(Almost) Daily Fantasy

Gilbert Arenas â€“ The Washington Post reported this morning that Arenas thinks he’ll be able to return in December. For me, an Arenas owner, I’m less concerned on when he’ll return and more concerned with what his game will look like. When Gil returned last year he was a 40% shooter who didn’t have the same explosiveness. Most owners, and Wizards fans for that matter, would rather see Gil back in January when he’s fully ready to go.
Allen Iverson â€“ Sure he had his knee drained about a week ago. Sure his ankles feel like dung. AI has pronounced himself ready to go and with Melo being suspended for the first two games of the season, AI (and JR Smith) are going to be asked to pick up the scoring slack. He should be in all week one lineups.
Luke Ridnour/Ramon Sessions/Charlie Bell â€“ We’re going to watch the Bucks backcourt very carefully this season. All three players have had fantasy value at some point in the last two seasons. So who to go with for week one? The obvious answer would have been Rid except one problem… Luke is now “iffy” for game one with a back injury. We still think Sessions will need to earn his burn and don’t see Bell as an option (yet) but if you are desperate for week 1 assists and have a player to cut, Sessions might work out. Still we’d stick with Luke for now.
Marquis Daniels â€“ It’s official. We signed him in one of our leagues (14 team league). He’ll put up numbers until Dunleavy comes back and we’re going to guess that’s a week or two away. Dunleavy’s absence definitely might have played a role in Granger’s awful preseason shooting percentage. Something to keep an eye on for Granger owners.
Aaron Brooks â€“ I guarantee this â€“ at some point this season I will recommend picking up Brooks. It might be a short term grab, but at some point, he’ll have value. Not now though. He’ll miss the first 1 to 3 weeks of the season with a bad ankle.
Nicholas Batum â€“ I can’t wait to watch the Blazers play tonight and this season. They should be a ton of fun to watch. And when I turn on TNT late night tonight, it will be Batum starting at small forward. Could he have a nice game? Sure. Would I pick him up? Nope. The Blazers are fun to watch but have way too many interchangeable parts from the one to the three. It will take either an injury or the discovery that Batum is that good.
@ dime What’s your guys opinion on Rudy Fernandez?
Portland a tough situation with so many players at the 1 through 3 spot… that being said, Rudy has tons of talent and can fill up a stat sheet in multiple categories. He’ll find a way to play 30 minutes a night and that’s good for solid fantasy stats. Big fan.
Thx The Fantasy Doctor
whats the take on mo williams … will he avg 18 to 20 this season you think fantasy doc? maybe 5-7 assists?
Thoughts on Antonio Daniels? Should I drop him for Jordan Farmar? I already have bibby and wade at my point, so should I just pick up best player available – Wilson Chandler, Duhon, Maxiell, Amir or Hakim? What are your thoughts on these kind of players?
Im looking at Leon Powe to strengthen my boards and blocks, whats your take on him? Right now hes undrafted on my 14 man league and Im thinking I’ll just wait and see, he could have good sleeper value.
Lots of PG drama this year:
Miami – Everyone hates Quinn but I remember him doing well, just being an ugly short white guy. Livingston should be playing more by midseason (I like to think of him as the new Heat’s Hardaway). Everyone’s high on Chalmers and Banks has been pushed to a two.
Chicago – Hinrich at SG? Let’s examine the position: “Shooting” guard!! How long before they trade Hinrich? And do they finally make a trade for something worth while (Chicago’s record in trading is horrendous). Also what happens to Sebalosha, Hughes?
NY – Duhon’s a bust already? Bring in Nate.
Great knowledge, Fantasy Doctor. I have Arenas, Dunleavy, and Ridnour all on my team.
More about Arenas workout:
Opinion/Thoughts on Wilson Chandler’s averages?
Opinion/Thoughts on Yi Jianlin’s averagaes?
estimation on parameters:
FG%, FT%, PTS, REBS, ASTS, STLS, BLOCKS
by all accounts Yi has been completely awful for the last 1/3 of last season and this summer in the Olympics.
here the thing (and I’m a Nets fan so keep that in mind)
-last year he was a rookie and adjusting to a longer season, different country. not easy. considering he started off strong, i think he did ok
-this year he should get playing time. with PT he should at least get boards and blocks
-the olympics performance has to be taken with the caveat that china has NO LEGIT point guard. i’m not saying Yi couldnt have done better, but in that set up he was basically doomed to fail no matter what. you can’t score if your PG is some little midget who can’t get you the ball.
Start Allen Iverson all week?! That’s crazy! What about Lebron and Paul?!
Question for the doctor, here’s my team in a 10 team h2h league:
Chris Paul
Jason Richardson
Lamar Odom
Pau Gasol
Mo Williams
Samuel Dalembert
Mike Miller
Al Horford
Chauncey Billups
Danny Granger
Greg Oden
Tyrus Thomas
Shawn Marion
I’m wondering about Lamar Odom if you think I should drop him and go with someone like Troy Murphy who is available. With him not starting it’s looking like his production is going to drop way off.