(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/26/09

Devin Harris continues to have a tremendous second half. Last night Harris dropped 42 points, shot 60% from the field and added 3 threes, and 6 assists. I also loved the game that Josh Howard gave last night. Howard is finally looking like the healthy player that owners were hoping for in the first half of the season. His 27 points, including 4 threes, 7 boards, 5 steals, and 3 blocks would have possibly been the best all around line of the night if Tony Parker didn’t go nuts. Parker dropped 39 points, dished 9 dimes and grabbed 5 boards last night. He also shot 63% from the field. In case you didn’t know it, Parker is nasty. Let’s get to the names you need to know to satisfy your Thursday fantasy hoops fix.

Gilbert Arenas – I’ve been getting a whole lot of Gilbert questions. Arenas is practicing what the Wizards are saying is full throttle. Gil is saying he feels great. Is it possible that Arenas could give your team a late boost? Sure it is. Did he do it last year after coming back from injury? Not really. It’s hard to know what Arenas will give but the expectations should be low. My guess is that he plays limited minutes when he does come back and may not play no holds barred until next year. If you have an open or flexible roster spot, than it’s worth taking a stab at him.

Marcus Camby â€“ The numbers are actually a little bit deceiving. Sure Camby had 14,11, and 5 blocks but if you watched last night or even asked Marcus you’d know that take away the first quarter and Camby looked crazy rusty. That being said, he put up a pretty good rusty stat line and owners should be in for some big Camby like numbers very soon.

Eric Gordon â€“ I’m pretty sure Kendrick Perkins has been involved every time any opposing player has been hurt this season against the Celtics. Eric Gordon suffered what appeared to be a shoulder stinger after running into Perkins somewhat legal pick. Gordon never came back in the game but the injury doesn’t look like it is too serious.

Corey Maggette â€“ Evidently Corey’s in pain. After getting negative results on the X-Ray of his injured hand, Maggette went and got an MRI. No results yet but we’ll keep you posted.

Don Nelson â€“ COME ON! Just fire him already. Now Nelson isn’t going to start Crawford here and there to get his other players run? The man is ridiculous and continues to not be trusted in fantasy basketball.

Monta Ellis â€“ Monta is now questionable for Friday night and although reason would lead us to believe that Nellie will use this opportunity to sit Monta and play a younger player good minutes, Monta will probably play 40 minutes.

Dominic McGuire â€“ Sure he had 14 and 14 and a decent night a couple days ago but I’m not a believer in him as a fantasy option.

Charlie Bell â€“ I’m not running out to grab him but that is four in a row in double digit points and six out of the last seven. He’s someone to at least keep an eye on.

The Kings â€“ Oh boy. Here we go. Nocioni stayed on the bench and had a very “eh” game. Drew Gooden returned and had a double-double and Garcia had a terrific all around game and now will have even more responsibilities if Udrih is out for a period of time. I’m not a Garcia fantasy fan, in fact I like Nocioni better, but he should be owned.