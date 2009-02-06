(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/6/09

Decisions, decisions, decisions. Here’s the deal: Elton Brand is done for the season. Like many of you, we keep 3 players each season. Should Brand be held onto for the rest of the season to be kept for next year? The good news is that it’s a labrum injury and although Brand will never pitch in the major leagues, he’ll probably be back to being a double-double and shot blocking force next year. This is however two straight seasons which Brand has essentially missed because of injuries. I still think Brand’s a keeper. I think he’ll be healthy and live up to his big contract next year. If you have the roster flexibility, hold onto him. Lots to go over. Leave your comments and questions in the comments box.

Deron Williams â€“Evidently Deron is fine. He was nasty last night. D-Will was hitting threes, finding open guys all over the court and finished with 34 points, 5 threes, and 12 assists. He’s good to go next week.

Kyle Korver â€“ With limited healthy bodies in Utah, Kyle Korver got the start and pulled his best Steve Novak (I’ve been waiting to say that) with 4 threes and 20 points. Korver actually has always boarded well and added 9 rebounds last night. He’s worth watching but keep in mind, everyone did their thing last night for the Jazz. Okur and Ronnie Brewer also had nice numbers and the game was a blowout. No need to make a rash pick up with Korver.

Carlos Boozer â€“ If Boozer happened to be dropped in shallow leagues, now is the time to grab him. He says he is two weeks away. While I’d bet it’s more like 3 to 4 weeks, he is clearly getting closer. The Millsap situation is a tough call. 1. I’m not sure if I believe that Boozer will be really BACK to playing like Boozer and 2. Millsap might be a keeper if Boozer walks at the end of the year. Otherwise I’d say trade high right now.

Ramon Sessions â€“ Wow is he going to put up numbers for the next month. Ridnour is out with a broken thumb, Redd is done for the season, Tyrone Lue is Orlando, and both Keith Bogans and Charlie Bell have had real minutes and haven’t put up numbers. The turnover numbers could be crazy but we’d expect nice scoring and assist stats to go with that.

Mike Dunleavy â€“ I watched some of this one and Dunleavy looks great. In fact, he looks like he looked last year when he had his best fantasy season as a pro. Last night he dropped 21 points, hit 4 threes (I actually thought he took a couple too many last night when he could have gotten a better shot â€“ see example: Al Harrington) and added 4 boards, 3 steals, a couple dimes and a block. He should be in for a huge second half.

Danny Granger â€“ Memo to Danny Granger â€“ I know it stinks but do every fantasy owner, and your team of course, a favor and sit out the All Star game. Take that time and rest. Let David Lee play for you, have your name read over the PA, wave a little wave to the crowd and rest your knee. Is that the plan? Nope. Granger is considering taking some nights off and pulling a Shaq with sitting out some back to backs. He’s questionable for tonight. Come on Danny.Do the right thing. Thousands of owners are counting on you.

Troy Murphy â€“ T-Murph’s comeback season just doesn’t stop. His 15 points, 14 boards, and 3 threes are just a regular day at the office this season for Murphy at this point right?

Sam Dalembert â€“ WOW. 18 points and 20 boards? He’s playing his best ball of the season right now. Make sure he’s in your lineup.

Andre Iguodala â€“ The post Brand Sixers are Iggy’s team and he is going to pour on lines just like last night. 20 points, 11 assists, 8 boards, and steals. Enjoy.



Marreese Speights â€“ Post Brand? 7 minutes. No rush there.



Rajon Rondo â€“ The best guard in the NBA who can’t shoot a lick had another great line. Rondo went for 16 points, 12 dimes, and 8 boards.