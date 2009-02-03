(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/3/09

I looked at two fantasy “rankings” from just last night’s games and here’s the interesting thing â€“ neither of them had Kobe as the top fantasy player of the night. Statistical programs aside, is that true? No chance. The stat programs look at every category and with zero rebounds and only 3 assists Kobe got pushed to 3rd or even 4th but Kobe went out and WON you two categories on the first day of the week. Unless, something dramatic happens, the 61 points should be enough to win you points for the week and the 20-20 from the line is definitely enough to win free throw percentage for the week. Our cbssportline head to head league gave Stephen Jackson the top performer. Jackson had a phenomenal night with 33 points, 11 dimes, 5 boards, 4 steals, and 2 threes but come on. Last night, on the court and in the fantasy world, Kobe owned the stats. All that being said, there were some injuries, comebacks, and performances that need to be addressed.



Chris Paul â€“ The season of injuries continues with CP pulling up lame with a groin injury. Stay tuned for the MRI results later today. If CP is going to miss significant time, Antonio Daniels would once again have some fantasy value.



Jameer Nelson â€“ Shoulder injuries are never good and this one could be particularly bad. Don’t do anything until we get the MRI results but Jameer is certainly out for the rest of the week.

Deron Williams â€“ It sounds like Deron will be out until the weekend though he is listed as questionable for Thursday night. Hopefully he is on your bench.

Carlos Boozer/Andrei Kirilenko â€“ The Desert News had injury updates on both AK-47 and Carlos Boozer. Kevin O’Connor, the Jazz GM, wouldn’t give a date on either guy but it sounds like the best case is right after the All Star break for Boozer and early march for Kirilenko.

Danny Granger â€“ It sounds inevitable that at some point Granger is going to need to shut it down for a few games to get his knee right. Here’s a suggestion â€“ sit out the All Star break. Seriously. It’s two weeks away. I know you’ve never made it, but sit this one out and let David Lee run around for you. Fantasy owners should be sincerely hoping for this. Granger is questionable for tonight’s game though he thinks he will play.

Zach Randolph â€“ Welcome back big man. Zach had 21 points and 5 boards in 26 minutes and should put up solid stats for the Clippers. Heads up… at some point Chris Kaman will come back and there will be a log jam upfront.

Lamar Odom â€“ The important number here is 38. That’s how many minutes Odom played. Both Kobe (obviously) and Gasol played out of their minds offensively and left Odom with 14 boards and 6 points.

Trevor Ariza â€“ I still don’t believe in Ariza as a fantasy player yet. His minutes were up yesterday and will probably continue to be, but I don’t see him as a realistic option for 12 team and under leagues.



Kurt Thomas â€“ Turn back the clock Kurt Thomas. Remember when Thomas was a great 3rd or 4th forward? Remember when was a boarding machine? Thomas had 7 points and 15 boards last night. This isn’t 2004. Don’t pick him up.

Shawn Marion â€“ I said it yesterday, I have a sneaking suspicion that the real Matrix is about to show up. In his first full game back from injury Marion had 11 points, 7 boards, 3 blocks in 30 minutes.



Marc Gasol â€“ That’s three pretty good games in a row from the not as good Gasol brother. Last night’s 22 points, 11boards, and 4 assists would have been a little sweeter with a block or two. Gasol has not been blocking shots the way you need your center to block shots. Just an FYI.