not saying that’ll happen with Nene, but its certainly possible.
Hey Doc,
What’s your opinion on Jason Terry? 6 weeks would get him back just in time for the championship I think. Is there a chance he’ll come back earlier?
I’ve also got Granger, Kaman, and Ellis while holding onto the top spot. I gotta be careful here. 10 team H2H
doc, should I drop Yi for Starbury?
Which PG has the most value from here on out?
Delonte West
Jarret Jack
Aaron Brooks
Rodney Stuckey (I figured I’d throw him up here too…)
I need help at PF and am trying to decide who to try and move. Thanks in advance for the help.