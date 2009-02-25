(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/25/09

Dwyane Wade’s ridiculous fantasy season continues. Not only did Wade score 31 points last night, but he dished 16 assists! In fantasy terms he really should be in the same conversation as CP3 and LeBron. Now for the daily ankle (and knee… and wrist) injuries, standouts, and pick ups.

The Injuries â€“ Tim Duncan sat out last night with a sore knee and is questionable for Wednesday night. Delonte West had some lingering soreness in his rehabbed wrist and he sat out last night, Steve Nash AND Jason Richardson both sprained their ankles. All par for the course this season right? All of the above should be okay but could also put a damper on your stats this week.

Ryan Gomes â€“ Gomes is playing great basketball right now and should be owned and starting in just about all 12 team and over leagues. He went for 23 points, 9 boards, and 5 assists last night and has now scored 20 in four straight.

Ron Artest â€“ Ron Ron has stepped up his game big time since the T-Mac injury and owners who held out are going to get a great late season boost. 25, 5, 5, and 3 steals last night.

Stephon Marbury â€“ Unless Rondo goes down, at least right now, there is no need to pick up Steph. As players start to rest at the end of the year Steph could have a week or two of value. We’ll see.



Corey Maggette â€“ He’s being listed as questionable for Friday’s game but his hand is not broken and local media expects him to play.

The Bulls â€“ Last night’s box score should scare Bulls owners a little bit. Essentially everyone played 20 to 30 minutes last night and although a ton of players contributed, there really wasn’t one great standout. 9 players played 20 minutes last night. Who knew that was even possible. Tim Thomas actually had one of the stronger games with 17 points. The only two SURE bets on the squad are Gordon and Rose who dropped 20 and 22 respectively last night. Brad Miller’s night was intriguing as well as he had 9 points, 7 boards, and 5 assists in only 20 minutes. His playing time will go up and I’m guess Tyrus Thomas’ will flatten off a bit at 25.

Boris Diaw â€“Owners continue to get great performances from Diaw. Boris had a 27, 10 and 6 against his former team and seems to always put up great stats somewhere. He’s been incredibly consistent since the trade.

Thabo Sefolosha â€“ Thabo is like a poor man’s Boris Diaw right now. He does a little bit of everything. He started for the Thunder last night but also started for the Bulls earlier in the year and didn’t offer much stats. I’m not sold YET. Let’s give it another game or two. 14 team leaguers and up should take him more seriously.

Andres Nocioni â€“ The buzz is that Nocioni will move into the starting lineup. As long as Noc is getting 30 minutes he’ll put up points, or at least he’ll put up shots. I still like him a lot right now as a 4th forward.