(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/5/09

My bad for missing yesterday. Tough call who to give MVP to from last night huh? How about… The King? LeBron was absurd last night (I was actually in attendance). We all know King James’ crazy stat line from last night, but here it is one more time â€“ 52 points, on 51.5 percent from the field and 84.2 percent from the line, 11dimes, 10 boards, 2 blocks, and 2 threes. Wow. LBJ wasn’t the only big fantasy standout last night though. Let’s get at it.



Jermaine O’Neal â€“ Um. What? Jermaine O’Neal had 9 blocks last night! Forget the 22 points and 9 boards. JO had, I repeat, 9 blocks! The NBA trade rumors for JO are about to get heated and so should the fantasy ones as well. Trading high (aka before JO gets hurt again) is a nice option.



Stephen Jackson â€“ Captain Jack is also a nice trade high candidate. He’s played two great games in a row and went triple doubling last night with 30 points, 11 dimes, and 10 boards. Why do I say trade high? 1. Injury prone. 2. Jackson has always been a little bit of a field goal percentage killer.

Al Harrington â€“ He’s so good when he’s not jacking threes every 10 seconds. He was great last night taking the ball to the hole and using a midrange game. 39 and 13 is very legit.

Anthony Johnson â€“ Time to pick him up. And not just because Anthony went for 25 points and 6 threes but because the Magic need Johnson to play and play well. He’s a fourth guard at best but there are some teams that need a fourth guard.

OJ Mayo â€“ Make no mistake about it, Mayo is a keeper. OJ dropped 30+ for the second straight night.

Mike Conley â€“ Jameer owners have to be looking Mike Conley’s way. Whether it’s auditioning for a trade or just performing for a new coach Conley looks pretty decent right now. Conley went for 10 points, 9 boards, and 7 dimes last night.

Marc Gasol â€“ Even with Darko back Marc Gasol came out and blocked 5 big shots and scored 10 points. He’s getting back to solid second center status.

Ronny Turiaf â€“ Think the Lakers wish they had Turiaf right now? He’s playing great. I still think he’s no more than a handcuff for Biedrins’ owners but he had 4 more blocks last night and continues to dominate the block per minute stat. The problem is, that’s not really a stat in our fantasy world is it?

Ty Thomas and Joakim Noah â€“ Both guys are playing the best basketball of their career. Noah isn’t an automatic yet as he learns how to stay out of foul trouble but when his minutes are there, so are the stats. He had 16, 9 and 2 more blocks last night. Thomas, on the other hand, is staying out of foul trouble (something he has battled) and giving consistent stats even on off nights, which is a great sign for a fantasy player. He now has at least one block in every game since January 14th, has scored in double digits in 6 straight and has double digit boards in 4 of the last 6.

Nick Collison â€“ I mentioned this the other day, but you can do much worse at 4th forward than Collison. Collison’s 11 and 8 last night are about what you’re going to average out but it’s pretty consistent right now.