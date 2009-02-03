(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/3/09

I looked at two fantasy “rankings” from just last night’s games and here’s the interesting thing â€“ neither of them had Kobe as the top fantasy player of the night. Statistical programs aside, is that true? No chance. The stat programs look at every category and with zero rebounds and only 3 assists Kobe got pushed to 3rd or even 4th but Kobe went out and WON you two categories on the first day of the week. Unless, something dramatic happens, the 61 points should be enough to win you points for the week and the 20-20 from the line is definitely enough to win free throw percentage for the week. Our cbssportline head to head league gave Stephen Jackson the top performer. Jackson had a phenomenal night with 33 points, 11 dimes, 5 boards, 4 steals, and 2 threes but come on. Last night, on the court and in the fantasy world, Kobe owned the stats. All that being said, there were some injuries, comebacks, and performances that need to be addressed.
Chris Paul â€“ The season of injuries continues with CP pulling up lame with a groin injury. Stay tuned for the MRI results later today. If CP is going to miss significant time, Antonio Daniels would once again have some fantasy value.
Jameer Nelson â€“ Shoulder injuries are never good and this one could be particularly bad. Don’t do anything until we get the MRI results but Jameer is certainly out for the rest of the week.
Deron Williams â€“ It sounds like Deron will be out until the weekend though he is listed as questionable for Thursday night. Hopefully he is on your bench.
Carlos Boozer/Andrei Kirilenko â€“ The Desert News had injury updates on both AK-47 and Carlos Boozer. Kevin O’Connor, the Jazz GM, wouldn’t give a date on either guy but it sounds like the best case is right after the All Star break for Boozer and early march for Kirilenko.
Danny Granger â€“ It sounds inevitable that at some point Granger is going to need to shut it down for a few games to get his knee right. Here’s a suggestion â€“ sit out the All Star break. Seriously. It’s two weeks away. I know you’ve never made it, but sit this one out and let David Lee run around for you. Fantasy owners should be sincerely hoping for this. Granger is questionable for tonight’s game though he thinks he will play.
Zach Randolph â€“ Welcome back big man. Zach had 21 points and 5 boards in 26 minutes and should put up solid stats for the Clippers. Heads up… at some point Chris Kaman will come back and there will be a log jam upfront.
Lamar Odom â€“ The important number here is 38. That’s how many minutes Odom played. Both Kobe (obviously) and Gasol played out of their minds offensively and left Odom with 14 boards and 6 points.
Trevor Ariza â€“ I still don’t believe in Ariza as a fantasy player yet. His minutes were up yesterday and will probably continue to be, but I don’t see him as a realistic option for 12 team and under leagues.
Kurt Thomas â€“ Turn back the clock Kurt Thomas. Remember when Thomas was a great 3rd or 4th forward? Remember when was a boarding machine? Thomas had 7 points and 15 boards last night. This isn’t 2004. Don’t pick him up.
Shawn Marion â€“ I said it yesterday, I have a sneaking suspicion that the real Matrix is about to show up. In his first full game back from injury Marion had 11 points, 7 boards, 3 blocks in 30 minutes.
Marc Gasol â€“ That’s three pretty good games in a row from the not as good Gasol brother. Last night’s 22 points, 11boards, and 4 assists would have been a little sweeter with a block or two. Gasol has not been blocking shots the way you need your center to block shots. Just an FYI.
Anyone know if KG is playing tonight? He missed Sunday against thw wolves with the flu. Is he back yet?
who will be the most productive in terms of rebounds and blocks for the rest of the season: noah, hawes, or krstic? krstic is getting the blocks right now but not the minutes. noah is palying well right now but will not get as many minutes when gooden comes back. hawes as not producing at all until miller got injured, and miller will probably be traded before the deadline.
should I drop hakim warrick just because I also have conley and rudy gay from the grizzlies??? I can pick up mc gee, brandon bass, or cj miles as replacement. what’s your take doc? thanks!
hey doc! should I look to move eric gordon now that the clippers are getting healthier? was last nights game just a fluke for him?
wilson – probably noah or hawes.
jwest – i don’t like warrick but unless you need a center (Mcgee) i don’t think you need to make a move.
Playah – Gordon should be fine until he hits the wall. See what you can get.
whats up with crash?
Need some assistance —
Should I trade Lebron and Stuckey for Rip Hamilton, Paul Pierce, and Kobe? I will probably end up dropping Chandler to make this trade fit. Or possibly AK47 based off of the injury reports.
a) should I make the trade?
b) which player to drop?
WOW. that’s serious.everyone in the office said make the deal but I’m not so sure.what place are you in right now?
Damn you deron williams,damn you
Doc… Horford for Sessions. Who wins?
Leandro Barbosa or Kelenna Azubuike ?
Michael Pietrus or Steve Blake ?
DOC,
Thanks for the advice the other day, with that in mind I was offered Rudy Gay and Spencer Hawes for Okur and Kevin Love. I figured Love for Hawes is a toss up, but Gay would be the swing man I was looking for. Your thoughts?
LL
Sorry for the delay Doc… but I’m in 5th place. Yeah I was pretty torn, not I feel that I’m getting two solid players for the price of one (Lebron).
It is pretty close at the top and I have some breathing room below me (10 game difference). So should I swing the trade and pick up Pierce and Kobe for Lebron? Who should I drop in that trade?
Doc, I need help man. I have both CP3 and Jameer on my squad and with CP3 missing time I can’t afford to wait to on dropping Jameer. Out of Felton, Ridnour, Mayo, Westbrook, D-Rose, & Stuckey who do you like to replace Nelson?
doc…had bynum in first place and too bad i had to drop him.
trade richard jefferson for odom? or is that pointless?
i am in a traditional 9 category, 14 team head to head league. i was offered tayshaun and kevin love for kenyon martin and derrick rose. dude just lost nelson and has deron as his other pg. i grabbed sessions as soon as word hit, and have stuckey and calderon so I feel pretty set at point. The biggest nagging doubt about pulling the trigger is I wonder what kind of role Love will get as the season rolls on. He is capable of dropping numbers and I think he can put up 12/12 with a consistent 30. I would imagine they would want to get Love as much time as he can handle. I would prefer Deng over Prince. Any thoughts on the deal?