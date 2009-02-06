(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/6/09

Decisions, decisions, decisions. Here’s the deal: Elton Brand is done for the season. Like many of you, we keep 3 players each season. Should Brand be held onto for the rest of the season to be kept for next year? The good news is that it’s a labrum injury and although Brand will never pitch in the major leagues, he’ll probably be back to being a double-double and shot blocking force next year. This is however two straight seasons which Brand has essentially missed because of injuries. I still think Brand’s a keeper. I think he’ll be healthy and live up to his big contract next year. If you have the roster flexibility, hold onto him. Lots to go over. Leave your comments and questions in the comments box.
Deron Williams â€“Evidently Deron is fine. He was nasty last night. D-Will was hitting threes, finding open guys all over the court and finished with 34 points, 5 threes, and 12 assists. He’s good to go next week.
Kyle Korver â€“ With limited healthy bodies in Utah, Kyle Korver got the start and pulled his best Steve Novak (I’ve been waiting to say that) with 4 threes and 20 points. Korver actually has always boarded well and added 9 rebounds last night. He’s worth watching but keep in mind, everyone did their thing last night for the Jazz. Okur and Ronnie Brewer also had nice numbers and the game was a blowout. No need to make a rash pick up with Korver.
Carlos Boozer â€“ If Boozer happened to be dropped in shallow leagues, now is the time to grab him. He says he is two weeks away. While I’d bet it’s more like 3 to 4 weeks, he is clearly getting closer. The Millsap situation is a tough call. 1. I’m not sure if I believe that Boozer will be really BACK to playing like Boozer and 2. Millsap might be a keeper if Boozer walks at the end of the year. Otherwise I’d say trade high right now.
Ramon Sessions â€“ Wow is he going to put up numbers for the next month. Ridnour is out with a broken thumb, Redd is done for the season, Tyrone Lue is Orlando, and both Keith Bogans and Charlie Bell have had real minutes and haven’t put up numbers. The turnover numbers could be crazy but we’d expect nice scoring and assist stats to go with that.
Mike Dunleavy â€“ I watched some of this one and Dunleavy looks great. In fact, he looks like he looked last year when he had his best fantasy season as a pro. Last night he dropped 21 points, hit 4 threes (I actually thought he took a couple too many last night when he could have gotten a better shot â€“ see example: Al Harrington) and added 4 boards, 3 steals, a couple dimes and a block. He should be in for a huge second half.
Danny Granger â€“ Memo to Danny Granger â€“ I know it stinks but do every fantasy owner, and your team of course, a favor and sit out the All Star game. Take that time and rest. Let David Lee play for you, have your name read over the PA, wave a little wave to the crowd and rest your knee. Is that the plan? Nope. Granger is considering taking some nights off and pulling a Shaq with sitting out some back to backs. He’s questionable for tonight. Come on Danny.Do the right thing. Thousands of owners are counting on you.
Troy Murphy â€“ T-Murph’s comeback season just doesn’t stop. His 15 points, 14 boards, and 3 threes are just a regular day at the office this season for Murphy at this point right?
Sam Dalembert â€“ WOW. 18 points and 20 boards? He’s playing his best ball of the season right now. Make sure he’s in your lineup.
Andre Iguodala â€“ The post Brand Sixers are Iggy’s team and he is going to pour on lines just like last night. 20 points, 11 assists, 8 boards, and steals. Enjoy.
Marreese Speights â€“ Post Brand? 7 minutes. No rush there.
Rajon Rondo â€“ The best guard in the NBA who can’t shoot a lick had another great line. Rondo went for 16 points, 12 dimes, and 8 boards.
“The best guard in the NBA who can’t shoot a lick.”
Sounds about right. Get this man Tony Parker’s shooting coach! PRONTO!
It’s crazy how good Rondo would be if he could just shoot like Parker.
Hey Doc….I’m in a 10 team weekly with 11 roster spots….HIGHLY competative
What do you think about my team?
D. Wade
B. Roy
Al Jefferson
Al Horford
Kevin Love
Mike Bibby
Jose Calderon
Andrea Bargnani
Jason Richardson
Charlie V.
Rodney Stuckey
I’ve been frustrated with Bargnani and Stuckey lately, and am looking at Sessions to replace one of them. Am I alright or are some changes due?
I remember when Parker could drive but not shoot. Then he spent one off season with Chip Engelland…came back hitting from anywhere inside the 3pt line that year.
Get Rondo some Chip Engelland. And he’d be insane.
iLL Mago – pretty good squad if you can stay healthy. Guard really isn’t your problem. Who knows what you’ll get from Villanueva the rest of the way. could be great, could be terrible if the Bucks stink it up. Bargnani is a wild card too but I don’t see anyone you can cut.
FINALLY! Steve Novak gets some love from Dime.
Best shooter in the NBA.
hey, Tmac said it too.
should i drop bynum??i allready dropped bogut and grabbed oden
So Rondo is the new Jason Kidd right?
Let me save the fant doc some time and answer this last question.
Of course you drop Bynum. He is a “hopefully” return for the playoffs, so unless its a keeper league-drop
Pig – What MoxWestCoastRep says.
Hi Doc,
I need some help. I am in a 14 team league and I am at 6th place. I feel I need to make a move to get up.
I’m thinking of offering my Iverson and Biedrins for his Devin Harris and Ramon Sessions.
my current team is:
Iverson
Kobe
Pierce
Turkoglu
A.Thornton
Duncan
Biedrins
Jevale McGee
Ilgauskas
Przybilla
Gadzuric
Bayless
lately Biedrins haven’t been hitting 30 min per and his free throws were always kinda weak. would this be a good move on my part or am I giving up too much? thanks.
-Ric
Kaman or Andrea Bargnani
Hey Doc!
Someone offered me Rafer Alston straight-up for DJ Augutin. Normal Yahoo League. What do ya think?
What can I do here Doc? Team looks like this:
Dirk
Kidd
Sessions
Dwight Howard
Hedo Turkoglu
Corey Maggette
Lamar Odom
Tony Parker
OJ Mayo
Rip Hamilton
Ray Allen
Shaq
Comp is good so there’s no easy fixes and I could use some help in dimes/steals/offensive boards. Any advice?
[www.ihateashley.info]
hey doc! thanks for the ups..do you think I should trade MY eric Gordon for monta ellis?